Try a new diet: Souping

There are an endless amount of possibilities of what can be put into a bowl of soup. But every soup falls into one of five categories: bisque, broth, chowder, consume and bouillon. And soup is a new diet technique for some people.

What is your favorite soup and how often do you eat it? Have you thought of going on a soup diet? A study by NIH showed that soup can help you lose weight and reduce your waistline. They found that soups contain a lot of protein, vitamins, minerals and fiber.

Soup offers fewer calories. Barbara Rolls, an expert in energy density and satiation, found that eating soup as an appetizer can reduce calorie intake by 20%.

Don’t know which soup can help? Try gazpacho! A study by the University of Barcelona shows it can lower blood pressure and reduce hypertension. And it is eaten cold.

Souping was a top ten food trend on Pinterest last year. To get a jump start, look into splendid spoon or Soupure. Splendid Spoon provides ready to make soups that can replace meals for five days a week. Soups do have different amounts of calories so choose carefully. Giving you more reasons to eat your favorite bowl of soup!

According to Sole Soup, the top five sold soups are chicken noodle soup, tomato soup, clam chowder, potato soup and minestrone. But according to Shape.com, only tomato soup is listed as one of the healthiest.