Study after study finds huge benefits if we volunteer and give our time. Besides helping others, experts say we get a sense of purpose, more happiness, better self esteem and even better overall health.
Build a house, make a meal, or mentor a child.
"What are you passionate about?" said Lee Pike. "What gets you up in the morning or keeps you up at night?"
Lee Pike is the development manager of the non-profit clearing house Activate Good.
"I like to call it a matchmaker for people that want to volunteer and organizations that rely on volunteer support," Lee Pike said.
Last year alone, Activate Good matched 10,000 people with opportunities, impacting more than 115,000 people.
For Nancy Sheehan, who was new to the area and lonely during COVID, it meant a chance to use her 20 years of experience as a school librarian.
"If there's one thing I know," said Nancy Sheehan, "the end of the school year is a mess! They put these in backwards! They're kids. That's what kids do."
During her volunteer hours each week, Sheehan brings order to chaos.
Studies have shown that volunteering improves self-esteem, increases social skills, and provides purpose.
"There are very impactful ways you can contribute," Lee Pike said, "even with just an hour a week."
Working from home? COVID has created ongoing virtual opportunities. Make a global impact with United Nations volunteers online. The Smithsonian Institution needs digital volunteers to transcribe historical documents. And Do Something invites young people to use media for social change.
There are so many opportunities that you are sure to find one that is right for you.
Nationwide, you can find opportunities by interest, geographical location and time commitment at Points of Light.