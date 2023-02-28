Why is losing weight such a struggle for so many of us?
Of course it has to do with what we eat and how much of we eat, but could there be more to it?
Could our difficulties with weight have something to do with how we feel about ourselves?
Anne Alexander, author of two New York Times best-selling books on weight loss, thinks it might.
Anne Alexander, author of two New York Times best-selling books on weight loss
"So why love?"
"Because love is so often the missing ingredient, you know, we embark on a weight loss program, and we have all sorts of vim and vigor and like we want to lose the pounds. But the way we talk to ourselves is often not very kind, you know, we don't want to like get rid of this... And Weight Loss with Love is the way to turn into yourself and listen to how you're treating yourself. And to treat yourself with kindness, you know, because it really does matter, those sort of willpower weight loss programs, they often sort of, you know, fade away after time. But if you just use weight loss as the way to turn into yourself, and listen to what you actually need, it's a really a gift and an opportunity to really understand what's going on."
"Now, you've said that weight isn't just about the pounds."
"I often, you know, I've been in the weight loss field for years, I've written these two books on weight loss. And I really believe that losing the weight is almost like, it's like a coming out party, it's a way to allow yourself to express yourself. Because oftentimes, I think that weight is where we hide what we don't want to deal with. So maybe if we're feeling anxious, or lonely or sad, oftentimes we sort of self isolate, and then we eat and we put the stress down in our food. And when you actually turn into what are you feeling anxious, stressed, depressed, whatever it is, those problems can be remedied, you know?
"So it's like, if you just learn to tune in, and what are you thinking, what are you feeling, what's coming up for you, and treating yourself as if you actually matter, then you can actually deal with the problems. Because the weight, the weight is oftentimes just a byproduct of what we are thinking, what are we feeling and how we're treating ourselves. So 'with love' is a reminder to treat yourself with kindness."
"Well, and I'm almost getting the feeling of asking ourselves, what are we really hungry for?"
"True, what are we really hungry for, because oftentimes, we are eating because we're stressed, or we're eating because we're lonely, or eating just out of habit. You know, oftentimes we have these habits of we eat this, and we eat this, and we eat this, and we don't even want it. So tuning in, using I like to call it self-awareness and self-compassion. Those are like our twin superpowers. So if you can become self aware, what am I thinking? What am I feeling? Do I really want to eat this? And treat it with self compassion? Well, you know, no, maybe you don't, maybe there's something else that's driving the urge to eat, and then just try to see if you can deal with that. So again, it's just constantly turning, turning into yourself with an attitude of love with compassion."
"So it sounds like maybe we need to begin by just getting quiet and sort of thinking about what we're thinking about."
"Absolutely. You know, and I think in some ways, meditation gets a really bad rap. Everybody thinks, Oh, you've got to sit on the floor and be Zen. And actually, self-awareness is perfect for people with busy minds, it's actually the perfect thing to do. Because it's really just becoming aware of what am I thinking? What am I feeling? What's coming up for me today? You don't have to sit on the floor in the dark. You don't have to empty your mind. In fact, you're actually tuning into your mind. So sometimes a quiet walk, you can sit in the car, what am I thinking? What am I feeling? And just tune into that and see if what you're really thinking and feeling is? Do you really want to eat that doughnut? Or do you really maybe want to break, maybe just five minutes is enough to sort of recenter and sort of say, all right now I've got a better handle on the day."