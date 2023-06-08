Identity theft is on the rise! One study says identity theft has increased by 125% since 2019 in Pennsylvania. What do you do if it happens to you?
Have you ever been a victim of identify theft? Did you know what to do to set things right again? It can be hard to know what to do when you discover you’ve been a victim.
Experts say there are a few things you should do right away. Here are a few steps to take to try to minimize the damage.
1. Contact the company where the fraud has occurred. Notify them that your identity has been stolen and ask them to freeze your account.
2. Contact one of the three major credit bureaus to place a fraud alert on your credit file. Whichever one you contact has to contact the other two, which helps prevent fraudulent accounts being opened in your name.
3. File an identity theft report with the FTC at identitytheft.gov or by phone at (877) 438-4338.
4. Change your login information for your online accounts. Use secure passwords and two-factor authentication. Monitor the accounts for suspicious activity.
5. Consider freezing your credit file with all three credit bureaus. A freeze prevents anyone, including you, from opening a new account with your social security number.
The most common identity theft incidents are credit card fraud, loan or lease fraud, phone or utilities fraud, bank fraud and government documents.