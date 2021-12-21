We are heading into a new year, so what will it mean for the workforce, for employment and for the economic future of this area?
The economy has certainly felt the impact of the pandemic, but in our area, some say there are reasons to be optimistic.
WFMZ's Nancy Werteen sat down with Don Cunningham, president and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, to talk about his predictions for 2022.
He says that although the Lehigh Valley, like much of the country, went through a hard period with restaurants and downtown areas being closed, that area of the economy seems to have made a hard comeback. Meanwhile, other sectors of the economy in the Lehigh Valley have kept going strong through the pandemic.
At LVEDC, they've seen areas like production and manufacturing want to come to and grow in the Lehigh Valley, Cunningham said.
It's also a good time for workers, as they are on the right side of supply and demand, he said. Companies need workers, and minimum wage has gone up, from a market perspective, meaning if companies aren't willing to offer sufficient wages and benefits, they won't survive in the Lehigh Valley, Cunningham said.
The ultimate measure of economic outlook is median household income, which has gone up in the Lehigh Valley over the last several years, he said.