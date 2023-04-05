Today

Mainly cloudy with some patchy drizzle or a spotty shower, especially from the Lehigh Valley north and east where highs will be in the 50s; warm and dry points south and west with highs back in the 70s.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and mild with a spotty shower or two overnight.

Tomorrow

Clouds and some sun with 70s returning for everyone ahead of a cold front; a few scattered showers or a gusty t-storm or two, mainly from midday to early to mid afternoon.