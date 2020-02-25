[Mobile users CLICK HERE for livestream]
Breaking News
Right Now
48°
Overcast
- Humidity: 86%
- Cloud Coverage:99%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:42:41 AM
- Sunset: 05:48:14 PM
Today
Cloudy and a bit cooler with occasional light rain and drizzle.
Tonight
Cloudy and damp with a little rain and drizzle, especially early; areas of fog forming.
Tomorrow
Patchy morning fog; otherwise, remaining cloudy with spotty drizzle and a touch of rain.
- Stocks sink, bonds soar on fears virus will stunt economy
- Berks family grants 'miracle' to girl with rare diseases
- New eatery coming to the Moravian Book Shop, another is leaving
- Makeshift horse race on Skyline Drive draws ire
- Dapper Dan Bonner, who entertained kids for 37 years at Great Allentown Fair, dies
- Bucks community raising money to fix oldest bridge in the county
- Security testifies accused gunman threatened to 'shut it down' before firing shots outside nightclub
- CDC urging medical facilities to be prepared for coronavirus
- Freddy Awards: Salisbury High School performing 'Into the Woods'
- Health Beat: The good side of nicotine
Most Popular
Articles
- Early-morning crash closes I-78 in Lehigh County
- 6 hurt, including children, in suspected DUI crash near Pottsville
- Temple: Hit-and-run victim was student from Reinholds
- Former employee, boyfriend charged in armed robbery at Easton gas station
- Catasauqua teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teenager
- Allentown man charged in home invasion, terrorized couple for hours
- Man sought in thefts of Walmart TVs on 4 different days
- Fire burns home in Bucks County
- Fallen deputy's K9 partner receives full police memorial
- Easton Baking Company reopens, as customers wait in long lines to get signature goodies