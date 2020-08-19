NOTE: Originally published Feb 24, 2011
They're delightful soft drinks, and you can find them pretty much anywhere around here.
A-Treat beverage company has been bottling for decades.
"They're very quality made," said A-Treat account executive Geno Barron.
A-Treat was formally established in Allentown in 1918 by Joseph and John Egizio.
Their father started a beverage business in the family home and later built a small manufacturing facility behind it.
The brothers eventually moved the business to Union Boulevard, where the company remains today.
"It's created here. It's bottled here. It's packaged here," said Barron.
Here, it's still run by the family
"Yes. Fourth generation," said Barron.
A-Treat produces soft drinks with flavors like grape, orange, and root beer.
"One of our trademarks is the Red Cream," said Barron.
With more than 25 flavors to choose from, you're sure to find a favorite.
The company distributes throughout Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic Region.
"It's basically still the same formula since they were made," said Barron.
As for what the A in A-Treat stands for?
"Allentown-Treat," said Barron.
A soda with enough pop for everyone.
"There's probably not a single person in the Lehigh Valley who does not know of A-Treat," said Barron.
A-Treat: "Made Right Here" in the Lehigh Valley.