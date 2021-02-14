On Thursday, February 18, a robot the size of an SUV will land on Mars.
It's called the Perseverance Mars Rover, and the rover has traveled over 275 million miles since it launched in July 2020.
This all-terrain vehicle will land in a crater that was once home to a lake.
NASA picked that location as the most likely place to find evidence of ancient life on Mars.
No, we're not talking intelligent aliens. NASA hopes to find the fossilized remains of small organisms, like bacteria, in the soil.
The rover will grab rock samples, but it doesn't have a way to send them back to Earth, yet. Potential future missions will.
The rover is being accompanied by an unmanned helicopter. This will be the first time a helicopter will fly on Mars, and it takes off later this month.
The helicopter is specially designed because there is very little air on Mars.
As a result, the helicopter needs longs blades--much longer blades then you'd need on Earth to get a helicopter of that size off the ground. And, the helicopter has to be very lightweight.
Mars has 99% less air than the Earth.
Blame the sun for Mars' lack of air.
The sun is constantly sending charged particles out into space. They're called solar wind, and they sweep away most of the air Mars does have.
This doesn't happen to Earth because the Earth has a magnetic field, which blocks most of the "solar wind".
Mars doesn't have a magnetic field like the Earth because it has a solid core below the ground. Part of the Earth's core is liquid and magma.
Mars also has much less gravity than Earth: it has 60% less gravity. So, if you were to go to Mars, you'd have a bounce to your walk. It would be similar to how astronauts move on the moon, except, you wouldn't be able to bounce as far. The moon has even less gravity than Mars.
We spoke with a Lehigh Valley NASA ambassador to learn more about this NASA mission to Mars.