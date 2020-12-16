MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. - "Sunny days / Sweeping the clouds away / On my way to where the air is sweet / Can you tell me how to get / How to get to Sesame Street?"
We can tell you how to get to Sesame Place. It's in Bucks County, near Langhorne, and this time of year, it's all decked out for the holidays. At night, you don't even have to get out of your car.
"People were very much missing the parade, so we decided to make them a part of it," said Dana Ryan, the theme park's public relations manager.
A part of the Neighborhood Street Party Christmas Parade.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed things a bit, and while you can still experience A Very Furry Christmas Celebration inside the park, there's a new option this year.
For $45 a car, you can load the family in, be in your PJs, and ride around in the all-new Furry & Bright Christmas Drive-Thru experience.
All the usual furry friends are there on their festive floats, surrounded by holiday lights.
"Millions of lights," Ryan said. "Too many to count."
You'll see them as you drive through a 50-foot lighted tunnel and by Candy Cane Lane. There is lots of waving and maybe even some car dancing. You can set your car radio to listen to the holiday lineup.
"You'll see a lot of your furry friends along the way, including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch," Ryan said. "You may even see the jolly man himself."
A Santa sighting just before the big day.
Sesame Street is 51 years old this year; Sesame Place turned 40, and it's providing a good dose of nostalgia when we need it the most.