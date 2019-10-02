READING, Pa. - The finer details are part of the process. They're noticed, and when they come across the big screen in a big way, they must be believed.
Part of the movie-making magic comes in the form of what they're wearing, like Lara Flynn Boyle's red dress in the 2006 "Land of the Blind." It's one of 43 costumes you'll see at the Reading Public Museum.
CUT! Costume and Design covers 500 years of fashion, starting with medieval times in the Cinderella story "Ever After." They're all from London's huge costume house, Cosprop.
"Visually, it's stunning," said John Graydon Smith, the museum's director and CEO. "If you're into fashion, if you're into dresses, that's awesome. If you're into big-name Hollywood stars, we've got those."
Johnny Depp is Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean," but the inspiration behind his iconic look was Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones.
Sandra Bullock wore a costume in 1997's "In Love and War," and Maggie Smith was in a velvet party dress in "Gosford Park." Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law played Holmes and Watson in 2009's "Sherlock Holmes."
"These are made exactly in the same way that they would have been made 300 to 400 years ago, so the detail work is super impressive, and you don't necessarily think of that when you are watching the movie, but when you see these costumes up close and personal, you realize the kind of depths that they go to make that an authentic experience," Smith added.
If a movie takes place before the advent of the sewing machine, then each stitch has to be sewn by hand. The fabric has to be accurate. There was no rayon until the 1920s. There's even a nod to what's underneath.
Extra fabric was added to a vintage piece Nicole Kidman wore in "The Portrait of a Lady." The beaded front panel was too short. The designer hid the addition with a jacket.
Daniel Craig had six of the same jacket for "Defiance."
"The jacket he wears at the beginning is the same one he wears at the end, except now it's been through rainstorms and he's been shot at and it's all dirty, and so you can see that," Smith said, "and we'll tell you how that's actually done in a shop to make it look that way."