One Tank Trip: Eastern Museum of Motor Racing
A lot of memories were made around a track behind a major road in Adams County.
"We're midway between Harrisburg and Gettysburg right off Route 15," said Curator Lynn Paxton.
When you see the car, make a left.
The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing in York Springs is the keeper of all those memories. It's next to the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds and Racetrack in a part of Pennsylvania that has always been a hotbed of auto racing. They first raced horses in places like Reading and Langhorne, and then horses gave way to automobiles.
"There's so many racing fans in central PA, it's just natural that you would want to save the history of it and that's our job, we save the history of racing." says Paxton.
Some of the cars look brand new. They have been restored but some look just like they did when they came off the track.
"Pretty has nothing to do with it around here. Some of the neatest thing we have are just ugly as sin," said Paxton.
A 1936 Hillclimb Indian. A bit beat up. It's been flipped so it looks like you'd expect it to.
Pretty was never part of the allure for racers like our tour guide, Lynn Paxton. You can sit in the sprint car he won the National Open at Williams Grove with in 1982.
"Back then the guys were happy-go-lucky and 20 minutes later they could have been dead. It was kinda like a gladiator sport, I guess, Thank God it's getting a lot safer now."
One Kurtis 4000 is from the 50s. It's the deadliest one ever built, killing three drivers in four years.
The highs and lows are all documented here, with names you'll know. Mario Andretti won his first sprint car race in Salem. Indiana.
Paxton says, "Mario Andretti won three races in the same day in this car. It had a question mark on it back then."
You'll see cars AJ Foyt raced. Tony Stewart was in this one. There are cars that wrecked like this one at Talladega.
And an old Sprint car so loved the ashes from the man who helped build it are in the bumper.
"There's never a day that I'm here that I don't learn something. And you never know who's going to walk through the door. Couple weeks ago, Dick Vermiel came through."
He likely saw Berks County's own Tommy Hinnershitz's garage, a replica all the way from Oley.
Reading of course, had an auto racing history all its own.
As Paxton remembers, "I was at the last race in 79, as a matter of fact, I led and it ran out of fuel with about 5 or 6 to go. Billy Steif won it with my old car so I remember. You know, I won a few races but the ones I lost of gave away, those I remember you know."
This place makes sure you do too.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
One Tank Trip: Destinations
-
One Tank Trip: Eastern Museum of Motor Racing
A lot of memories were made around a track behind a major road in Adams County.Read More »
-
One Tank Trip: Baldwin's Book Barn
If you have a favorite book, you're sure to find it inside a unique place in Chester County, as long as you don't mind searching for it.Read More »
-
One Tank Trip: 150 Objects of Berks County History
The Berks History Center in Reading is marking its 150th anniversary with a special display.Read More »
-
One Tank Trip: Garden at Winterthur
There's a surprise around the bend in a garden in Delaware.Read More »
-
One Tank Trip: DJ Flickers Candles at Kutztown Folk Festival
There's one way to enjoy the food at the Kutztown Folk Fest without gaining an ounce.Read More »
-
One Tank Trip: George's Furniture
When you sit down for a family meal, do you think about what you're sitting on? Or where it came from? Probably not.Read More »
-
One Tank Trip: Smokey Bear at Reading Public Museum
Smokey Bear's message is the longest-running public service announcement in U.S. history. He turns 75 in August.Read More »
-
One Tank Trip: Braille Art Show at The Arts Barn
In Schuylkill County, just outside Orwigsburg, you'll find a place that's home to the fine arts and crafts of 140 Pennsylvania artists.Read More »