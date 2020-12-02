ELIZABETH TWP., Pa. - Christmas at the Barns at Elizabeth Farms in Lancaster County. You get quite a greeting.
Quite a place these guys call home. The farm is settled on 350 acres in Elizabeth Township near Lititz. Its history goes back to 1758.
“My family has owned, been stewards of this property really, for nine generations,” says Bill Coleman, 9th-generation farmer.
Historically, the farm supported Elizabeth Furnace, which made 5 plate stoves for colonists and munitions for the Continental Army.
But there's staying power in farms that grow and change. In 1980, they started growing Christmas trees.
“At Christmastime, we have of course, our trees are the main attraction,” says Coleman.
They'll lead you straight to Santa's workshop. Inside is a holiday delight. Santa's here some days and you can watch as the trains go by.
“The windows have been here 15 years. The scenes are motorized and they move. It's really quite nostalgic," says Coleman.
They are original Bloomingdale's Holiday Window Displays, ones you would have seen from the street in New York City. You'll hear the hum as they move. The holiday windows tradition was started by Macy's in 1874, one that still carries on today. Here in the barn, these spread some Christmas cheer. A reminder that even when it all seems chaotic, it can be a wonderful life.
“We love it, we look forward to it every year. It's definitely a little different this year but I think we've tried to play on the positives of what we can do and what we can do is actually still really amazing,” says Alex Lambert, General Manager.
All while planning for the future. Last year, Elizabeth Farms became home to 300 Mangalitsa pigs from Hungary. You can see them running around in the woods. They opened a farm to table restaurant with PA centered craft cocktails and room to grow. They're open year round now even when Santa's back in the North Pole.