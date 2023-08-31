If you're looking for a big, juicy hamburger this weekend, there is no better place than the Berks County borough of Hamburg, which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Taste of Hamburg-er Festival on Saturday. The festival will return with more than 40 hamburger stands, four stages of musical entertainment, contests, children's activities, beer and wine gardens, a professional burger-eating competition, more than 70 arts and crafts vendors, children's activities, shopping in Hamburg's historic downtown, and more.
The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., draws as many as 50,000 people from across the East Coast and beyond. The festival is a family-fun day celebrating America's favorite food — the hamburger.
What started as a three-block festival to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the burger has turned into an eight-block event featuring four stages of nonstop entertainment, an all-star burger eating competition, beer and wine gardens, children's activities, quality artisans and crafters, and lots of burgers.
Third, Fourth, Pine, and State streets in the downtown business district will be closed to vehicular traffic to allow more than three dozen restaurants, caterers, and community organizations to grill their most tantalizing burgers and whip up sensational side dishes for thousands of visitors to enjoy.
The burger stands will grill and serve creative and unique combinations of burgers, all competing for the best burger award.
There will be a professional burger eating competitions at 3:30 p.m. at 222 State St. Can anyone top the record of 22 burgers?
More than a dozen bands will perform on the sizzler stage at the Fourth and Pine municipal lot; the slider stage at 61 N. Third St., the savory stage at 222 State St., and the skillet stage at 40 S. Fourth St.
Also performing will be Magic Rich at 31 N. Third St., with magic shows hourly from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Malulani Polynesian dancers of Culture Shock Performing Arts Center from 2:30-3:15 p.m. at 156 S. Third St.; and American Xcellence Wrestling matches at 11 a.m. and 1, 3 and 5 p.m. at Second and State streets.
Visitors can stop by the beer and wine "patty-o" or the State Street Square beer garden, both of which will remain open until 7 p.m.
Allentown Band 100th concert
The Allentown Band will perform its 100th concert at Goshenhoppen Park in East Greenville, Montgomery County, at 5 and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Ronald Demkee will conduct.
The band, then led by Martin Klingler, gave its first concert at New Goshenhoppen Park on Sept. 8, 1923.
The 5 p.m. program will include "The Hounds of Spring" by Alfred Reed; a tribute to Rudy Wiedoft, featuring Steve Reisteter on alto saxophone; "Oh, Henry" by Ryan Nowlin; novelty tune "Whistler and His Dog;" "Hampden Firemen" march; and "Finlandia" by Jean Sibelius.
The 6 p.m. programs will include "Overture Light Cavalry" by Rossini; "Rider for the Flag" by Sousa; "Mancini Spectacular" by Warren Barker; "Pennywhistle Jig" by Mancini; "James Bond 007" by Johan de Meij; "Finale Symphony #4" by Tchaikovsky; and "The Stars and Stripes Foreve" by Sousa.
Ringgold Band Labor Day concert
The Berks County Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Labor Day concert featuring the Ringgold Band at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Berks County Heritage Center, 1102 Red Bridge Rd. in Bern Township. The concert will include about 90 minutes of patriotic music, marches and arrangements from Broadway and popular music. The Ringgold Band is directed by Chuck Ebersole.
The Berks County Heritage Center is located next to the Tulpehocken Creek at the red covered bridge. Guests are encouraged to take lawn chairs or a blanket and pack a picnic lunch or stop by the heritage center's snack bar (in the basement of the barn) for something to eat.
This event is sponsored by the American Federation of Musicians, Local 135/211.
National Theatre Live Downtown
The best of London theater will return to the big screen with National Theatre Live in Landis Cinema at Buck Hall, 219 N. Third St., by Snyder Street, on Lafayette College's downtown arts campus in Easton.
This innovative platform captures performances before a live audience, then presents them in high-definition cinemas around the world.
The 2023-24 season season will open with "Fleabag" at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to stay afloat, this hilarious, award-winning play, written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her some sort of life.
Following a box-office record-breaking run in cinemas in 2019, the one-woman show returns to cinemas.
Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.
The play, which inspired the BBC's hit TV series "Fleabag," was captured live on stage from London's West End in 2019 and directed by Vicky Jones.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for students with valid ID.
First Friday in Bethlehem
Bethlehem will host September's First Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Banana Factory.
Attendees will enjoy gallery tours, music, workshops, open studios, and glassblowing demonstrations.
The winner of the John DiFrancesca Scholarship Program will be announced in the Crayola Gallery at 6:30 p.m. The program, named in honor of musician, business, and community leader John DiFrancesca, provides students' participating in the ArtSmart afterschool program at the Banana Factory, to be awarded a merit-based scholarship. A $500 scholarship is awarded annually to one ArtSmart middle school student per session who demonstrates exceptional talent and affinity for the arts and can be used toward attending summer art camps or advanced art classes at the Banana Factory arts center.
The exhibit in the Crayola Gallery is the ArtsQuest annual resident artists exhibition.
The Banana Factory 25th anniversary retrospective will be on display in the Banko Gallery through Oct. 22, and "The Monalog Collective: Traditional Black and White Analog Photography" will be on display in the Banana Factory hallway through Oct. 29.
There will be art-making activities, live music and bar and open artist studios on the second and third floors.
Boyertown hosts Duryea Day
The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, along with the Pottstown Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, will be hosting the 57th annual Duryea Day antique and classic car and truck show and flea market on Sunday in Boyertown Community Park, 450 Madison St.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hundreds of vehicles will be on display throughout the park, and shuttle service is available between the park and museum through the duration of the event. Vehicles will compete for trophies in categories including antique pre-war, antique post-war, antique motorcycle, antique truck – pickup, antique truck – commercial, street machine, street rod and sports car.
Strongman The Irish Anvil will be back this year for a performance, and, new this year, there will be a demonstration by the Friends of Reading Police Sheriff K-9 Unit.
Duryea Day benefits the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles and helps the museum to continue its mission of collecting, preserving, and exhibiting Pennsylvania's transportation heritage. The museum, like Duryea Day, began in 1965 and continues to tell Pennsylvania's industrial, cultural, and technological history through the lens of road transportation.
Spectator admission is $10 for adults, and free for ages 15 and under. Spectator admission includes both the park and museum.
'Hot Jazz' in Reading
As Reading celebrates its 275th anniversary, the WCR Center for the Arts will join the festivities with a performance by the Hot Club of Reading in "A Sizzling Night of Hot Jazz" at its historical location. The evening will be a jazzy-sweet time as the WCR celebrates its building's storied history with music, dancing, laughter and story-telling as shared by Rick Polityka.
Part 1920s New Orleans, part 1930s Paris, the Hot Club of Reading combines Gypsy jazz with hot jazz to create an acoustic amalgam that really swings. Guitarist Josh Taylor has teamed with his son Josiah on guitar, bassist Trey LaRue, Chris Heslop on sax, clarinet, and washboard, and jack-of-all-trades Ken Gehret to form a new ensemble called Hot Club of Reading.
The group borrows from the repertoires of the members' other projects – Taylor's Djangoholics Anonymous (gypsy jazz) and Heslop's Hesse's Hot 3 (Dixieland) – with Gehret's violin and accordion adding a new dimension.
It also composes its own tunes, which are performed in the spirit of the rhythmic early jazz.
In addition to this early rhythmic jazz, which originated in and around Paris, Hot Club of Reading blends in early New Orleans hot jazz, such as Louis Armstrong and his counterpart on soprano saxophone and clarinet, American-turned-Frenchman, Sidney Bechet.
"A Sizzling Night of Hot Jazz" will be from 6:15 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 7 at WCR Center for the Arts, 140 N. Fifth St., Reading.
Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
All proceeds will benefit the WCR's accessibility campaign.
For information, call 484-604-0890, or go to Hot Club of Reading's website.
Food truck festival 'At the Zoo-oo-oo'
Stacy Gabel will perform the world premiere of her new song and video "At the Zoo-oo-oo" during the second-annual Music, Movement & Stories at the Lehigh Valley Zoo from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The event, part of the zoo's annual Labor Day weekend Food Truck Festival, will also feature Gabel reading her new children's book, also titled "At the Zoo-oo-oo."
Following Music, Movement & Stories, Gabel will perform some of her original songs and favorite covers from noon until 1 p.m. as part of the festivities.
LV Zoo's sixth-annual Food Truck Festival, presented by Whitetail Disposal, will take place Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aside from a visit with the animal residents, guests enjoy the opportunity to purchase offerings from at least seven different local food trucks each of the three days of the event. Additionally, adult beverages will be available for purchase from McCall Collective Brewing.
Gabel, a Lehigh Valley native, is an award-winning recording artist who performs regularly at Musikfest, LV Zoo's Zoocoustic Night and at other various festivals and venues throughout the region and in Tampa, Nashville, and Los Angeles.
Gabel also has extensive experience working with children. With an educational background in musical theater, TV/film, and children's television production, Gabel's first professional recording was for a collection of sacred songs for children. She is a former TV promo producer and writer at Nickelodeon/MTV Networks in New York City and Los Angeles, for which she sang in several radio/TV jingles and voiceovers for Nickelodeon and Nick at Nite.
Tickets can be purchased on the zoo's website at the regular general admission prices: $16 for adult, $15 for seniors and $14 for children.