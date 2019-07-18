Out and About: Bagpipes and more at Berks Celtic Fest

Hear the distinctive skirl of bagpipes, try some mead, learn how to talk in the Irish language and enjoy a plate of bangers and mash at the 15th annual Berks Celtic Fest on Saturday at Willow Glen Park in Sinking Spring.

Experience a day of Celtic music, drink, entertainment and family fun from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the annual celebration of Celtic heritage, held by the Berks County Irish American Fraternal Association.

Entertainment, which will begin at 11:30 a.m. and continue all day, will include music, dancers, bagpipes and drums.

There will be performances by the Paloma and Sabo schools of Irish Dance and music by Tommy McCann, Rose and Lou Baldino, The Ogham Stones and Banna Lach, Killen Clark, Bastard Bearded Irishman and Hawk Mountain Highlanders.

See Celtic jewelry, Irish apparel and other ware from nearly 30 vendors, and learn about clans, Celtic arts and rugby.

Foods include fish and chips, Scottish eggs, shepherd's pie and Guinness beef dip. Beer will include Guinness, Harp and Smithwicks.

Before the fest, take part in the Jim Doyle Memorial Celtic Course 5K run, which will start at 9 a.m. A one-mile fun run will start at 9:45 a.m.

Willow Glen Park is at 94 Park Avenue, Sinking Spring. Admission is $10 at the gate. For information, call 610-779-7648 or go to www.berkscelticfest.org.

Allentown's Third Thursday features art, music

Spend Thursday evening in downtown Allentown as the Allentown Art Museum and galleries open for Third Thursday, with free admission and special events from 4 to 8 p.m.

The museum is celebrating "Speakeasy night" with a performance by Magnolia Sadies dance troupe at 6:30 p.m. Inspired by the fashion in the Deco After Dark exhibition, the vintage dance group performs dances from the early 1900s through the 1960s, including the Charleston and the jitterbug.

Enjoy the summer exhibitions and an art workshop from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and a guided gallery tour of Deco After Dark from 6 to 6:45 p.m. See the film "Against the Odds: The Artists of the Harlem Renaissance," about the lives of visual artists who made the Harlem Renaissance one of the 20th century's richest artistic moments, a 6 p.m.

Meet the artist at a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baum School of Art. Mark May, who has been influenced and inspired by Keith Haring and Mr. Imagination, has opened "Assembly Required" in Baum's David E. Rodale and Rodale Family Galleries, featuring his upcycled robots created from found objects.

May will transform everyday materials into art through teaching summer camps, interacting with community groups, and hosting free workshops. May will be working with students to create robots and other sculptures in many afternoon art camps during July. Additionally, he will host a free community event at The Baum School of Art on Friday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. All ages are welcome.

The show is through August 8, and gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

For information on Third Thursday events, go to www.downtownallentown.com.

Blueberry Festival in Bethlehem

The Blueberry Festival is a two-day, family-friendly event held at the historic Burnside Plantation, Bethlehem's very own "farm in the city."

Known as the Sweetest Festival of the Summer, the weekend-long celebration allows visitors to indulge in everything blueberry.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, enjoy live music, kids crafts and activities, live colonial demonstrations, and every blueberry dessert you can imagine from pies to strudels to ice cream.

Adults can enjoy sampling the Lehigh Valley's beer, mead, wine, and more in the Blueberry Brewery Tent.

For kids, there will be pony rides, a petting zoo, a pet parade, Read to Dogs program, and lots of games and activities.

There will also be local crafters and vendors selling food, accessories, trinkets, and more.

Burnside Plantation is at 1461 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem. Admission is $25 for the adult brewery combo, which includes Blueberry Brewery tastings; $10 for adults; $5 for children, and free for ages 3 and under.

For information, go to historicbethlehem.org/blueberry-festival.

Go batty at Hawk Mountain

Learn All About Bats on Saturday at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Albany Township in Family Fun in Nature, a new interactive monthly series. This month features the chance to meet a live bat, learn more about bat protection and their importance, and witness the release of a rehabilitated bat into the wild. Registration is required. The program is 7 to 8 p.m. and costs $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Afterwards, visit the visitor center for The Bats of Hawk Mountain from 8 to 9 p.m.

Get the stats on the bats at Hawk Mountain as you learn all about the mountain's new bat kiosk, along with the important bat research being currently conducted at the sanctuary. Then, head outside to become a bat detector and discover the sounds of these fascinating creatures. Registration is required.

Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is at 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Albany Township. For information, call 610-756-6961 or go to www.hawkmountain.org.

'Private Lives' in rep at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

Noël Coward's "Private Lives," a satiric comedy of manners about a couple divorced and remarried will be presented in repertory at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival July 18 to August 4.

In the story, Amanda and Elyot have divorced after a volatile marriage and are each newly married. Chance brings the two couples to adjacent honeymoon suites with adjoining balconies where the fires of former fervor prove irresistible.

Playing the roles of the original couple are Broadway's Matthew Floyd Miller as Elyot Chase and Eleanor Handley as Amanda Prynne.

Playing the roles of Amanda and Elyot's new, sensible spouses are Tally Gale as Sybil Chase and Luigi Sottile as Victor Prynne.

The comedy is presented in repertory with Shakespeare's "Antony and Cleopatra," one of history's greatest tragic love stories, which has already opened.

Performances are June 18 to August 4 on the main stage, Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, DeSales University, 2755 Station Avenue, Center Valley.

Tickets are $25-$68. For information, call 610-282-9455, or go to www.pashakespeare.org.

'Romeo & Juliet - A Rock Concert Experience' in Macungie

Star of the Day Productions is combining Shakespeare with rock in a fresh new take on a timeless classic with "Romeo & Juliet - A Rock Concert Experience" July 19-20 at Macungie Institute.

In Star of the Day's third annual summer Shakespeare production, a live band will play rock music from throughout the decades in a musical twists on the bard's tale of doomed love.

Elliot Hoke, a Moravian Academy graduate, plays Romeo and Charter Arts High School student Jillian Petrie plays Juliet. The cast also includes Mickey Brown as Montague, Benjamin Ruth as Capulet, Kyleigh Vicoso as Benvolio, Almeida as the Nurse, and Cynthia Surovi as Laurence.

The rest of the cast includes Julisa Trinidad, Gabrielle McCabe, Jack Warnke, Florence Taylor, Chelsi Fread, and Leah Hawk.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. July 19; 2 and 7:30 p.m. July 20, at Macungie Institute, 510 East Main Street, Macungie, Lehigh County. Tickets are $20. For information go to www.StaroftheDay.org.

'Shakespeare For Kids' returns to take on 'Macbeth'

Team Shakespeare returns when "Shakespeare For Kids" takes a humorous look at "Macbeth" July 24 through August 3 on the main stage at Labuda Center at DeSales University in Center Valley. The hour-long show is designed to help children ages 4 to 10 understand the language, characters and storylines of a Shakespeare play.

The team is made up of actors MJ Bird, Brandon Edward Burton, Arrianna Daniels and J. Danes McMichael. They dig props out of a giant trunk on stage and introduce kids to Shakespeare using comedy and through a sing-along.

The actors act out key scenes from the show, playing multiple roles and using sock puppets to play some of the characters.

The production is again directed by Matt Pfeiffer. The show, which has been presented since 2009, focuses on a different Shakespeare play each year. The format has been a hit, playwright Erin Sheffield says. Since 2014, Atlanta Shakespeare Theater has been producing PSF's "Shakespeare For Kids" at its festival.

A performance that is sensory-friendly for patrons with sensory and communication differences, including individuals on the autism spectrum, is 2 p.m. July 31.

Shows are 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, July 24 to August 3 on the main stage, Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, DeSales University, 2755 Station Avenue, Center Valley.

Tickets are $10.50 for adults and $9.50, ages 12 and under. For information, call 610-282-9455 or go to www.pashakespeare.org.

NCC Summer Theatre presents 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Northampton Community College Summer Theatre presents the final show of its third season with the rock musical "Jesus Christ Superstar."

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. July 24 in NCC's Lipkin Theatre, with an opening night reception after the performance.

"Jesus Christ Superstar" is a 1970 rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The musical started as a rock opera concept album before its Broadway debut in 1971.

Borrowing from the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, this sung-through musical tells the story of the last seven days of Jesus Christ's life.

Director Bill Mutimer has gathered a creative team and a professional company of actors, musicians, and crew including Lucille Kincaid as musical director, Cristina Sohn Williams as choreographer and Brett Oliviera, as technical director.

The cast is led by James Morogiello as Jesus, Gabriel Trimbur as Judas, Julia Donahue as Mary Magdalene, and Brady Love as Pilate. Sam Kashefska takes on the role of Herod, with Jason William Steffen as Caiaphus and Daniel Melo as Annas. The cast includes 42 additional actors.

A post-show discussion after the July 28 performance will be lead by the Rev. J.C. Austin of the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem.

NCC Summer Theatre is partnering with the college's Hampton Winds restaurant for a special "Dinner & A Show" package for the July 24-26 and July 31-August 2 performances. Enjoy a three-course "Mediterranean with a '70s flair" dinner before attending the show. Reservations are required for dinner, and the cost is $30.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays July 24 to August 4 in Lipkin Theatre at Northampton Community College, Kopecek Hall, 3835 Green Pond Road, Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

For information call 484-484-3412 or go to ncctix.org.