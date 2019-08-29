Out and About: Celebrate hamburgers at Taste of Hamburg-er Festival

What better way to celebrate Labor Day weekend than with the ultimate picnic food - the hamburger?

The entire community of Hamburg will turn out on Saturday to grill up the best burger ever at the 16th annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. downtown Hamburg will turn into burger nirvana, with more than 35 hamburger stands, both amateur and professional burger-eating competitions, five stages of live music and much more. The free event attracts 40,000 people, which organizers call the East Coast's premier hamburger event.

This year, the amateur hamburger-eating championship begins at 2:15 p.m. for three-person teams, and the professional hamburger-eating championship begins at 3:30 p.m.

Other contests include cow-decorating and mooing. Vote for your favorite burger, as well as for cows, decorated by local nonprofit groups.

After trying some burgers, burn off some of those calories with the Dine and Dash Burgers and Trail Race.

Enjoy wine from Blue Mountain Vineyards, Hamburg's own Bouchette Vineyards, Boyd's Cardinal Hollow Winery; beer from Penn Beer and Yuengling, and cocktails from 1675 Spirits at Beer and Wine Patty-O or the Budweiser & Burgers Beer Garden.

Enjoy all types of music from country to rock at the five stages of continuous entertainment. Check out Girl Crue's dance rock, a Reba tribute act, Polynesian dancing by Culture Shock PAC, belly dancing by Kharizma Belly Dancers, polka by the The Happy Boombadears or the multi-talents of Glenn Miller, the Big One Man Band.

For kids, there are activities such as sand art, costume characters, sculpture with found objects and free movies at the Hamburg Strand Theater.

More than 70 vendors will also be showing local art and handmade crafts.

Visit the hospitality table at 335 State Street to pick up a festival program guide, which lists all the events and schedules.

For more information, go to tasteofhamburger.com.

The Great Allentown Fair continues

The Great Allentown Fair continues through Labor Day and sends off the annual community event with a bang (or several) as J & J Demolition Derby holds its annual Beast of the East Championship September 2 at the Allentown Fairgrounds grandstand.

The fair, celebrating its 167th year, brings big name music acts to Allentown, while showcasing the achievements of farmers, gardeners and homemakers. There are animal displays, amusement rides and plenty of delicious food throughout the fair.

Other grandstand shows include country artists Brooks & Dunn on August 29 and Miranda Lambert on August 30; boy band Why Don't We on August 31, and classic pop duo Daryl Hall & John Oates on September 1.

In the Agri-Plex, enjoy the farm-to-table cooking series as master chefs and culinary experts prepare recipes prepared using the freshest ingredients. The iron chef competition and grain-to-glass cocktail competition features chefs and distilleries demonstrating the use of local, seasonal ingredients.

On the Centennial Stage, enjoy interactive contests, musical performances and magic.

Everyone is admitted free from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Regular admission is $8 and age 12 and under are free.

Allentown Fairgrounds is at 302 North 17th Street, Allentown. For schedules of events, go to www.allentownfairpa.org.

Classic cars in Boyertown

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., see hundreds of cars, trucks and motorcycles from all decades. Awards will be handed out in different categories. Music, great food and children's entertainment make this a family-friendly and affordable event. Included in the admission is shuttle service to visit the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles.

Duryea Day benefits the museum and helps it to continue its mission of collecting, preserving, and exhibiting Pennsylvania transportation heritage. The Boyertown museum, like Duryea Day, began in 1965 and continues to tell Pennsylvania's industrial, cultural, and technological history through the lens of road transportation.

At the museum, discover Pennsylvania's transportation history and see vehicles of all types: gasoline, electric, and horse-drawn, including carriages, wagons, and sleighs. You will see "high wheelers" and "safety bicycles," vehicle builder's tools, and local historic roadside architecture.

The museum is housed in the former home of the Boyertown Auto Body Works, which had continuous operations on the site from 1872 – 1990, and retains the factory setting, making it a unique and interesting setting for the vehicles.

Boyertown Community Park is at 417 Madison Street, Boyertown.

Admission is $7 adults and free for ages 12 and under. For information, call 610-367-2090 or go to boyertownmuseum.org/duryea-day/.

Band concert in Berks

The historic Ringgold Band, one of America's first community bands, will perform its annual patriotic concert to honor all military veterans from 5 to 7 p.m. September 1 at the Conrad Weiser Homestead near Womelsdorf.

The band, formed in 1852 in Berks County, performs diverse concert programs include familiar classics and challenging new works, as well as symphonic overtures, show tunes, solos and a myriad of marches.

The free concert is sponsored by The Friends of Conrad Weiser Homestead.

The Conrad Weiser Homestead is a Pennsylvania state historic site that interprets the life of Conrad Weiser, an 18th century German immigrant who served as an Indian interpreter and who helped coordinate Pennsylvania's Indian policy. He played a major role in the history of colonial Pennsylvania.

The Conrad Weiser Homestead is located on 26 acres of land. Seven total buildings exist on the property; three are open for touring. Two large monuments, a gazebo, the Weiser Family Cemetery, and a pond are also on the site.

Conrad Weiser Homestead is at 28 Weiser Drive, Heidelberg Township.

Admission and parking are free. Contributions will be accepted by free will offering. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.

For information, call 610-589-2934.

S.T.E.A.M. Punk Fest at ArtsQuest

The inaugural Pennsylvania STEAM Fest 2019 focuses on a mix of science, technology, engineering, art, and makers (STEAM), electronic entertainment, and manufacturing and production in a steampunk theme.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 31, the event at ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks, will promote programs and interests in these industries for families, digital educators, businesses, institutes, and everyone else interested in today's modern culture and the historical evolution of steampunk. The event includes workshops, lesson seminars, educational panels, new innovation, demos, digital artists, makers, geek entertainment, cosplay, and more.

Steampunk is a genre of science fiction that has a historical setting and typically features steam-powered machinery rather than advanced technology. It introduces a style of design and fashion that combines historical elements with anachronistic technological features inspired by science fiction. Steampunk shows the love for innovation, steam-powered machines, inventions, and S.T.E.A.M discoveries.

STEAM Fest tickets are free, although a ticket is required for entry into the cosplay contest, raffle contest, speaker panels, and other activities.

ArtsQuest Center is at 101 Founders Way in Bethlehem. For information, call 610-332-1300 or go to www.pasteamfest.com.

PLACES of Boyertown exhibit

Following the unveiling of the FACES of Boyertown exhibit, Studio B members now present the PLACES of Boyertown exhibit, opening Friday. ,

For FACES, fine art photographer Linda Bell took hundreds of photographs of those who live, work, or visit Boyertown. Bell's photographs were taken throughout the spring and summer at a variety of locations and added to the exhibit throughout the summer.

For PLACES, artists were given a 20" x 20" canvas and challenged to create work on the theme of PLACES of Boyertown. An opening reception featuring an exhibit of these works of art will be held in the studio's Gray Gallery from 5 to 8 p.m. August 30.

Also at that time, artist Sue Biebuyck will reveal the poster she created of the entire collection of Bell's photographic portraits. The poster, featuring hundreds of the FACES of Boyertown, will be for sale at the August 30 reception.

Regular Studio B hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Studio B Boyertown is located at 39A East Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown. For information, call 610-367-8066.

Broadway performer to present one-woman show

Carter Calvert, the Broadway performer portraying iconic country music legend Patsy Cline at Bucks County Playhouse , will present her one-woman show, "Viva La Diva" at the historic playhouse at 7:30 p.m. on September 4.

The star of the playhouse's "Always... Patsy Cline," will perform songs from Broadway, as well as from pop, jazz and country genres. She also will share her take on making it in show business and the divas that inspired her along the way.

Calvert is best known for originating her role in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical "It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues" alongside Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter. She is featured on the cast recording and starred in the show's national tour. Other tours include Grizabella in the Broadway national touring company of "Cats," the European tour of "Smokey Joe's Café," and an international tour of Neil Berg's "100 Years of Broadway."

Calvert continues to appear in "Always... Patsy Cline" with co-star Sally Struthers at Bucks County Playhouse through September 7. The tribute to the county music singer tells the true story of her friendship with Houston housewife Louise Seger, who met the star after hearing her on the radio in 1957. The two women forged a bond that would last until Cline's tragic death in 1963.

Struthers, a two-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner for "All in the Family," "Gloria," and "Gilmore Girls," plays Seger.

Tickets start at $40.

Bucks County Playhouse is at 70 South Main Street in New Hope. For information, call 215-862-2121, or go to BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.