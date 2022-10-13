Breakout dance artist LaTasha Barnes will celebrate 100 years of Black jazz music and dance in "The Jazz Continuum" at 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Williams Center for the Arts, 317 Hamilton St., Easton.
"The Jazz Continuum" is a multidimensional performance that places the prolific artistry of jazz music and Black dance forms at the center of Black American culture and community. Performed by an intergenerational cast of seven dancers and six musicians, Barnes reaches back over 100 years, making visible the connections between the past to today's Black music and dance expressions such as the Lindy hop, soft shoe, house, jazz, hip-hop, line dances and others.
Led by jazz vocalist and music director Charles Turner, "The Jazz Continuum" celebrates music and dances from across the diaspora — Harlem, Chicago, New Orleans, Cuba, Angola, Brazil — and conjures the spirits of Black dance elders, including Norma Miller, Frankie Manning, Earl Snake Hips Tucker, Marie Bryant, Marjory Smarth, and many others
Pianist Jon Thomas leads the live ensemble and DJ on stage.
Tickets cost $27 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, call 610-330-5009 or go to the Williams Center's website.
Enchantment's 'Peter Rabbit Tales' in Reading
Beatrix Potter, born more than 150 years ago, created the enduring rabbit characters of Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-tail and the mischievous Peter for a series of picture books.
Her estate wanted to celebrate the author's anniversary in 2015 with a stage production and found a good collaborator in Philadelphia's Enchantment Theatre.
Enchantment will stage "Peter Rabbit Tales" at the Miller Center for the Arts in Reading's Entertainment Square at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Enchantment Theatre creates family shows from children's books, using life-size puppets, masks, mime, original music and dance.
The theater was looking for a new title when it started talking with Potter's estate and Penguin Books.
Landis Smith, co-artistic director of Enchantment, his wife and co-artistic director, Jennifer Blatchley Smith, and production designer David Russell traveled to England to meet with Potter's estate. Russell was able to go through the archives and see original art for the books and even some unpublished landscapes, one of which he eventually used for the set of the production.
The show incorporates three of the 23 books in the series. The production introduces a grown-up Peter, his cousin Benjamin and sister Flopsy, as they remember their adventures in Mr. McGregor's garden. Their friends Squirrel Nutkin, Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle, Jemima Puddle-duck and Mrs. Tittlemouse gather to encourage Peter on one last quest to rescue Benjamin and Flopsy's children from the badger, Tommy Brock.
The hour-long show is appropriate for ages 3 and up.
Miller Center for the Arts is at 4 N. Second St. in Reading.
Tickets cost $25.
For information, call 610-607-6270 or go to the theater's website.
Sondheim at DeSales
Act 1 DeSales University Theatre will present the musical revue "Side by Side by Sondheim" Oct. 13-23 in the Schubert Theatre of the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, 2755 Station Ave., Center Valley, Lehigh County.
"Side by Side by Sondheim" recognizes the wit, wisdom, and genius of the late Stephen Sondheim, one of Broadway's greatest composers and lyricists, who is credited with reinventing the American musical.
His timeless work, including shows such as "Into the Woods," "Sweeney Todd," and "Sunday in the Park with George," continues to enchant and provoke audiences today, said director John Bell.
Student cast members Tommy Stacherski, Abby Vernon, Christian Tuffy, Johnny Drumgoole, and Megan Castellane will perform songs from "Gypsy," "A Little Night Music," "Follies," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," and "Company." Music and lyrics are by Sondheim, with music also by Leonard Bernstein, Richard and Mary Rodgers, and Jule Styne.
The music is tied together with narration written by Ned Sherrin. The narrator explains what show the songs are from and provides background on why a song was written. He also notes a theme that Sondheim has explored in many of his works is marriage, with examples from comparing and contrasting Sondheim themes for the audience. The title of the revue is derived from the song "Side by Side by Side" from "Company."
Louis Danowsky is the musical director. Jenna Snyder is the scenic designer, and Rebecca Callan serves as costume designer. The lighting is designed by Mike Inwood, and David M. Greenberg is the sound designer.
There will be a talkback with the cast after the Oct. 16 performance.
The Oct. 22 performance will feature audio descriptions for patrons who are blind or visually impaired. Tickets are half price for patrons using these services. Call the box office's manager, Kyle Schumaker, at 610-282-1100, ext. 1820, for more information.
The show is recommended for ages 13 and up.
Tickets cost $30 for adults and $28 for students and seniors Wednesday and Thursday and $32 for adults and $30 for students and seniors Friday through Sunday. Tickets for the streamed performance cost $15.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Oct, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21; and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23. The show will be streamed live on Oct. 22.
For information, call 610-282-3192 or go to DeSales' website.
Beethoven and Rachmaninoff
The Allentown Symphony Orchestra will begin its new season with a romantic program of Beethoven and Rachmaninoff on Saturday and Sunday at Miller Symphony Hall, 23 N. Sixth St., Allentown.
Diane Wittry, the conductor and music director, will lead the orchestra on Rachmaninoff's late, luxuriant Symphonic Dances and guest pianist and Leeds competition winner Eric Lu plays Beethoven's magnificent Third Piano Concerto, just one week after opening the Chicago Symphony's season with Ricardo Muti.
The program includes Tailleferre's Overture for Orchestra; Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3, in C minor, Op. 37, Allegro con brio, Largo and Rondo: Allegro; and Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, Op. 45, Non allegro, Andante con moto (Tempo di valse), Lento assai, Allegro vivace, Lento assai and Allegro vivace.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Audiences can meet the artist at noon on Friday. Wittry will give a pre-concert talk and discuss the fascinating stories behind the works by Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, and Tailleferre on the ASO's program. Also speaking will be concert pianist Eric Lu. Meet-the-artist is free and open to the public.
Concert tickets cost $72, $55, $40 and $25.
For information, call 610-432-6715 or go to Miller Symphony Hall's website.
Beatlebash at Zoellner
The Weeklings will stage their "Beatlesbash" with The Horns & Strings Orchestra at Zoellner Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Weeklings will present a unique tribute to the music and inspiration of The Beatles, performing explosive renditions of Beatles classics, uniquely arranged Beatles nuggets plus Beatles-inspired power-pop originals.
The band is made up of Glen Burtnik, Bob Burger, John Merjave and Joe Bellia.
The Weeklings are returning to Zoellner after their popular performance last year. They'll perform a note-for-note celebration of the Beatle's timeless music, including "Eleanor Rigby," "Something," "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," and "Back in the USSR," featuring a 10-piece horns and strings orchestra.
Zoellner Art Center is located at 420 E. Packer Ave., Bethlehem.
Tickets cost $35 and $45.
For information, call 610-758-2787, ext. 0, or go to Zoellner's website.
West Reading's 2nd Friday
Every second Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with "2nd Friday on the Avenue," hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation.
This month's 2nd Friday on the Avenue will be a great time to celebrate and recognize the independent shops and locally owned restaurants in West Reading.
Live music will return to Sixth and Penn avenues from 6 to 8 p.m. with the Noah Gibney Trio. The band consists of Gibney on keys and vocals, Kris Kehr on bass, and Rick Tomlinson on Drums. The trio plays Gibney's original music along with covers. Recently, Gibney released his debut EP, called "The Serendipity Sessions." The EP was co-written by Grammy-nominated G. Love.
Art Plus Gallery, 604 Penn Ave., will hold an artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m. for LeAnn Wolfe, entitled "Unburied Treasure." The treasure chest is also a testament to boundless imagination. Precious metals, glistening gemstones, and design elements, ranging from Eastern philosophy to hobo symbols, blend magnificently in Wolfe's rings, necklaces, pendants, bracelets and earrings. A gold fusing demonstration is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Lilibea's, 613 Penn Ave., will host Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks County on its porch from 4 to 7 p.m. BCSS will be providing information and collecting donations for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Say Cheese! Restaurant & Cheese, 600 Penn Ave., will be opening a new cheese shop next door at 602 Penn Ave. There will be a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. The normal hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday.
Find more weekend events by going to the foundation's website.
Villains at Ruscombmanor
Fleetwood Community Theatre will recognize all the favorite villains from musical theater in the "Villainous Variety Show" on Friday and Saturday at Evergreen German Club 415 Hartz Rd., Ruscombmanor Township.
Performers will do songs from "Chicago," "The Addams Family," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Bonnie & Clyde," and more.
Audience members are encouraged to dress up as their favorite villain.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Dress for the weather, as the performance is outdoors.
Admission is $5 and benefits Fleetwood Community Theatre.