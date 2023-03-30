Concerts by some of the most acclaimed artists in every form of jazz will highlight the second weekend of the 32nd annual Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest.
Two of the special events that allow audiences to experience many artists at once will be the annual Chuck Loeb Memorial All-Star Jam (featuring a special performance by iconic R&B vocalist Regina Belle) on Thursday, and the second edition of Chris "Big Dog" Davis's "Celebrating the Women in Jazz" (also featuring Belle) on Saturday. Last year's showcase was spectacular enough for an encore, with a new lineup of talented instrumentalists and vocalists.
The festival's second weekend will offer several surprises:
Frank Vignola's Birdland Guitar Night, featuring guitarists Pasquale Grasso and Vinny Raniolo, sax legend Houston Person, bassist Gary Mazzapropi, and drummer Vince Cherico — plus opening act guitarist Brian Betz and saxophonist Denis DiBlasio — will take place at Reading Area Community College's Miller Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. on Friday.
A $20 cash donation at the door will get you into the concert. The money will be turned over to the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund, which will benefit those who were impacted by last Friday's explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company chocolate factory.
A $20 donation will also be accepted for admission to Adam Hawley's West Coast Groove concert, featuring Marcus Anderson, Rebecca Jade, Darren Rahn, Greg Manning, Darryl Williams, Tony Moore, and Curtis McCain, at the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street in center city on Saturday.
BMA entertainer of the year Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, with special guest Deanna Bogart, will perform two concerts on Saturday at the DoubleTree.
On Sunday at the Miller Center, the amazing young vocalist Samara Joy, who has been nominated for two Grammy Awards (best new artist and best jazz vocal album) for her new release "Linger Awhile," will make her Berks Jazz Fest debut.
The fest finale with Boney James will be on Sunday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading.
'Plaza Suite' in Reading
Reading Community Players will present Neil Simon's play "Plaza Suite" at the Baer Memorial Chapel, 39 S. Sixth St. in Reading.
This comedy, directed by Brian Miller and assisted by Pete Clauser, tells three stories of couples who occupy Room 719 of the Plaza Suite at various times throughout the year. This piercing observation of love, marriage and contentment first portrays a suburban couple who have come to the hotel to celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary... or is it their 23rd? They are succeeded by a Hollywood hot shot who has returned to New York to seek out his (now married) high school girlfriend. After three doomed marriages, he is eager to remind himself of the sweet innocence of a suburban woman with a little sexual diversion along the way. Finally, the suite is occupied by a couple who are about to celebrate the wedding of their daughter if they can get her out of the bathroom. Tension rises and tempers flare as all their attempts to get her to unlock the door fail.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets cost $17.50 and are available at the door or online.
Fleetwood comedy at Evergreen Club
Fleetwood Community Theater will present "Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act" at Evergreen German Club Outdoor Pavilion, 415 Hartz Rd. in Ruscombmanor Township, Berks County.
The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing are back in "Drinking Habits 2: Caught In The Act." This time, their mission is to save an orphanage being forced to close after a crooked accountant ran off with all the orphanage's money.
The cast features Traci Gehringer (Sister Augusta), Katie DeCario (Sister Philamena), Darice Hoffmann (Mother Superior), Evan Watkins (George), Randy Miller (Paul Billings), Jim Hoffmann (Father Chenille), Tara Sands (Sally Andrews) and Stephanie Appel (Kate).
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; the club will open at 6 p.m. for food and drinks..
Tickets cost $18 for adults and $15 for students.
'Newsies Jr.' at Civic
Nearly 90 young performers will "seize the day" when Civic Theatre School presents "Newsies Jr." on the stage of Civic Theatre of Allentown at 527 N. 19th St.
The performance is the culmination of the school year for Civic Theatre School, the longest continuously operating theater arts education program for young performers in the Lehigh Valley.
Disney's "Newsies Jr." is a 60-minute version of "Newsies The Musical," which opened on Broadway in 2012. The musical was based on the 1992 musical film "Newsies," which was inspired by the real-life newsboys strike of 1899 in New York City. Although not initially a hit at the box office, "Newsies" developed a cult following after it was released on video.
The musical features a score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein. The Broadway production was nominated for eight Tony Awards, winning two, including best score. The score, which includes now-classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," also was nominated for a Grammy Award. The junior version adds a new song "Just a Pretty Face."
In the story, powerful newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer decides to raise prices at the newsboys' expense. Charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions with the help of aspiring New York Sun reporter Katherine Plumber. Together, the newsies and their supporters learn that they are stronger united and create a movement to fight for what's right.
The cast includes Deven Ruiz (Jack Kelly); Emma Milander (Katherine Plumber,) Vincent Cocca (Davey,) Connor Simmons (Les,) Cadence LeBlanc (Crutchie,) Harrison Denithorne (Joseph Pulitzer) and Kierra Allen (Medda Larkin.)
Cindy Lozada is choreographer and Will Morris does lighting design.
There will be an audio described performance for visually impaired patrons at 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a "tactile tour" for visually impaired patrons at 1 p.m. in the theater, where they will meet some of the actors and handle some of the props. For information about tickets for this performance, call the box office at 610-433-8903.
Performances will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets cost $15. For information, call 610-433-8903, or go to Civic's website.
Muhlenberg's 'In Motion' dance concert
Seven world-premiere dance works feature explorations of form and theme from acclaimed faculty and guest choreographers when "In Motion" runs at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.
The college's dance program will present seven world-premiere dance pieces in its annual faculty and guest artist-choreographed concert. Jazz choreographer and scholar Melanie George will headline the concert.
Co-artistic directors Robyn Watson and Heidi Cruz-Austin said they were driven by two goals in particular in their search for a guest choreographer for this year's concert: find someone who brought something new to the table, and find someone as committed as they are to anti-racist practices in their artistry. Melanie George fit the bill.
The founder and director of the Jazz Is… Dance Project and director of artist initiatives at Jacob's Pillow, George brought a unique approach to jazz practices for the Muhlenberg dancers in her piece.
George and the dancers produced what she calls a "jazz sampler," featuring four stylistically distinct sections within the piece.
The concert will also premiere work by renowned Muhlenberg faculty members, including program chair Karen Dearborn, whose ballet piece "Anchors in Loss," begins with the physicality of tying pointe shoes.
Natalie Gotter's modern piece challenged the dancers to examine how we respond when safety is on the line. She says fight-or-flight reactions are integral to the movement quality of the piece.
Robyn Watson's tap piece addresses a theme that she calls "an odd choice" for the genre: grief.
Heidi Cruz-Austin drew inspiration from the ocean for her ballet piece, the title of which is just the Greek letter lambda, which in physics represents wavelength.
Second-year faculty members Elizabeth Bergman and Anito Gavino will both make their Muhlenberg choreographic debuts in this concert.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday in the Empie Theatre, Baker Center for the Arts, Muhlenberg College.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for students.
For information, call 484-664-3333 or go to Muhlenberg's website.
Passion Fruit dance at Lehigh
Passion Fruit Dance Company will present "Dance Within Your Dance" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Zoellner Arts Center's Baker Hall in Bethlehem.
Founded in 2016, Passion Fruit Club dance and educational company is composed of Tatiana Desardouin (Haitian & Swiss, founder, artistic director, choreographer), Lauriane Ogay (Swiss) and Mai Lê Hô (French-Vietnamese). Its mission is to promote the authenticity of street dance and clubbing styles, hip-hop and house cultures and their black heritage, as well as its contribution to society, by exploring different social problems through their dance pieces and artistic practices. Desardouin was selected as one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" (2020), is a winner of the Vilcek Foundation's Prize for Creative Promise in Dance (2022) and is a winner of the Bessies Juried Award 2022.
The company performed the piece "Dance Within Your Dance" in places such as at The Apollo Theater, Summerstage, Harlem Stage, Jacob's Pillow, the New Victory Theater, BAAD!, LOHH, Joe's Pub, 92Y, Musikfest and abroad (in Canada at the M.A.I (MTL) and in Switzerland at the Outside festival (Neuchatel). Passion Fruit Dance Company was recently featured in The New Yorker magazine (April 2021).
Tickets cost $25 for adults; $23 for seniors and $20 for students.
Jupiter Ensemble in Easton
France's Jupiter Ensemble will appear at Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College in Easton at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Founded in 2018 by lutenist Thomas Dunford, Jupiter Ensemble has been compared to such stars as William Christie's Les Arts Florissants and Jordi Savall's Hesperion XXI. In defining the group's artistic raison d'ête, Dunford articulated a clear purpose: "Listening, improvisation and energy, as well as a shared overall vision, are the key factors. All our past experiences, as well as our group work with Jupiter, will allow us to gain a greater freedom, which will make this music utterly alive and, I hope, touching." Drawing from their award-winning 2019 debut recording, Vivaldi, this new generation of early music practitioners perform seldom heard selections of the composer's oeuvre: concerti for lute, violin, and bassoon, as well as passionate arias featuring the young French-Italian mezzo-soprano Lea Desandre, a rising star in the opera firmament.
Tickets cost $33 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, call 610-330-5009, or go to the Williams Center's website.
Student show at Baum
The Baum School of Art presents its children and teen student exhibition through April 15 in the David E. Rodale and Rodale Family galleries.
The scholarship awards ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The David E. Rodale and Rodale Family galleries are filled with the creative achievements of the school's youngest artists, ages 5 – 17, who participate in Baum School's afterschool, Saturday, and homeschool classes in their 10-week spring session. These classes also include three of The Baum School of Art's community outreach programs: The Allentown Neighborhood Arts Program, teenage scholarship, and young artists.
This year, more than 300 students drew inspiration from famous artists. The artists include Coco Chanel, Roy Lichenstein, Wayne Thiebaud, Alma Thomas, Vincent Van Gogh, and Andy Warhol. Executive Director Shannon Fugate stated that, "This exhibition features the impressive talents of our Baum School students, ages 5-17, from across the Lehigh Valley. It is a tremendous representation of the creative sophistication that children are capable of with the instruction and encouragement of our remarkable faculty."
In conjunction with this exhibition, more than 50 youth students will be awarded a merit scholarship during the annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony. The Baum School of Art proudly distributes these awards named in honor and remembrance of individuals, or organizations, who have had an important impact on the school and the arts, such as Walter Emerson Baum, David Emerson Baum, Harry Bertoia, Linny Fowler, Bob and Sandy Lovett, and more. This year, the school has added four additional scholarship awards: The Bernie Tyler Scholarship Award, The Richard and Sally Caruso Scholarship Award, Senator Pat Browne Allentown Scholarships, and the Ashok Davar Creativity Award.
Gallery hours are 9: a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.