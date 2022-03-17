Today is St. Patrick’s Day, the one day a year everyone is officially Irish. Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties have lots of events that will help you celebrate all that is Irish this weekend.
Allentown hosts the region's oldest Irish celebration with the Allentown St. Patrick's Parade. The parade, celebrating its 63rd year, kicks off March 20 at 1 p.m. with massed bands at 19th and Liberty streets. The parade route circles through Allentown's West End, starting and finishing at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The parade will be preceded by the West End 5K which features nearly 1000 participants at 12:15 p.m. For information, go to www.allentownstpatricksdayparade.com.
New Irish festival at Artsquest
ArtsQuest is presenting its newest festival in Sláinte, a celebration of Irish heritage March 17 through March 20 at Steelstacks in Bethlehem.
The four-day event will include Irish music, food, whiskey and a fiddle competition for youth on Sunday. There are musical performances by the traditional Irish music group Lúnasa and Irish folk band The Jeremiahs. Pennsylvania Celtic group House of Hamill will kick off the festivities on St. Patrick’s Day. Don’t miss Sunday brunch which will include a traditional Irish breakfast.
Tickets range from $29 to $89 for an all weekend pass.
For information, go to www.steelstacks.org.
“The Rising” at the Ice House
Crowded Kitchen Players is opening “The Rising: The Irish Rebellion of 1916 in Song and Verse” March 18-27 at the Ice House in Bethlehem.
Written and directed by Ara Barlieb, “The Rising” is the tragic story of the attempt by a small band of Irish rebels on Easter Monday 1916 to take back control of their country after centuries of oppressive British rule.
The story is told through first-hand accounts of the battle, newspaper reporting, poems and songs of the rebellion, speeches, proclamations, letters from the condemned rebels to their loved ones, and an interview for “The New York Times” between the journalist/World War I poet, Joyce Kilmer and a young woman, Moira Regan. Regan was in the Dublin General Post Office during the Rising and helped run messages between the rebel forces scattered throughout the city as the battle raged.
Michael Sheridan portrays two of the legendary martyrs of the rebellion, union organizer John Connolly and rebel leader “The O’Rahilly,” and says he sees the history of “The Rising” as a universal story.
Even though the uprising failed, Sheridan says it sparked the flame which led to a larger conflict only a few years later and ultimately resulted in the freedom of the Irish.
The songs will be performed onstage by Joey Mutis III of the band The Electric Farm, and woven into the fabric of the show’s narrative. Songs include “Ireland’s Rise,” “Banna Strand,” “'The Row in the Town,” “Tri-coloured Ribbon,” “The Parting Glass” and “The Foggy Dew.”
Trish Cipoletti, who plays Moira Regan, agrees that the Rising showed the people of Ireland that they were a nation.
The cast also features Dan Ferry, Pamela Wallace, Carla Thew, Sharon Ferry, Bruce Brown, Paula Klein, and Colleen Popper.
Performances are 8 p.m. March 18, 19, 25, 26 and 2 p.m. March 20, 27. at The Charles A. Brown IceHouse, 56 River St., Bethlehem.
The show is 75 minutes long with no intermission. Audience members must be masked. Tickets are $15. For information, call 610-395-7176, or go to www.ckplayers.com.
Tartan Terrors in Reading
The Tartan Terrors will bring their own Celtic invasion to Miller Center for the Arts in Reading at 7:30 p.m. March 18.
The Tartan Terrors mix music energy with traditional folklore, dance, and humor. With an arsenal featuring classic bagpipes and fiddle, driving drum tones, and signature guitar styles, standing-room only audiences understand why Dig This Magazine declares “(The Terrors) one act to keep an eye on!” The Terrors use their sonic blitz to underscore award winning Step and Highland Dancers and internationally recognized comedic performers alike.
The Tartan Terrors have performed on 4 different continents, in some of the most prestigious Festivals, Highland Games and theaters of North America.
Tickets are $39.
For information, go to millercenter.racc.edu/tartan-terrors or call 610-607-6270.
Significant Other at Civic
Civic Theatre of Allentown will present the Lehigh Valley premiere of “Significant Other” March 18-27 at Civic’s Theatre514.
Director Will Morris calls the 7-actor play that tells the story of four friends navigating life and love in their twenties “a multi-verse, queer, non-romantic romantic-comedy.”)
In the story, Jordan Berman would love to be in love, but that’s easier said than done. So until he meets Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. But as singles’ nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do.
Jordan is played by Matt Gurniak, making his Civic Theatre debut. A Central Catholic grad and Freddy award winner, Gurniak also played Ryder in the national tour of Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”.
The other cast members are Cindy Lozada, Amira Jackson, Veronica Bocian, Denise Long, John Capocasale and Parker Ryan.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. March 18, 19 and 24-26; 3 p.m. March 20 and 2 p.m. March 27.
Tickets are $29 for adults and $27 for students, seniors and military.
Proof of immunization and masks are required.
For information, go to www.civictheatre.com, or call 610-433-8903.
"Schoolhouse Rock Live!" in Reading
”Schoolhouse Rock Live!” will be presented at 1 and 4 p.m. March 19 at Miller Center for the Arts, 4 N. 2nd St., Reading.
A pop culture phenomenon returns to the musical stage! Academic subjects will never seem boring again when presented through megahits like “Conjunction Junction,” “Just a Bill,” “Interplanet Janet” or “Three is a Magic Number.” Schoolhouse Rock explodes onto the stage with songs you loved updated for a whole new generation.
Tickets are$25 for adults and $10 for children age 2 to 12.
For information, go to millercenter.racc.edu or call 610-607-627