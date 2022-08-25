Beginning this weekend, the galleries of the Allentown Art Museum will be open to the public for free every day for everyone.
Although the museum has long offered free admission on Sundays, it charged an admission fee other days of the week. Now, the admission charge is gone permanently, thanks to a legacy gift from the Century Fund and lead support from Lehigh Valley Health Network, City Center Allentown, and J.B. and Kathleen Reilly.
Free admission will begin Saturday, and to celebrate, the museum is throwing a party, with activities for all ages on Saturday and Sunday. This weekend also marks the opening of the museum's New American Galleries and a refreshed Art Ways Interactive Family Galleries.
The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, when artist Val Bertoia will "play" the large bronze sculpture, Double Branched Gongs, that stands next to the museum. The sculpture was created by Bertoia's father, Harry Bertoia, in 1970–71 and is part of the museum's collection of American art.
There also will be a welcome by Max Weintraub, the museum's president and CEO.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public will be able to explore the New American Galleries, the first significant rehang of the museum's permanent collection in more than a decade. The gallery is on the museum's first floor. The first 100 visitors will receive a gift.
On the second floor, visit the grand reopening of Art Ways Interactive Family Gallery, complete with three new maker stations, where families can explore 3D printing, art conservation, and the art and science involved in architecture, design, and construction.
Other activities include self-guided treasure hunts, docents stationed in Kress Gallery and in the exhibition Eclectic Collecting: Curiosities from the Vault, hands-on art making and sidewalk chalk, face painting, bubbles and an ice cream truck outdoors.
Val Bertoia will play sounding sculptures by Harry Bertoia in Trexler Gallery at 11:15 and 11:45 a.m.
The museum's vice president of curatorial affairs, Elaine Mehalakes, will lead the first guided tour through the New American Galleries at 11:30 a.m.
From 2-4 p.m., meet artist Emil Lukas, whose artwork, "Expander," is part of the New American Galleries.
The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and will feature live music in the galleries, self-guided treasure hunts and hands-on art making.
From noon to 2 p.m., meet artist Angela Fraleigh, whose painting, "And then we'll walk right up to the sun," is part of the New American Galleries; and from 2–4 p.m., meet artist Angel Suarez-Rosado, whose artwork, "White Fences," is part of the New American Galleries.
The museum is at 31 N. Fifth St. in Allentown.
Pocono State Craft Festival at Quiet Valley
The Poconos' premier art and craft festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm in Hamilton Township, Monroe County.
At Pocono State Craft Festival, experience one of the area's largest variety of art and craft demonstrations, enjoy live music by the best regionally based musicians, good food and Quiet Valley's artisanal bread sale. The historic buildings will be open for viewing, with interpreters sharing information about the farm museum's original settlers.
The festival supports the activities of three nonprofit organizations: Pocono Arts Council, Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, and the Pocono Chapter of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen.
Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm is a living history museum nestled on 114 acres of beautiful pastures, woodlands, and streams in the Pocono Mountains, and it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. See what life was like on a busy 19th-century family farm, where period dressed interpreters portray descendants of Johann Depper. Quiet Valley hosts all the farm animals typically found in the 1800s. Rabbits, chickens, ducks, geese, cows, pigs, goats, sheep, and horses live on the homestead. The buildings include an 1850s bank barn, the original farmhouse, a cabin, spring house, ice house, smokehouse, dry house, and assorted smaller barns.
Admission is $6 for age 13 and up,
Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm is located at 347 Quiet Valley Rd. in Hamilton Township.
Studio B opens one-woman show
Studio B Fine Art Gallery in Boyertown will open "Yenna Hill," a one-woman show, featuring the work of the emerging, self-taught artist known for work that she calls "pop-infused ancestral hieroglyphs."
An opening reception will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.. A virtual tour will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Facebook Live, archived as a Facebook event and on YouTube following the opening. Amy Muzopappa of Muzo Media Productions will host the art tour. The exhibit will continue through Oct. 23.
Hill uses acrylic, pen and marker, bold colors, and line work while employing layers of color, imagery, pattern, design, and shape. Hours spent as a child drawing with her grandfather, Al Haring, a cartoonist and illustrator, in rooms showcasing the work of her uncle, pop artist Keith Haring, inspired her journey. She has exhibited since 2009 and is well-known as a contributor to public art installations.
Studio B's gallery director, Susan Biebuyck, said Hill works as a trained henna and body paint artist and is a life model at GoggleWorks in Reading.
"Studio B is looking forward to showcasing Yenna's work and introducing her to the community and our artist membership," Biebuyck said. "She has had a masterful evolution in her work recently. I see her as this generation's next talent from the Haring family. Watching her break into the art world with such a strong portfolio is exciting to watch."
Studio B is located at 39A E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown.
Shawnee Short Play Festival
Spend a weekend seeing original short plays at the Shawnee Original Play Series Short Play Festival at Shawnee Playhouse.
Featured are the short play winners for 2021/2022 - "Gimme Your Wallet," by David A. Gregory, first place; "Adagio," by S.R. Bivens, second place; and "Anna the K," by Donald Ralph Lampton, third place.
One-act play winners for 2021/2022 are "Valuable," by Cherielyn Ferguson, first place and "Low Battery," by Chris Minichino, honorable mention.
The weekend includes the premiere of winners and the screening of finalists for next year.
On Friday, 10-minute play finalists will screen at 6 p.m. Finalists are "Sense of Direction," by Seth Freeman; "Match Play," by Seth Freeman; "An Artist's Way," by Patience Haggin; "Eternal Triangle," by Dan Borengasser; and "What Do We Do About Mom?" by Rich Strack.
The premiere of "Low Battery" will be at 7:30 p.m.; one-act play reading finalists will be at 8 p.m. and include "One Day Less," by Scott Gibson and "Hysterical," by Suzanne Booker.
On Saturday, excerpts of the finalists for full-length plays "A Good Day," by Eric B. Sirota, will be performed at 1 p.m.; "Tattoos and Taters," by Gwen Flager, at 3 p.m.; and "A Flower of the Field," by Colin Speer Crowley, at 7 p.m.
At 2 p.m. will be the premiere of "Anna the K;" at 4 p.m., the premiere of "Adagio," and at 8 p.m., the premiere of "Gimme Your Wallet."
On Sunday, the premiere of "Valuable" will be at 2 p.m.
At 3 p.m., finalists for one-act plays include "Hip Hop Cinderella," by David Coffman; "Making Friends," by Guy Newsham; "Inventing Fire," by Mike Bencivenga; and "Dear Anita Bryant," by Ronni Sanlo.
A $25 ticket includes admission to all the plays for the weekend.
Shawnee Playhouse is at 552 River Rd., Shawnee on Delaware.
Musical theater concert in Nazareth
The Nazareth Center for the Arts, run by the Nazareth Cultural and Arts Commission of the Borough of Nazareth, opened in 2009 to educate, inspire, and celebrate the visual and performing arts in Nazareth, Northampton County, and the Lehigh Valley.
The center offers music performances spanning a wide range of genres, art receptions, poetry readings, storytelling, and open mic nights.
This weekend, the center will present "Imitating Life through Song," a concert of contemporary musical theater. Concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Nazareth Center for the Arts, 30 E. Belvidere St., Nazareth.
Singers include Melisa Klausner, Malana Wilson, Rebecca Pieper, Robert Trexler, Justin Doncsecz and Ryan Doncsecz. Accompaniment is by Nate Diehl, piano; George Hrab, guitar/bass and Brandon Pieper, drums.
Tickets cost $15.
Pa. German Farm festival near Virginville
Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society will host its annual Pennsylvania German Farm Festival at the Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Richmond Township, Berks County on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve and protect the Historic Dreibelbis Farm and to make it available to the public for educational, historical, and environmental purposes.
The 180+-acre farm has been owned by the Dreibelbis family for more than 240 years. Built in the 1860s, the un-remodeled farmhouse is perhaps one of the best living reminders of rural life in Berks County. Among the activities will be demonstrations of life on the farm, including basket weaving, candle making, beekeeping, blacksmithing, chair caning, archery, kitchen crafts, butchering, dairy chores, spinning, and quilting. The event will feature lots of old-time tools and farming activities.
There will be native American storytelling at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dave Fox will talk about the Northkill massacre at 1:30 p.m. in the barn.
There will be music by Blue Mountain Shadow at 11 a.m. and Mike and Linda Hertzog from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Food will be available. There is no admission charge to the festival, and parking is $3. Tours of the main house are $5. The event will be held rain or shine.
The Historic Dreibelbis Farm is located at 356 Hard Hill Rd. (Route 143), south of the village of Virginville.
RiverFest in Muhlenberg
Muhlenberg Township's annual RiverFest will take place Friday through Sunday at Jim Dietrich Park, 4900 Stoudts Ferry Bridge Rd.
The event, presented by Muhlenberg Township Parks & Recreation, is set against the backdrop of the Schuylkill River and includes music, a beer and wine garden, nearly 30 food vendors of a wide variety as well as more than 30 artisan and home-based businesses.
The event on Friday, from 5 to 10 p.m., will take place in front of the farmhouse only with music by And You, Brutus? and Lush Button.
The trail will open for the full event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Main stage music will be by Erik Carl and Friends, Noah Gibney Trio, Dirty Soap, The Wild Hymns, Serene Green and Bunch-A-Funk. Acoustic music is by John Imhoff, Greg & Ryan Duo, Toria Daisy, Vince Rollins, Rebecca Balthaser, Wayne Scott Farley, Mike & Linda Hertzog, Chris Thomas, Emme Ryan and Jim Stauffer.
The festival will continue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Main stage music will be by The Sermon, Manatawny Creek Ramblers, Keystone Breakers and Zen Dog. Acoustic music is by Kutztown Pipe Band, Irene Earkins, Daisy & Jolene, MO7S, Mark James, Wayne Scott Farley and Three Amigos.