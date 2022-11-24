On Oct. 27, 1962, "Pip: The Mouse Before Christmas," created by Dr. George Creegan, premiered at Hess's Department Store on Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown. This "unusual puppet show" inaugurated a holiday tradition that continues to this day at Liberty Bell Museum, 622 W. Hamilton St.
The museum will celebrate Pip's 60th anniversary when "Pip: The Mouse Before Christmas" puppet show begins its season run at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
There will be a special performance of Pip and his shenanigans at 1:30 p.m..
Pip also is featured in a 60th anniversary exhibit that displays photographs, mementoes and memories from Pip's generations of fans.
Performances of "Pip: The Mouse Before Christmas" will continue with shows at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday through Dec. 31.
'Follies' is back
Touchstone Theatre will present "Christmas City Follies XXIII," the 23rd edition of its annual holiday revue, Dec. 1 to 18 at the troupe's Black Box Theater, 321 E. Fourth St., Bethlehem.
A fan favorite of Lehigh Valley residents, locals and tourists count "Christmas City Follies" as part of their holiday tradition. The vaudeville style show serves up original sketches, characters, songs, stories, and more. The show features recurring characters and scenes, like Bill George's Old Guy and the annual Shopping Cart Ballet, as well as new original sketches, characters, songs and stories presented by the Touchstone Ensemble and friends. The comedy ranges from the sublime to the ridiculous, with subject matter that includes family stories, dancing pandas, reporters tracking Santa's progress, ukulele music and come-to-life Christmas trees.
"I'm a sucker for the holidays - the iconic characters, the music, all the warm feelings, said Jp Jordan, Touchstone's artistic director. "It's truly amazing that putting the Touchstone spin on all of that and sharing it with the community is part of my job."
The Touchstone ensemble also will be at the Goundie House, 501 Main St., Bethlehem, for Downtown Bethlehem Association's "Live Advent Calendar" Dec. 1 to 23.
Every day at 5:30 p.m., Touchstone actors will be on hand to select a member of the audience to open the door and see what surprises await inside.
Tickets for Follies cost $25 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. It will be pay-what-you-will at the door on Thursdays.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 1-3, 8-10, and 15-17; and at 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
For tickets call 610-867-1689 or go to Touchstone's website.
South Bethlehem prepares for Christmas
The holiday season in south Bethlehem will begin with the southside Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. on Saturday. This year's Christmas tree will be hosted by Touchstone Theatre on its outdoor Barrio Stage, which faces the South Bethlehem Greenway. Dave Fry will open the event with holiday tunes, and cast members from Touchstone Theatre will follow with a preview performance of their 23rd annual "Christmas City Follies" show. The tree lighting will be at 5:30 p.m. Roasted will be onsite serving hot cocoa and treats. Afterwards, attendees are encouraged to walk the 2022 SouthSide Christmas Tree Trail.
The trail will run from Saturday through Dec. 17. It is an annual competition that challenges the local businesses to decorate their own Christmas trees in unique and creative ways. Visitors are invited to walk the trail and vote for their favorite tree while dining and holiday shopping. The business whose tree captures the most votes will win bragging rights for the year, and the visitors who complete the trail will be entered to win a $100 dollar gift card prize. Voting will close on Dec. 17, and the winning tree and gift card winner will be announced on Dec. 18.
'A Civil War Christmas' at DeSales
Act 1 DeSales University Theatre will premiere Paula Vogel's "A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration" Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 on the main stage of the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, 2755 Station Ave., Center Valley, Lehigh County.
Along with the sounds of holiday music, marches, hymns, and spirituals, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author weaves together multiple stories from one of the darkest moments of our nation's history to create a story of hope, peace, and resilience
Vogel, who won the Pulitzer Prize for drama for her play "How I Learned to Drive," weaves a rich tapestry of a beleaguered and divided nation, war-weary and desperate for goodwill, on a blustery Christmas Eve in 1864.
In the White House, President and Mrs. Lincoln are planning their gift-giving, while on the banks of the Potomac River, a young rebel soldier asks for mercy from a Union blacksmith, and in a downtown alley, Hannah, an escaped enslaved woman searches for her daughter after sending her off to discover freedom.
The production features music by Daryl Waters and is directed by Paris Crayton III, an award-winning playwright, actor and director.
"Directing this show has been a huge challenge because I've had the task of taking a dark time in history and injecting it with as much light as I could," Crayton said. "My two wonderful choreographers, CaSandra Danubio, Jasmine Bright, and I, have added lots of movement that keeps the play high-spirited and joyful."
Will Neuert, associate professor and head of design, created the Washington, D.C., of the late 19th century, and Deborah Burrill, costume designer, recreated the period costumes. Eric T. Haugen, assistant professor, serves as lighting designer, and David M. Greenberg, as sound designer.
Tickets cost $30 for adults and $28 for students and seniors Monday through Thursday and $34 for adults and $32 for students and seniors Friday through Sunday. There are two talk-back performances with the cast on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. The Dec. 10 performance will be streamed and tickets cost $15 per viewer.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1- 2, and 7-10; at 2 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 3; at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11; and at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 5.
For information, call 610-282-3192, or go to DeSales' website.
Philharmonic in Reading
The Pennsylvania Philharmonic Big Band will light up the stage at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Miller Center for the Arts at Reading Area Community College.
Swing your way into the holiday spirit with popular big band hits and holiday favorites. "Pennsylvania Philharmonic Presents Holiday Swing" will feature a big band of trumpets, trombones, saxophones, and percussion.
You'll be dancing in your seat as select members of the orchestra plus special guest artists perform holiday favorites like "White Christmas," "Sleigh Ride," and "A Charlie Brown Christmas," and swing era hits like "In the Mood," "It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Aint' Got That Swing) and Duke Ellington's "Nutcracker."
Tickets cost $35.
For information, call 610-607-6205 or go to Miller Center's website.
Dan Zanes at Zoellner
Grammy Award-winner Dan Zanes and his musical wife, Claudia Zanes, and Elena Moon Park, will perform a multicultural all-ages wintertime celebration with "Dan + Claudia Zanes Holiday Sing Along" at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Zoellner Center for the Arts in Bethlehem.
Hear a variety of traditions and songs from near and far, including Christmas and Hanukkah classics in English, Hebrew, and Ladino, as well as holiday songs from Korea, Tunisia and more. Songbooks are distributed and the audience becomes a part of the festivities. Guests of all ages join the trio on-stage. This is a sensory friendly performances.
Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for children.
For information, call 610-758-2787 or go to Zoellner's website.
'A Christmas Carol' at Shawnee
The Shawnee Playhouse will present a musical version of the classic Charles Dickens tale "A Christmas Carol" Nov. 25 to Dec. 18 at the playhouse, 552 River Rd., Shawnee on the Delaware, Monroe County.
This musical adaptation of the classic has a fresh script and score written by Michael DeMaio.
On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by a series of ghosts, starting with his old business partner, Jacob Marley. The three spirits which follow, the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet to Come, show Scrooge how his mean behavior has affected those around him. At the end of the story he is relieved to discover that there is still time for him to change and we see him transformed into a generous and kind-hearted human being.
Dirk Marks plays Ebenezer Scrooge.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 25, Dec. 2, 9 and 16; 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 10 and 17; 2 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 3, 10 and 17; and 10 a.m. Dec. 7.
Tickets cost $17 to $50.
For information, call 570-421-5093 or go to Shawnee's website.