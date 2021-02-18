For Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College in Easton, the COVID-19 pandemic won't prevent the school from bringing the community together to experience the arts.
Williams Center is continuing its virtual performances for the winter and spring season with "Great Art on Screen," is a series of live-streamed event documentaries that take an in-depth look at extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time. With expert scholars and notable narrators, audiences journey throughout the world to experience a global revolution of art, history, and biography.
The season opens with "The Prado Museum: A Collection of Wonders" at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Explore the storied Prado Museum, one of the most-visited museums in the world. Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons takes audiences on a cinematic journey, a spellbinding experience, telling the story of Spain and beyond through the works of Vélazquez, Rubens, Titian, Mantegna, Bosch, Goya, El Greco, and more.
The series is presented in partnership with Lafayette Art Galleries.
Tickets are on a sliding scale from $5 to $25, and ticketholders can watch any time until 9 p.m. on Monday.
The rest of the season includes virtual presentations of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra on March 18; Caravaggio on March 21, and Water Lilies of Monet on April 18.
To reserve tickets go to the Williams Center's website.
Black History Month program by Berks History Center
The Berks History Center in Reading is presenting a talk via Zoom on "The Same Principle Lives in Us: People of African Descent in the American Revolution."
The program will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Speakers from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia will talk about how American revolutionaries struggled with the question: Would the words of the Declaration of Independence, that "all men are created equal," apply to all people?"
From the outbreak of the revolution, people of African descent asked and answered the question through their words and actions. In the talk, hear the stories and explore the objects that are used at the Museum of the American Revolution to help imagine what the revolution was like for Phillis Wheatley, Elizabeth Freeman, James Forten, Harry Washington, and others.
The program is free, but donations are encouraged.
Charter Arts High School holds 'Black History' art show
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts will hold the live-streamed art show "Black History: Then, Now, and Black Joy" from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Feb. 27.
The student-produced show is presented by the school's Black Student Union and features students using art to celebrate the excellence and beauty of the black community as well as their personal experiences with systemic racism and oppression. Ultimately, it is a celebration of resilience and the ability to live with joy.
The show is in the gallery at Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, 321 East Third Street in Bethlehem.
Tickets are $3 and can be purchased online. Proceeds benefit the Free Little Library Project.
Sigal Museum presents program on history of women voters
Millions of American women were granted the right to vote with the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which marked its centennial in 2020, but more than a century earlier, women and free people of color legally held the vote in New Jersey for more than 30 years.
Sigal Museum of Northampton County presents a Zoom talk entitled "When Women Lost the Vote" at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
This talk is inspired by the Museum of the American Revolution's exhibition "When Women Lost the Vote: A Revolutionary Story, 1776-1807." The virtual program is in partnership with the museum.
Explore the little-known history of the nation's first women voters in this cautionary tale about one of America's first voting rights crises.
Learn how the American Revolutionary War shaped women's political opportunities and activism. Examine the political conflicts that led to women's voting writes being stripped away. Discover how the next generation of suffragists was inspired to resume the fight for women's equality decades later.
There is no charge for the virtual event, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
To attend go to Zoom's website. The meeting ID is 919 1438 5685, and the passcode is 611019.
Karen Maurer headlines Lehigh Valley Storytelling series
Join Lehigh Valley Storytelling Guild and storyteller Karen Maurer for "Sense-ational Stories" as part of the LVSG Family Storytelling Series on Sunday.
The virtual and prerecorded program will be available for all-day viewing. Run-time is approximately 45 minutes. Registration is required.
Extension activities related to the stories will be available for download and to print.
Maurer is one of the best-loved storytellers in the Lehigh Valley and enjoys a storied background as a library youth services coordinator, writer, and blogger of children's literature. She tells tales to all ages, coaches and runs Storytelling Workshops for children and teens, and writes songs for Chiles' Play, a children's musical duo with her brother, Dan. Maurer has engaged audiences with her storytelling for more than two decades, is a member of the LVSG board, an advisor to the Patchwork community, and a presenter and reviewer of books for middle grades and teens for area literature conferences and on her blog.
Tickets are pay-what-you-will, with a suggested minimum donation of $5.
Shawnee Playhouse to stage virtual 'Romeo & Juliet'
Rebel Stages and Worthington Players present a A Rebel Radio Series production of William Shakespeare's "Romeo & Juliet" on Saturday and Sunday at Shawnee Playhouse in Smithfield Township, Monroe County.
The virtual production will be available at your leisure, but virtual seats must be reserved. Donations will benefit both Rebel Stages and The Worthington Players.
The classic story of star-crossed lovers will be directed by Brandon Hanks.
The cast stars Elijah Siler and Emma Christmann as Romeo and Juliet. Also featured are Shannon Felletter as Lady Capulet; Patrick Turner as Capulet; Lawrence Joseph as Montague; Dan Moldovan as Mercutio; John Lauri as Tybalt; Florence Taylor as Lady Montague; Midge McClosky as Friar Lawrence; Gillian Turner as the nurse; Tamir Matthew Cousins-Ali as Benvolio; Christian Arrington as Sampson; William Barreto as Gregory and Manny Carvajal as Abram.
Greater Reading holds Go Taste Berks
Greater Reading Chamber Alliance kicks off Go Taste Berks, a weeklong restaurant-week style event offering specials, complimentary items and discounts at local businesses promoting takeout from restaurants, bars, agricultural locations and others.
With the purchase of a $10 passport, participants who visit one restaurant in each category during Go Taste Berks Week, complete and return the passport to GRCA by March 7 will be entered to win a "Go Experience Berks" prize.
Prizes include a winery tour with complimentary half-day transportation provided by Rhoads Transportation followed by dinner for six at Chef Tim's Table; a night at the theater plus private dinner in a suite and overnight stay at DoubleTree Hotel, or a GoggleWorks creative date and 3-hour ghost tour of Berks County followed by dinner for six.
Passport locations are ACEC Farm, Brewer's Bar & Grill, Café Sweet Street, Circle S Ranch House, Cloud Nine Café, Delivery Dudes, Dove Song Dairy, Folino Estate & Winery, Heidelberg Family Restaurant, Isaac's Restaurant, Lafaver Family Farm, Mi Casa Su Casa, Paradise Island Smoothies, Jimmie Kramer's Peanut Bar Restaurant, RoseLawn Bistro & Winery, Russo's Gourmet Foods & Market, Sweet Ride Ice Cream, Tom Sturgis Pretzels, Unique Snacks and Wyomissing Restaurant & Bakery.
To register, call 610-376-6766.