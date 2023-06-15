Festival season is here, and West Reading promises plenty of artists, crafters and music over four pedestrian-friendly blocks.
West Reading will host its 29th annual Art on the Avenue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The event, Berks County's premiere art and music festival, showcases the work of local and regional artists, crafters, vendors, West Reading businesses and 19 musical acts on three stages.
The free festival will take place from the 400 to 700 blocks of Penn Avenue and feature more than 200 vendors. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The event is hosted by West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation.
On the Seventh Avenue stage will be Millen at noon; Lone Cricket at 1 p.m.; Beautiful Red Panda at 2 p.m.; Dashboard Professional at 3 p.m.; James Clark at 4 p.m. and Axe Dungeon Band at 5 p.m.
On the main stage on Sixth Avenue will be Emme Ryan Band at 12:15 p.m.; Dylan Zangwill at 1:15 p.m.; Bad Slice at 2:20 p.m.; thequietcampaign at 3:35 p.m.; Mojo Hotel at 4:40 p.m. and Echoes Talk Back at 6 p.m.
The Fourth Avenue stage will feature Airspace at 12:30 p.m.; Faux Fear at 1:35 p.m.; Ruby Dear at 2:50 p.m.; Stateside at 3:55 p.m.; Dr. Money at 5 p.m.; Big Green Limousine at 5:55 p.m.; and Die Tired at 7:15 p.m.
'Head Over Heels' at Genesius
"Head Over Heels," the musical comedy set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go's, will be staged at the Genesius Theatre in Reading.
"Head Over Heels" follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction, only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts. Music and lyrics by The Go-Go's includes the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."
This jukebox musical is based on The Countess of Pembroke's "Arcadia," a 16th-century tale. It follows the two daughters of King Basilus, the beautiful Pamela, and the plain Philoclea. Pamela is exhausted by not-so-perfect suitors, and Philoclea wants to marry her true love, a lowly shepherd boy, Musidorous. The new oracle of Arcadia, the non-conforming Pythio, warns them of a new prophecy that will cause the Kingdom of Arcadia to fall, along with the "beat" that keeps it going. Relationships, loyalty, and sexual preferences are tested as the family try to save their home.
The production at the 10th and Walnut streets playhouse features a cast of more than 20, including Nicole Napolitano as Princess Pamela, Ellen Rochlin as Princess Philoclea, Dani Pflum as Mopsa, Griffin Anderson as Musidorus, Becka Malanios as Queen Gynecia, Tommy Heiler as King Basilius, James Barksdale as Pythio, and Collin Bollinger as Demetas.
The musical is directed by James Haggerty, music directed and conducted by Kevin Cooper, choreographed by Jennifer Parker Scott, set design by Haggerty and Bo Irwin, lighting design by Thomas Hudson and costume design by Cathy Miller.
The production is rated PG-13 for adult situations, simulated sex acts and adult language. The production uses haze, fog and strobe light effects.
Genesius and the DoubleTree by Hilton have partnered on the park/dinner/shuttle/show/shuttle program. At any performance, audiences can park for free in the DoubleTree garage, have dinner/lunch at the DoubleTree prior to the show, get shuttled to the show, see the show, and get shuttled back to the DoubleTree.
In an effort to have less paper waste, cut costs on printing, and reduce their carbon footprint, Genesius now has a virtual playbill online.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and June 21-25 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday and on June 25.
Tickets cost between $17.50 and $33.
Exhibition at Allentown's Marriott Renaissance
"Odyseja," a solo show featuring the work of Kacper Abolik is on display through July 29 at Arthaus at the Mezz in the Marriott Renaissance in Allentown.
There will be a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday as part of Allentown's Third Thursday.
Kacper is an Emmaus, Lehigh County, native and artist with increasing international recognition. His works has been featured in The New York Times, Vanity Fair, The Los Angeles Times and others, and he has had exhibitions in New York, France and Miami.
He apprenticed with artist Barnaby Ruhe.
He's worked with celebrities such as A$AP Rocky, who used Abolik's portrait of the rapper on his website and his paintings are featured in Los Angeles restaurant Horses.
Abolik's works are exuberant and inspired by the last few centuries of Western painting including surrealism, Impressionism, symbolism, and cubism.
This show sponsored by Post Road Management LLC and City Center Allentown.
Arthaus at the Mezz is operated by RE:find and Curator, Deborah Rabinsky. It is open 24 hours.
For information, call 610-841-4866.
Marlow Rodale solo exhibition
Marlow Rodale opens his exhibition "21st Century Digital Boy" in the David E. Rodale & Rodale Family Galleries at The Baum School of Art in Allentown.
An opening reception will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday as part of Third Thursday in Allentown.
There also will be an artist talk and reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 20 in the gallery. Light refreshments will be served at both events.
Rodale pushes the boundaries of contemporary art with his solo exhibition "21st Century Digital Boy." The exhibition features a selection of paintings from throughout his career, with an emphasis on current works which highlight the central idea of evolution, while defining his place in the evolving and shifting digital world. With a keen eye for composition and a command of color, Rodale creates thought-provoking artworks that delve into the subconscious mind. His work explores a spectrum of his personal emotions, from anxiety, to joyful acceptance, inherent in navigating the immense paradigm shifts of today's world in the midst of defining one’s own self.
Using the traditional medium of paint, each work is crafted, building colorful and often impossible geometric structures within imagined, surreal landscapes. The resulting pieces are visually striking, and invite viewers to explore this hybrid space somewhere between the virtual landscape and the real world. His work encourages viewers to picture their own relationship to the imagined and real spaces that we share.
The exhibition continues through Aug. 18.
Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 10. After that, hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.
Summer Show at Bethlehem House Gallery
Bethlehem House Gallery will hold an opening reception of its 2023 Summer Show from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the gallery, 459 Main St., Bethlehem.
The exhibition through Oct. 7 features artists including Khalil Allaik, Tina Cantelmi, George McHugh, Abbe Resnick, Anthony Smith Jr. and Ward Van Haute.
The evening will feature live music performed by GT3 Jazz Standards and complimentary snacks and drinks.
For information, call 610-419-6262.
JuneTEENth at the Allentown Art Museum
The 2023 JuneTEENth celebration on Sunday at the Allentown Art Museum will highlight the creative expression of local teen artists of color. The museum partnered with Fine Feather Foundation, an education and creative-arts program for teens in Allentown, to host a series of artist-led workshops in the areas of dance, visual art, and poetry. Through these workshops, teens explored the impact of creativity and expression on mental health and mindfulness, and they developed a self-directed project or work of art on the theme. The resulting visual works and performances will be presented at the museum Sunday.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be an exhibition of teen artworks on the themes of mental health and mindfulness in the community gallery.
There will be a screening of student films from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the community gallery; African storytelling with Dierdre Van Walters from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the museum lounge; art-making project from noon to 3:30 p.m. in Art Ways Interactive Family Gallery; dance performances by PA Krump, BRKN Steel, and more from 1 to 2 p.m.; Fine Feather Foundation student recital from 2 to 2:30 p.m.; student filmmaker talk from 2:30 to 3 p.m.: and JuneTEENth juried-exhibition opening and artists talks from 3 to 4 p.m., all in community gallery.
Admission is free, and parking is free in the museum lot.
'9 to 5' at 1st Street Players
1st Street Players will present "9 to 5: The Musical" as its final show of the season at its theater at 301 E. First St. in Birdsboro.
The show, directed by Dee Leech, brings the music of Dolly Parton to life in the musical based on the 1980 hit movie ("9 to 5").
"9 to 5: The Musical" features music and lyrics by Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.
Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy, taking out their boss, Franklin Hart Jr. While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and June 22-24 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for children and students.