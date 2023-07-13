The whole family can experience the music of Disney on Saturday, when the Allentown Symphony Orchestra presents "Disney in Concert: A Magical Celebration" at Miller Symphony Hall, 23 N. Sixth St., Allentown.
The orchestra, conducted by Ronald Demkee, will join forces with four Broadway soloists to perform the biggest hits from favorite Disney movies, including "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," "The Little Mermaid," "Hercules," "The Lion King," "Tangled," "Frozen," "Coco," and "Moana."
The soloists will be Anthony Apicella, Marissa Miller, Stephanie Gerson, and Terron Brooks.
Children are encouraged to attend the concert dressed as their favorite Disney character.
Included with the concert ticket is an orchestral lab at 6 p.m. in the third floor Rodale Community Room. Children can experience instruments and learn how sound is made. Musicians will be on hand to demonstrate various orchestral instruments. Hands-on activities include making instruments, coloring, and experimenting with materials.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $25, $40, $55, and $72. Student tickets are half price. Call the box office to order at 610-432-6715.
Blueberries in Bethlehem
The 36th annual celebration of all things blueberry will bring music, arts, activities and, of course, blueberries, to the historic 6.5-acre Burnside Plantation in Bethlehem.
The Blueberry Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The plantation is located at 1461 Schoenersville Rd. The Blueberry Market to Go will be on Monday for people to pick up pies, strudels, and other desserts.
The site, known as Bethlehem's "farm in the city," features an 18th-century Moravian farm complete with historic barns, a Colonial kitchen garden, a pollinator garden, and an apple orchard.
All proceeds help Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites to maintain 20 historic landmarks in the city.
Events will include pony rides, a petting zoo, therapy dogs, canine agility demonstrations, craft demonstrations, colonial cooking, gardening, and brewing demonstrations as well as pie-eating contests, baking competitions and the blueberry brewery tasting tent.
There will be docent tours, during which visitors learn about the unique history of the farm and visit the 1748/1818 house, colonial garden, and summer kitchen, 1841 barn, and the high horsepower wheel, which are not typically open to the general public
Live music on two stages will feature Matt Miskie, The Two Taboo, Casey Kiernan, Acoustic Mayhem, Dina Hall and Band, Michael Patrick, Southern Lehigh Jazz, Frank Porter, and Mark Hanning on Saturday; and Andrew Lobby, Tom Storm, Achille's Heart, The Beautiful Distortion, The WonTon Soups, Jeni Englund/3rowback, Pennsylvania Youth Theater, Ray Owen: Hats off Performance, Valley Collective Band, and Sadie Pepitone on Sunday.
Admission is $10 in advance and $12 at the gate. Get an extra tasting at the blueberry brewery tasting tent when you order your tickets before Saturday.
Reading Community Players to stage 'The Tempest'
The Reading Community Players will present William Shakespeare's play "The Tempest" under a tent on the grounds of the Conrad Weiser Homestead, 28 Weiser Dr., Heidelberg Township, Berks County.
Banished from his dukedom, Prospero magically controls an enchanted isle and its inhabitants while raising his cherished daughter Miranda. With an opportunity for vengeance, Prospero summons a tempest to shipwreck his enemies. Unexpected things, however, happen on the island when mortals and magic mix.
The production is directed by Sandi Trait and stars Patrick O'Neill as Prospero. The cast also features Kirstin Truccano, Sam Moffat, George Kovarie, Wendy Mirto, Tabitha Borges, Jo Mercer, Andrew, Leubecker, Brian Miller, Steve Reazor, Clement Mirto, and Bill Eschbach.
The Conrad Weiser Homestead is a Pennsylvania state historic site that interprets the life of Conrad Weiser, an 18th-century German immigrant who served as a native American interpreter and who helped coordinate Pennsylvania's native American policy.
The Conrad Weiser Homestead is located on 26 acres of land near Womelsdorf.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and children.
Performances will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, rain or shine. Chairs will be provided.
Billie Holiday musical at PSF
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's final production is "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill" in the Schubert Theater, Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, DeSales University, Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.
The show is written by Lanie Robertson with musical arrangements by Danny Holgate. It stars Ebony Pullum as Billie Holiday and features Cedric D. Lyles, the music director, as pianist Jimmy Powers. Amina Robinson directs.
The jukebox musical, featuring some of Holiday's most famous songs, takes place in south Philadelphia in March 1959. Holiday is performing in a run-down bar during one of her last performances before her death in July 1959. She sings, accompanied by Powers on the piano, and also tells stories about her life as she becomes increasingly intoxicated and incoherent.
"Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" opened on Broadway in 2014, starring Audra McDonald, who won her record-breaking sixth Tony Award for the production. The play also won a Tony for best sound design of a play.
Songs include "When a Woman Loves a Man," "What a Little Moonlight Can Do," "Crazy He Calls Me," "Baby Doll," "God Bless the Child," "Foolin' Myself," "Somebody's on My Mind," "Easy Livin'" and "Strange Fruit."
Pullman has played Holiday in productions of "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" at Florida Repertory Theatre and Curio Theatre Company. Other credits include her Barrymore Award-winning performance as Shug Avery in "The Color Purple" at Theatre Horizon and Barrymore-nominated role as Connie in "Red Velvet" at Lantern Theatre Co.
There will be a talk back with the actors after the shows on July 27 and Aug. 3, and an audio described and open captioned performance will be presented at 2 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. July 19, 20-23, 26-28, Aug. 2-4; at 2 p.m. July 23, 30, Aug. 6; at 6:30 p.m. July 25, Aug. 1; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. July 29 and Aug. 5.
Tickets cost $64.
For information, call 610-282-9455, or go to the festival's website.
Elvis musical at NCC
Northampton Community College Summer Theatre presents the musical "All Shook Up" at the Lipkin Theater in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
"All Shook Up" is a 2004 jukebox musical with music from the Elvis Presley songbook and with a book by Joe DiPietro. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2005.
The characters and plot twists in the musical were inspired by William Shakespeare's comedies "Much Ado About Nothing," "Twelfth Night," "As You Like It," and "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
When leather-clad motorcyclist Chad, played by Max Wetherhold, rides into a small town in the 1950s, mechanic Natalie, played by Gabi Hondorp, fixes his bike and falls for him. But Chad only has eyes for the glamorous Sandra, played by Jordan Gold. Dennis, played by Mason Wold, who has a crush on Natalie, becomes Chad's sidekick, while Natalie decides to dress up as Ed, a new motorcyclist in town to "be one of the guys" and get close to Chad.
The musical features hit Elvis songs such as "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Don't Be Cruel."
The cast also includes Daniel Melo, Nikki Cohen, Myriam Zamy, Shannon Felletter, Jacob Greening, Josh Crowley, Andy Van Antwerp, Janae Gray, Justin Ferguson, Cade Kocher, Marcell Mckenzie, Amanda Akfano, Faith Stack, Jane Lui, Jennifer Brady, Lydia Walker, Tessa DeJesus, Connor Sternberg, Aidan King, Isaiah Elleby, Michael J Sheridan, Sieanna Rahatt, and Tessa DeJesus.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. July 19 – 29 and at 2 p.m. July 23 and 30.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for children.
For information, call 484-484-3412, or go to the college's website.
New jazz and creativity festival
People can immerse themselves in the captivating world of jazz and creativity at the Neurosalon Jazz and Creativity Festival in Bethlehem. It will take place at the IceHouse at 56 River St. from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The festival will include bands, dance and art shows, interactive art-making, and children's activities.
Performers include The Adam Nussbaum Trio, The Skip and Dan Wilkins quartet featuring Nancy Reed, The Mike Lorenz Trio and Bill Washer Quartet with guest Julie Miwa.
There also will be jazz jam sessions and "DNA of You" dance and science art show.
The event is a fundraiser for the Ice House Jazz and Improv Initiative and is sponsored in part by the Office of Creative Inquiry at Lehigh University.
Suggested donation is $10.
Reading Pride Festival
The Reading Pride Celebration 2023 is the oldest and largest festival of its kind in the area, celebrating its 17th anniversary this year and continuing to grow. Last year's festival was the largest ever, with more than 5,000 attendees, 150 vendors, 15 food trucks, and 30 performers, and this year will be even larger. The 2023 festival will feature two stages, sound and music provided by Red Tie Affairs, a sober social space by Caron Treatment Centers, a teen space by the LGBT Center of Greater Reading, a kids space by Tumble N Bounce, more than 180 vendors and food trucks, and much more. The festival will also welcome back Deejay Journey, who will be spinning dance party music at the after-party.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday in Jim Dietrich Park, 4899 Stoudts Ferry Bridge Rd. in Muhlenberg Township.
Tickets cost $8 for adults, and children under age 12 are free.