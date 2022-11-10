A nationally recognized violinist and dancers from DeSales University in Lehigh County will highlight "Bernstein's On the Town" on Saturday and Sunday at Miller Symphony Hall, 23 N. Sixth St., Allentown.
The program is part of the Allentown Symphony Orchestra's classical series.
The brilliant violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins is the soloist in Samuel Barber's breathtaking Violin Concerto.
The orchestra, led by Diane Wittry, music director and conductor, will perform Barber's "Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 14," including allegro, andante and presto in moto perpetuo.
Winner of a Naumburg International Violin Competition honorarium prize and featured in the Smithsonian Museum for African-American History, Hall-Tompkins is a violin soloist entrepreneur who has been acclaimed by the New York Times as "the versatile violinist who makes the music come alive."
Wittry will also conduct Vaughan Williams' poetic Fifth Symphony to mark the composer's 150th anniversary. The program includes "Symphony No. 5 in D major," featuring Preludio: Moderato - Allegro Tempo I; Scherzo - Presto misterioso; Romanza – Lento and Passacaglia – Moderato.
The concert will conclude with Leonard Bernstein's joyous dances from "On The Town," featuring DeSales University performing arts majors and choreographer Derek Crescenti.
The program will feature three dance episodes from the musical "On the Town" - The Great Lover: Allegro pesante; Lonely Town (Pas de Deux): Andante sostenuto and Times Square - 1944: Allegro.
Wittry will lead a talk about the music for the weekend's concerts with the guest artists at a meet-the-artist session at noon on Friday.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets cost $25 to $72.
For information, call 610-432-6715 or go to Miller Symphony Hall's website.
Christmas show at Pines
The original musical tale "At the Stroke of Midnight," will return Thursday and continue through Dec. 23 at Pines Dinner Theatre, 448 N. 17th St., Allentown.
The show, written and directed by Pines' artistic director, Oliver Blatt, premiered at the theater in 2020.
"At the Stroke of Midnight" tells the story of a small town in England as it gets ready for Christmas. When William (Patrick Philip Becker), an overworked clockmaker becomes overwhelmed with Christmas orders, it seems he will never find the true meaning of Christmas.
The score features music and lyrics by Blatt, with music direction, orchestration and arrangements by Pines' musical director, Stacy Bechtel.
The town lamplighter (Isaiah Mayhew) sets the scene in the title number and serves as guide for the audience as it meets the town's residents, including Emily Thatcher (Gwen Vigorito) and her assistant, Martha Wimple (Josie LaTorres), who work in their shop as they sing "One Stitch at a Time."
Also included in the show are the sounds of carolers singing holiday favorite such as "The First Noel" and "Hark the Herald Angels Sing."
The show is rated G.
A ticket costs $32 for adults and $22 for children, which includes a seat for the show. All appetizers, entrees, desserts, and beverages are available a la carte for an additional cost.
Dinner and the show happen concurrently. Audiences are welcome to BYOB.
The schedule is 12:30 p.m. dinner, 1:30 p.m. show Wednesdays and Thursdays; 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show, Fridays & Saturdays, and 12:30 p.m. dinner and 1:30 p.m. show Sundays.
For information, call 610-433-2333, or go to the theater's website.
'Tartuffe' in Reading
Moliere's 17th-century theatrical comedy "Tartuffe" will be presented by The Domino Players at Albright College Center for the Arts in Reading through Sunday.
The classic play has been adapted by Richard Wilbur and will be directed by Julia Matthews.
The play is written entirely in 12-syllable lines (alexandrines) of rhyming couplets.
In the story, Monsieur Orgon has a comfortable life in Paris with a lovely home, a beautiful wife and two grown children, yet he feels something is missing. He brings home Tartuffe to be his spiritual advisor, and Tartuffe proposes some radical changes, much to the family's dismay. This classic comedy by the great Moliére asks if we can even really recognize virtue when we see it.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Albright Theatre, Allbright College Center for the Arts on North 13th Street in Reading.
Each ticket costs $10 in advance and $15 at the door for adults and $8 for seniors.
'The Vagina Monologues' at SteelStacks
Eve Ensler's groundbreaking "The Vagina Monologues" will be presented for two performances on Saturday in Fowler Blast Furnace Room at SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem.
Ensler wrote the first draft of the monologues in 1996, based on interviews she conducted with 200 women about their views on sex, relationships, and violence against women.
An empowering play for all genders and ages, "The Vagina Monologues" brings awareness to the experiences of being a woman and having a female body. Topics range from tales of sexual self-exploration and self-discovery, sex, sex work, and body image to the heartbreaking realities of sexual assault and genital mutilation faced by millions of women. These stories range from funny, to happy, to sad, to angry, but they are all spoken in an effort to celebrate women's experiences.
The production is directed by Kathy Freer and features Aprile Hartmann, Felecia White, Jacqueline Fedoryszak, Iris Martinez, Jeanne Mater, Marcy Repp, Ashley Sanchez, Queen-Nzinga Smith, Tiel Guarino and Sara Viteri as monologists. The stage manager is Torez Mosely.
The production will benefit Cay Galgon Life House and Bloom for Women. Cay Galgon Life House helps prepare pregnant women and mothers of infants for a life of self-reliance. Bloom for Women provides sanctuary and care to heal, empower and employ women survivors of sex trafficking. Both organizations are located in Bethlehem.
This show is not recommended for children due to discussion of topics such as sexual assault, physical violence, and identity-based discrimination and harassment.
Performances will be at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
For information, call 610-297-7100 or go to SteelStacks' website.
A reading of 'Oedipus' at Muhlenberg College
The Muhlenberg College Department of Theatre & Dance will present "Oedipus: A Staged Reading" on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the Empie Theatre at the Trexler Pavilion for Theatre and Dance, 2400 Chew St., Allentown.
In perhaps literary history's first reboot, first-century Roman playwright Seneca the Younger takes on the tale of the unlucky King Oedipus, better known from Sophocles' Oedipus Rex.
The play was adapted by Ted Hughes and will be directed by Matthew Moore.
Performances will be at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets cost $5.
For information, call 484-664-3333.
'Blood at the Root' at Charter Arts
The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department presents its second production of the 2022-2023 season with "Blood at the Root" by Dominique Morriseau through Sunday at the school at 321 E. Third St., Bethlehem.
Gabe Moses directs the ensemble drama based on the true story of the Jena Six. Six black students were initially charged with attempted murder for a school fight after being provoked with nooses hanging from a tree on campus. This bold new play by Morisseau ("Sunset Baby," "Detroit '67," "Skeleton Crew") examines the miscarriage of justice, racial double standards, and the crises in relations between men and women of all classes and, as a result, the shattering state of black family life.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the school's Black Box Theatre. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Tickets are available online or at the door, if they're not sold out.
Georgian choir in Easton
Ensemble Basiani, the all-male choir of the Tbilisi Holy Trinity Cathedral Church, will perform polyphonic hymns, ballads, folk, and work songs from the Republic of Georgia at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Williams Center for the Arts, 317 Hamilton St., Easton.
Ensemble Basiani is keeper of a polyphonic choral tradition that is unique to the Republic of Georgia. In repertoire spanning the 7th to 13th centuries, this 12-member choir embraces the religious hymns, monastic chants, epic ballads, and folk and work songs of their homeland. By researching and reviving music from ancient phonological and notated recordings, studying songs directly from singers and conductors of older generations, and with the help of renowned ethnomusicologists, Basiani has captured the complex harmonies and melodic yodeling of Georgian polyphony. The ensemble has graced the stages of some of the world's best-known concert halls and international festivals, including Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival and the White Light Festival. In November 2013, Ensemble Basiani became the State Ensemble of Georgia.
Tickets cost $30 for adults and $6 for youth. For information, call 610-330-5009 or go to Williams Center's website.
Bodytraffic dance at Williams Center
Los Angeles-based dance troupe Bodytraffic will take the stage at Williams Center for the Arts in Easton at 8 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Since its founding in 2007, Bodytraffic has been on a mission to gather the most original, distinctive, and diverse voices in the dance world, putting Los Angeles at the epicenter of contemporary dance. Led by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett, with stunning performers, technical mastery, and a commitment to the most challenging repertoire, the company makes waves with vividly theatrical compositions. Bodytraffic made its Williams Center debut in 2016, and will return with absorbing, thought-provoking and spirited new work including: The One to Stay With by the choreographic team of Baye &Asa, created in response to Patrick Radden Keefe's book "Empire of Pain," which chronicles the Sackler family's rise to power, their role in the opioid crisis, and immeasurable corporate greed, and is set to music by Bèla Bartók, Ilya Alekseevich Shatrov, Georgy Sviridov, and Romanian folk dances; A Million Voices by BalletX co-founder Matthew Neenan, inspired by the music of Peggy Lee, a response to the political climate of her time and a reminder that even during dark times, life is worth enjoying; and Love. Lost. Fly. by Micaela Taylor, resident choreographer of Bodytraffic and one of the most sought-after dance makers on today's stage. Love. Lost. Fly. is inspired by Puccini's Madama Butterfly, set to an original score by Shockey, and received its world premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.
Tickets cost $27 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, call 610-330-5009 or go to Williams Center's website.
2nd Friday in West Reading
Every second Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with "2nd Friday on the Avenue" hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation. 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize West Reading's independent shops and locally owned restaurants.
The West Reading Book Stroll will feature 15 authors at 14 locations along the 500 and 600 blocks of Penn Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday. This is a free event, and locations will offer refreshments.
Fleet Feet West Reading, 705 Penn Ave., will host its monthly Donut Dash. It will start at Fleet Feet at 6:30 a.m. and run a 3- to 5-mile loop through the Wyomissing Park system. Donuts and coffee will be offered afterwards. All paces are welcome.
Businesses in West Reading are accepting items to send to area nonprofits. Be Mine Boutique, 637 Penn Ave., is collecting new socks for Opportunity House all month; Studio West Salon, 536 Penn Ave., West Reading Tavern, 606 Penn Ave., and Nonno' Alby's, 701 Penn Ave., are collecting new, wrapped toys through mid-December.
The Little Lotus Children's Boutique, 720 Penn Ave., will be hosting a ribbon cutting and open house from 5 to 7 p.m.
2nd Friday on the Avenue is a collaboration between the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation and the borough's merchants.
You can find more events on the Visit West Reading Facebook page.