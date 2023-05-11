This weekend and next, The Bach Choir of Bethlehem will present its 115th Bethlehem Bach Festival, its largest event of the year, on the campus of Lehigh University and on the historic grounds of the Moravian community.
Christopher Jackson will make his festival debut, conducting The Bach Choir and the Bach Festival Orchestra in the highly anticipated event.
The centerpiece of the festival will be the choir's performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's majestic Mass in B Minor both weekends. The choir has performed Bach's Mass for more than a century.
The choir will perform the Mass in two parts at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 1 and 2:30 p.m. on May 20 at Lehigh University's Packer Memorial Church.
The soloists are Sherzade Panthaki, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; William Sharp, baritone and Edmund Milly, bass-baritone.
The May 13 performance also will be streamed live.
Michael Maul, artistic director of Bachfest Leipzig, will speak on "Discovering Bach – The Story of Unearthing the Aria Alles mit Gott BWV 1127" at 2 p.m. on Friday and on May 19 in the Barnette Distinguished Scholar Lecture at Zoellner Arts Center. Tickets to the lecture are free.
Guests can experience Johann Sebastian Bach's early-career masterpieces for choir and an early cello concerto by J.S.'s son, Carl Philipp Emanuel, featuring festival artist-in-residence Loretta O'Sullivanon, cello, at the Bach at 8 concert at 8 p.m. on Friday and on May 19 in Packer Memorial Church.
The festival dinner at 5:45 p.m. on Friday and on May 19 will feature a discussion by Larry Lipkis, a professor of music and a composer-in-residence at Moravian University in Zoellner Arts Center's Butz Lobby.
The Bach at 4 concert on Friday and on May 19 will feature one of the choir's favorite cantatas, Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit (BWV 106) "Actus Tragicus" for soloists, choir, violas da gamba and recorders in the Incarnation of Our Lord Church. The program will also feature seldom-heard motets by Johann Michael Bach, a cousin of Johann Sebastian, and a newly discovered aria by Bach.
Prior to the concert will be the chorale sing. Singers of all levels are welcome, sheet music will be provided, and no German language skills are necessary.
Chamber Music in the Saal will be at 4 p.m. on Friday and on May 19. It will present the Vivaldi Project, performing baroque and classical repertoire on period instruments.
The Ifor Jones Chamber Music Concert at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and on May 20 in Zoellner Arts Center is a program of J.S. Bach and Antonio Vivaldi with O'Sullivan, with a special appearance by Bel Canto Concert Choir.
A festival luncheon will also take place on Saturday and on May 20 in Zoellner's Butz Lobby.
Ticket prices vary. For information, go to the choir's website, or call 610-866-4382.
Baum art auction
The Baum School of Art's 38th annual art auction will take place from May 13 to May 20.
Although the bidding will be done online, the artwork is available to view in person in the school's David E. Rodale Gallery, Rodale Family Gallery, and Fowler Community Room in Allentown.
The online auction will begin with an in-person premiere party at the school on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. The party will include cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, music by Roger Latzgo, and the artwork. Tickets cost $100.
People can also visit the school on May 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. for the school's Third Thursday reception. The event is free and open to the public.
Those who cannot make it to either event and want to see the artwork in person can stop by between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
This year's auction features 430 works of art, including artists from the Pennsylvania Impressionist period of the school's founder, Walter Emerson Baum, to more than 60 contemporary local artists. The auction showcases pieces from artists such as Walter Emerson Baum, Will Behler, John E. Berninger, Fred Bees, Robert Blanchard, Robert Doney, Raymond Gallucci, Lee Everett, William Langson Lathrop, Hans Moller, William Persa, and Ann Yost Whitesell; as well as contemporary working artists, including Arta Brito, Nancy Bossert, Val Bertoia, Sandra Corpora, Ron Delong, David W. Haas, Femi J. Johnson, Barbara Kozero, Emily Strong, Dana Van Horn, and Christopher Willet.
Proceeds support the school and its mission of enriching lives through arts education with programs for children, teens, and adults.
'Sweat' in Allentown
Between the Lines Studio Theatre will perform Lynn Nottage's award-winning play "Sweat" at its new theater at 725 N. 15th St. in Allentown.
The New York playwright set her play in Reading during the decline of factories from 2000 to 2008, after seeing a New York Times article about the city. She began working on the play in 2011 by interviewing residents of Reading, and she was influenced by the effects of job loss on the city and the economic struggle the people were facing.
Despite the grim premise, the play is full of warmth, humor and heart, as it tells the story of a group of friends who work together on the factory floor and have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs. When layoffs and picket lines start, it begins to chip away at their trust, and they find themselves pitted against each other in a fight to stay afloat.
"Sweat" premiered on Broadway in 2017 and was nominated for three Tony Awards, including for best play. It won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for drama, the second for Nottage. She is the only female playwright to have won the prize twice.
The cast includes Sue Sneeringer, Robert Coll, Isaiah Baker, Felecia White, Pat Kelly, Laura Jones, Suave Iglesias and Jerone Darden. Rachel Williams directs.
Tickets cost $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Between the Lines is offering pay-what-you-can on May 18.
"Sweat" contains strong language and mild violence.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and May 18-20 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday and May 21.
'Kate Hamill's Little Women'
This version of the quintessential tale of the curious dreamers, the March sisters and how perfectly imperfectly even the best of families and sibling relationships can be was written by playwright Kate Hamill.
"Kate Hamill's Little Women" will be at Yocum Institute for Arts Education, 3000 Penn Ave. in Spring Township, Berks County.
Jo March isn't your typical Victorian lady. She's indecorous and headstrong, and one day, she's going to be a great American novelist. As she and her sisters grow up in the middle of the Civil War, they strive to be brave, intelligent, and imaginative young women. But as adulthood approaches, each sister must negotiate her private ambitions with society's expectations. In a war-torn world defined by gender, class, and personal tragedy, Jo March gives us her greatest story of the March sisters, four dreamers destined to be imperfect little women.
The cast features Jada Butler as Jo; Sofia Arana Lyons as Meg; Emilee Lawson as Beth; Annabelle Oswald and Emma Kate as Amy; Jen Oswald as Marmee;-Elizabeth Fry as Hannah/Aunt March; Kathryn Kreska as Laurie; Austen Kennedy as Brooke and Mike Pardo as Mr. Laurence/Mr. Dashwood.
Andrea Kennedy Hart directs.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Advance tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Tickets at the door cost $25.
'60s revue at Pines
The Pines Dinner Theater will perform "Route 66."
Inspired by musicals like "Grease," "Pump Boys and Dinettes," and "Forever Plaid," "Route 66" is a rollicking revue featuring 34 hit songs, beginning with the sounds of 1950s Chicago, along the "Main Street of America" and ending up on the California coast with the surf music of the 1960s.
The cast features Tim D. Zimmermann, Oliver Blatt, Michael Covel, and Luke Hodgson providing close harmonies on songs such as "Dead Man's Curve," "King of the Road," "Little Old Lady from Pasadena," "Beep Beep," "Little GTO," "Six Days on the Road," "Fun, Fun, Fun," and of course, "(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66."
"Route 66" is written by Roger Bean and directed by Blatt, who is Pines Dinner Theatre's artistic director. Costume design is by Stacey B. Yoder.
Tickets cost $32 and include a seat for the show. All appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages are available for purchase ala carte. Audiences are welcome to BYOB.
Times are 12:30 p.m. dinner, 1:30 p.m. show Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show Friday, Saturday, May 12 to June 24.
The theater is located at 448 N. 17th St. in Allentown.
For information, call 610-433-2333, or go to the theater's website.
'Cinderella' at PYT
Pennsylvania Youth Theater will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" in the Diamond Theater in Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem.
The show features a new book by Douglas Carter Beane.
The audience can join in the enchanted world of Cinderella and her fairy godmother with this new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the timeless fairytale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," and "Ten Minutes Ago," alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award-nominee Douglas Carter Beane. Packed with a high-energy cast of 82 PYT students, "Cinderella" is a captivating masterpiece that will delight children and adults alike.
Tickets cost $20 to $22.
For information, call 610-758-2787, ext. 0, or go to the theater's website.
100 Years of Broadway
"Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway" will take the stage at the Zoellner Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The greatest moments from shows including "The Phantom of the Opera," "Les Misérables," "Cats," "Jesus Christ Superstar," and "Jekyll & Hyde" are performed by the actual stars from the shows. Neil Berg presents brilliantly revived arrangements of Broadway classics and thrilling numbers from Broadway's newest hit shows.
Performers include Richard Todd Adams, Carter Calvert, Rita Harvey and Danny Zolli.
Tickets cost $35 and $45.
For information, call 610-758-2787, ext. 0., or go to Zoellner's website.
'Sleeping Beauty' by Berks Ballet Theater
Berks Ballet Theater will present "The Sleeping Beauty Suite" at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Miller Center for the Arts at Reading Area Community College, 4 N. 2nd St. in the city's Entertainment Square.
The story of Sleeping Beauty, a classic fairytale about Princess Aurora who is cursed to sleep for 100 years after pricking her finger, comes to life through classical ballet.
In this shortened version of the story, the audience will be introduced to the beautiful Lilac Fairy and her entourage of fairies who bestow gifts upon Aurora at her christening. Then, following a prince's kiss to break the evil spell, the audience will journey to a celebratory royal wedding.
"The Sleeping Beauty Suite" is a captivating, condensed rendition of the iconic ballet that brings together the highlights of this enchanting story. Immerse yourself in Tchaikovsky's most memorable melodies as a cast of dancers weaves their magic in a performance perfect for ballet enthusiasts and newcomers alike.
Guest dancer Aaron Smyth will dance the part of Prince Desire in the "The Sleeping Beauty Suite."
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for children age 12 and under.