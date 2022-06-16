A new opera, based on some well-known legends of Berks County, will premiere Friday when Berks Opera Company presents "These Valleys and Mountains: Berks Legends" at 7:30 p.m. June 17 at Miller Center, Reading Area Community College.
The opera was composed locally by Chris Heslop, with libretto by Vicki Haller Graff, and direction by Joel Richard Gori.
Mountain Mary, also know as the medicine woman of Oley Valley left a legacy of loving spirituality and profound healing. Matthias Schaumbacher, who owned a tavern on Hawk Mountain from the 1850's through the 1880's, left a legend of greed and violence. The opera asks how have the seeds planted in the stories of these two very different people grown so close to each other.
Berks Opera Company recently received a grant from the Arthur Judson Foundation to produce "These Valleys and Mountains: Berks Legends."
"I have always enjoyed staging Heslop's and Haller Graff's work,” Gori says. “This opera is no exception. The libretto and the music offer lovely moments. The opera also has reflective and dramatic scenes with an orchestration that is always surprising."
The cast includes Maria Damore, soprano, as Mountain Mary; Thomas Killourhy, tenor, as Mr. Hollinshead; Connor McLaughlin, baritone, as Matthias Schaumbacher; Emily Byrne, mezzo-soprano, as Becky Schaumbacher; Mary Fetterman, soprano, as Mrs. Sprague/Minnie Ruppert; Jennifer Laubach, mezzo-soprano,as Mrs. Keim/Mrs. Schroeder; Orin Strunk/Matt Mangus, tenors, as Mr. de Benneville/Elias Featherolf; Christopher Jon Hartung, bass, as John Joseph/Oscar Lutz and Lily Oglesby as Hawk. Ogelsby also is choreographer.
The orchestra includes Francine Black, piano; Robin Lilarose, flute; Julie Drey, clarinet and bass clarinet; Jill Haley, oboe; Shari Gleason-Mayrhofer, French horn; Valerie Trollinger, bassoon; Kevin MacConnell, bass; and Robert Nowak and Brent Behrenshausen, percussion.
Chris Heslop conducts.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students.
“Jeffrey” at NCC for PRIDE Month.
“Jeffrey,” a heartwarming comedy about the AIDS epidemic, will open June 15-26 as the second production of Northampton Community College Summer Theatre. This show is NCC Summer Theatre's contribution to PRIDE Month.
The play, written in 1993 by Paul Rudnick, follows Jeffrey, a gay man living in New York City who falls in love after swearing off relationships during the height of the AIDS epidemic. Rudnick is known for writing the screenplays for “Sister Act,” “Addams Family Values” and “In & Out.”
Worried about the spread of AIDS, Jeffrey decides to become celibate in this charming and humorous romantic comedy. However, after swearing off sex, Jeffrey falls in love with Steve, the man of his dreams, who also happens to be HIV-positive. He seeks advice from his happily married friends Sterling and Darius, along with several other friends and ends up realizing the importance of love.
The play was previously done at Northampton Community College in 2013.
The cast includes Danny Rowe as Jeffrey; David Lippincott as Steve; Jarrod Yuskauskas as Sterling; Michael Mottram as Darius; Madeline Gambon as Woman; Jadon Lopez as Man 1; Harrison Sakai as Man 2 and Nathan Angelo as Man 3.
The play is directed by Bill Mutimer, Artistic Producing Director of NCC's Summer Theatre program.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. June 15-18 and 22-25; and 2 p.m. June 19 and 26 in the Norman Roberts Lab Theatre at 3835 Green Pond Rd., Bethlehem.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students.
Masks are optional and there is general seating.
Juneteenth at Sigal Museum
Come celebrate Juneteenth at the Sigal Museum in Raston with free admission June 19. Explore the museum's permanent exhibitions as well as its temporary exhibition, “Another American’s Autobiography: Selections from the Petrucci Family Foundation Collection of African American Art” from noon to 4 p.m.
The selected works explore American patriotism and identity as it relates to the black American experience. The exhibit asks what does it mean to be patriotic? Who comes to mind when we think of an American patriot? Can we redefine and re imagine our symbols of patriotism or our expressions of allegiance?
Juneteenth (short for June 19th) commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved people in the United States. On June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, Major General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas and read out General Order No. 3. The order read, in part, “The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves.”
Juneteenth celebrations, both historically and in the present, generally involve cookouts, public celebrations, and artistic expressions. Now a federal holiday, Juneteenth both honors the trials and tribulations experienced by enslaved persons as well as celebrates the resilience, empowerment, and hope of Black and African Americans in the United States today.
“Another American’s Autobiography” will be on display until July 10.
Sigal Museum is at 342 Northampton St. in Easton.
West Reading's Art on the Avenue
Visit Berks County’s premiere art and music festival when West Reading hosts Art on the Avenue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 18 on Penn Avenue. The event is rain or shine and showcases the work of local and regional artists, crafters, vendors, businesses, and musicians.
The entire festival, spanning four pedestrian friendly blocks and boasting over 200 artists, vendors, and musicians, is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Art on the Avenue is hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation.
West Reading’s Main Street Manager, Mark Ratcliffe says the event is back with the biggest showcase of artists and crafters to date, welcoming over 25 new artisans this year.
The week of Art on the Avenue, 50 artists from across the country will spend time capturing the beauty and character of West Reading and Berks County on canvas. Their best work will be unveiled Saturday at the Plein Air Tents across from Art Plus Gallery at 605 Penn Avenue.
The Official Art on the Avenue Artist, Crafter, and Vendor Map by block will be posted on Visit West Reading's website.
Prior to the opening at 11 a.m., Safe Berks (formerly Berks Women in Crisis) will hold its "Walk for No More" against domestic abuse, which begins near 8th Avenue and will continue east on Penn Avenue to the 400 block.
The live music lineup includes Medusa’s Disco, 25th Hour, Stephanie Grace Band, Very Fine Gentlemen, North End, Trash Juice and Click Track from noon to 7 p.m. at 6th Avenue.
At 7th Avenue from noon to 5:30 p.m. will be Lose Today, Who? What? When? Why? Werewolves?, Slylar Loove, Justin & Glenn, Melanie Ilana & Rick Tomlinson and Emme Ryan.
Bands Violet Caoup, Poppy and Punkabillys will play 3 to 8:30 p.m. at 4th Avenue Stage at Nitro Bar and there will be an after party with Rootsetters at 7 p.m.
“39 Steps” returns to Genesius
Mix an Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have Alfred Hitchcock's “The 39 Steps “ which runs June 18-26 at Genesius Theatre in Reading.
The two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award winner sold out at Genesius Theatre in 2014 and now the same talented cast is back to slay them in the aisles once again.
Loaded with references to famous Hitchcock films, plus hilarious slapstick, and a gripping spy plot, “The 39 Steps” is a delight.
Four Genesius veteran actors hilariously reenact all the characters, locations and famous scenes in Hitchcock's 1935 film thriller with just a few props and a lot of theatrical ingenuity and split-second quick changes. Brandon Reimer and Jonathan Erkert take on the roles of the clowns, comedic foils who together play over 150 outrageous characters. At the play's center are James Haggerty as the charming investigator, and Julia Elberfeld, as the beautiful, mysterious leading lady.
Fast-paced and full of surprises, this show takes the classic story of “The 39 Steps “and packs it with tons of jokes and allusions to Hitchcock signatures. A maze of murder and espionage entangles our innocent, mild-mannered protagonist as he navigates a flirtatious blonde, an on-stage plane crash, and death-defying spectacles.
The play is adapted by Patrick Barlow, directed by Genesius Artistic Director, L J Fecho and features sets by Randall Hauk & Rod Snyder, costumes by Cathy Miller, lighting by Spencer Moss Fecho and Zack Spadaccia, sound by Albert Garcia, and is stage managed/props - Sara Huard and Collin Bollinger. The production is based on an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon and on the book by John Buchan.
Seeking a frivolous night out at the theater, Richard Hannay is lured into a world of intrigue by a mysterious woman claiming to be a spy. When she winds up dead in his flat, he flees London with the police hot on his trail. This is a classic portrayal of one man’s flight from wrong accusation through a series of misadventures and old-fashioned romance.
“This hysterical send-up of this Hitchcock thriller is going to be quite a comedic challenge for us at Genesius,” says Fecho. “It may only have four actors and a simple setting, but the comedy is very fast paced and our actors will need to hit every last joke right on the noggin. Our 2014 production was such a delight, and I am so excited to get a second chance to make this happen on our very intimate stage setting at Genesius once again.”
Performances are 7:30 p.m. June 17-18, 24-25 and 3 and 7:30 p.m. June 26.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $13 for children age 13 and younger.
The production will use haze, fog and strobe light effects.
“The Little Prince” in Birdsboro
The beloved story based on the French novella by Antoine de-Saint Exupéry comes to magical life when 1st Street Players present "The Little Prince" June 16-26 in Birdsboro.
When a lonely aviator crashes his plane into the middle of the Sahara Desert, he befriends a little prince from a faraway planet. While the aviator works on his plane, the Little Prince tells him about his adventures around the galaxy and encourages his friend to reconnect with his inner child. “The Little Prince” features book and lyrics by John Scoullar and is a magical and lyrical musical about friendship, innocence, and impulse to create. Music is by Rick Cummins.
The cast includes Liz Fry, Madison "DJ" Fields, Chris Pastor and Mike Pardo,
Strobe lights and haze will be used during this production.
Performances are 7 p.m. June 16-18; 23-25 and 2 p.m. June 19 and 26, There is a relaxed performance with minimal lighting, reduced volume, and fewer effects June 23.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students.
The theater is at 301 E. 1st Street, Birdsboro
Fab Faux returns to State Theatre
The Fab Faux, who have been called the greatest Beatles cover band, will be performing 7:30 p.m. June 17 at the State Theatre in Easton.
With a commitment to the accurate reproduction of The Beatles' repertoire, The Fab Faux treat the seminal music with unwavering respect, and are known for their painstaking recreations of the songs (with emphasis on the later works never performed live by the Beatles). Far beyond a cover band, they play the music of The Beatles so impeccably that one must experience it to believe it. Imagine hearing complex material like "Strawberry Fields Forever" or "I Am the Walrus" performed in complete part-perfect renditions; or such harmony-driven songs as "Because", "Nowhere Man", and "Paperback Writer", reproduced not only note-for-note, but with extra vocalists to achieve a double-tracked effect.
The musical virtuosity of The Fab Faux completely up-ends the concept of a Beatles tribute band. Far beyond being extended sets of cover versions, their astounding shows are an inspired re-discovery of the Beatles’ musical magic, as The Fab Faux tackles the group’s most demanding material live onstage in a way that has to be experienced to be believed.
Approaching the songs with the intent of playing them live as accurately in musical reading and in spirit as possible, The Faux’s breathtaking performances tend to dispel all concertgoers’ previous notions of a Beatles tribute act.
The Fab Faux are a labor of love that was born in 1998 when Will Lee (who’s played with all 4 Beatles), bassist for Paul Shaffer’s CBS Orchestra on the Late Show With David Letterman decided that he was determined to organize the greatest Beatles band without any props (sans period wardrobe, fake accents, wigs) and focus on the intricacies and soul of the music.
Rounding out the line-up are Jimmy Vivino, Music Director/Guitarist for 'Conan;' lead-singing drummer/producer Rich Pagano (Rosanne Cash, Roger Waters, etc.); guitarist, Frank Agnello (Marshall Crenshaw, Phoebe Snow, etc.) and multi-instrumentalist, Jack Petruzzelli (Joan Osborne [producer, Love And Hate], Patti Smith, etc.). All five principals contribute vocals, making the Faux’s soaring harmonies as resonant as their multi-instrumental chops, which are further enhanced on select shows by the four-piece Hogshead Horns (with Blues Brothers, Blood, Sweat & Tears and SNL band alums) and The Creme Tangerine Strings.
Tickets are $59, $69 and $85
