Berks County's chamber orchestra will take its audience on a musical trip to France. Berks Sinfonietta will present "J'Adore Paris" at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd., Wyomissing.
The program includes Symphony No. 31 "Paris" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Petite Symphonie by Charles Gounod; Elegy by Gabriel Fauré, featuring Lia Marie Delpino, cello and Symphony No. 53 by Franz Joseph Haydn.
Berks Sinfonietta was established in 2014 as a group made up of local musicians, dedicated to exploring the repertoire of all periods. One of its distinguishing characteristics is the intergenerational approach, where young professionals, advanced students and gifted amateurs come together to learn from one another and to create performances of unqualified excellence.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $5 for students and children under 18.
Tickets may be purchased on Berks Sinfonietta's website as well as at the door.
The concert will also be live-streamed for an at-will donation at the group's website.
Mandy Patinkin in concert
Before he was an Emmy Award-winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was already a Tony Award-winning Broadway legend. Now, he brings his concert show, "Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive" to the State Theater in Easton at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Patinkin will be accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano.
The concert is a collection of Patinkin's favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin, Patinkin will take audience members on a dazzling musical journey they will never forget.
A critically acclaimed Broadway performer, he received three Tony Award nominations, winning for "Evita." For his work in television he has received seven primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning one.
He originated the role of Che in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Evita," as well as that of Georges Seurat in Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park with George."
Patinkin is also known for his leading roles in various shows on television, playing Dr. Jeffrey Geiger in "Chicago Hope," Jason Gideon in the crime-drama television series "Criminal Minds," and Saul Berenson in the Showtime drama series "Homeland."
He also is known for his iconic portrayal of Inigo Montoya in "The Princess Bride."
Tickets cost $55, $65 and $75.
For information, go to the State Theatre's website.
Contemporary jazz at Miller Symphony Hall
New Kind of Talk is a contemporary electric jazz group, composed and led by bassist Jim McGee that will kick off the upstairs jazz series at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Smooth and suave, this ensemble inaugurates a new year of Rodale Room jazz performances with its highly original selections and stylish covers.
Besides McGee, who plays bass and composes, the group features Jim Meyer on guitar, Danny Gonzales on drums, Hector Rosado on Latin percussion, Mike Trach on saxophone and flute, and Craig Kastelnik on keyboards.
New Kind of Talk also performs cover tunes, including jazz takes on some well-known pop music. The style is best described as "an electric fusion of jazz, rock, funk and Latin genres." It is a joyful music, with a groove, and has attracted audiences that are much wider than mainstream jazzers.
Their latest CD is "The Very Best of New Kind of Talk," a compilation of tunes from their two CD releases, "Change in Time" and "Songs Out of Character."
Tickets cost $28.
For information, go to the Miller Symphony Hall's website.
The Met: Live in HD
The Met: Live in HD is a series of live opera performances transmitted in high-definition video via satellite from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City to select venues in the United States and other parts of the world. Giordano's exhilarating drama "Fedora" will return to the Met for the first time in 25 years, and it will be shown at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown and at Reading Movies 11 and IMAX in Reading's Entertainment Square at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday.
This new production by David McVicar stars soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role of the 19th-century princess who falls in love with her fiancé's murderer, Count Loris, sung by tenor Piotr Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora's confidante, and baritone Artur Ruciński is the diplomat De Siriex. Marco Armiliato conducts McVicar's intricate production, with a fixed set that unfolds to reveal the opera's settings: a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps, designed by Charles Edwards. Costumes are by Brigitte Reiffenstuel and lighting by Adam Silverman.
Tickets cost $22 for adults; $20 for seniors and $15 for students.
For tickets, go to either Miller Symphony Hall's website or Reading Movies 11 & IMAX's website.
2nd Friday on the Avenue
Every second Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with "2nd Friday on the Avenue," hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation. 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize independent shops and locally owned restaurants.
Rise early to join the Donut Dash at Fleet Feet, 705 Penn Ave. Runners will meet at 6:30 a.m. for a 3- to 5-mile loop around the Wyomissing Parks system. Stay afterwards for doughnuts and socializing. No registration needed.
Art Plus Gallery, 604 Penn Ave., will host an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday for a new exhibition entitled, "The Emerging Artists of RACC." Two years ago, the angst of young lives in the midst of a pandemic was captured by art students at Reading Area Community College. Life is brighter now, and the show reflects the students' renewed spirit, optimism and joy through a range of fine art media. The exhibition will run through Jan. 31. The reception is free and open to the public.
End the day with a musical escape at Nitro Bar, 416 Penn Ave. DJ Selektron will spin tunes to get you grooving with hypnotic house, techno and whatever she feels like spinning from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. There is no cover.
For other things going on, go to the Visit West Reading website.
Easton Restaurant Week
From Jan. 15 to 21, downtown Easton restaurants will celebrate Easton Restaurant Week by offering pre-fixe breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. Whether chefs want to try a new dish or pull together popular selects for a menu offering, customers will be treated to special selections over lunch or dinner during that period.
Participating restaurants are The Bayou, Porter's Pub & Restaurant, Böser Geist Brewing Co., Easton Wine Project, Billy's Downtown Diner, River Grille, Pearly Baker's Alehouse, La Perla Tapita, The Local Eatery, Maxim's 22, Setta Luna Tuscan Trattoria, Stoke Coal Fire Pizza, Colonial Pizza and Spaghetti House, Black and Blue, Quadrant Book Mart and Coffee House, Marblehead Chowder House, Thrive, Antonio's Pizzeria & Restaurant, Ocean 235, Tierra De Fuego, 3rd and Ferry Fish Market and Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine.
Hellertown restaurant week
With so many fantastic locally-owned restaurants in the region, it's sometimes hard to decide where to go or what to eat. From Jan. 15 to 21, Hellertown-Lower Saucon Winter Restaurant Week will let people explore the diverse restaurants in Saucon Valley.
Participating restaurants are Roma Pizza, 702 Main St., Hellertown; Drip - The Flavor Lab, 1310 Main St., Hellertown; The Hellertown Crossroads Hotel, 1443 Main St., Hellertown; Braveheart Highland Pub, 430 Main St., Hellertown; Art Café, 3610 Route 378, Bethlehem; Lost Tavern Brewing, 782 Main St., Hellertown; Springtown Inn, 3258 Main St., Springtown; Yianna's Taverna, 3760 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem; The Vibe Nutrition, 650 Main St., Hellertown; Nick's BBQ, Kenny Headman Lane, Bethlehem; PA House, 662 Front St., Hellertown; Vassi's Drive-In, 1666 Main St., Hellertown; and Wings On Main, 605 Main St., Hellertown.