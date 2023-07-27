People can have fun and support a good cause at the Berks Summer Bash fundraiser at the Reading Liederkranz on Spook Lane in Lower Alsace Township on Saturday.

The fundraiser and party for Berks County youth will benefit The Anthony Myers Movement, a nonprofit organization founded in memory of Anthony Myers, a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018. He died in 2019, but he wanted to "help others tackle problems, move past challenges and meet goals."

The event will feature burgers, music, beer, and kids games.

There will be live music by The Zeptones from 1-4 p.m.; Jersey Shore duo Don & Scott from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; and JukeBox Hero DJs from 6 p.m. on.

The movement serves the quest for medical relief and improved health, and offers Family Financial Assistance Retreat & Respite Aid, Aid for Medical Education and Medical research funding.

Tickets cost $17.

The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition

Yocum Institute for Arts Education will present "The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition" at the institute, which is located at 3000 Penn Ave. in Spring Township, Berks County.

The eternally optimistic SpongeBob and his best pals are put to the test. The stakes are higher than ever, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

"The SpongeBob Musical" is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.

Cast A, which will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday; at 3 p.m. on Saturday; and at 10 a.m. on Sunday, features Hope Babitt, Jessica Babitt, Micah Bateman, Lainey Brooks, Myla Brooks, Luke Burnette, Caitlin Carpenter, Cam Dawson, Lucas Duran, Hailey Firek, Cjay Garcia, Elijah Hershey, Carrigan Johnson, Rose Leisawitz, Kyleigh McCrae, Maddie McCrae, Alivia Melcher, Lillian Mitchell, Derek Morris, Zoe Morris, Nora O'Donnell, Chloe Pridie, Victoria Ramer, Hadley Sinclair, Emily Smedley, Ash Smith, Allie Soparano, Victoria Tambo, Mya Wallace, MaxAmor Wentzel, Max Xing and Jane Zobian.

Cast B, which will perform at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, features Rosie Angstadt, Alia Beltz, Sofia Beswick, Gabriel Braun, Savannah Brown, Vivian Brunner, Gabe Crouse, Claire Farbiarz, Blake Fasnacht, Gunnar Gebhart, Jovie Gebhart, Georgiana Hart, Quentin Hart, Zara Hart, Charlotte Herbein, Charlie Kreska, Sophia Lorenzetti, Kye Medina, Jacinda Motley, Raegan Nolan, Ava O'Brien, Jocelyn Olmeda, Aiden Oswald, Hayden Pokrywa, Maeta Polczynski, Emilio Serio, Aarushi Sheth, Aesha Sheth, Aria Skelly, Chloe Smith, Isabelle Weinhoffer and Viva Zerbe.

Tickets cost $15.

For information, call 610-376-1576.

Shakespeare for Kids at PSF

Erin Sheffield's high-energy "Shakespeare for Kids" has returned to the Main Stage Theatre, Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, DeSales University, Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.

The one-hour production, directed by Matt Pfeiffer, is designed for children ages 4 to 10 to experience Shakespeare's vibrant language and characters. Using a combination of songs, puppets, and scenes from William Shakespeare's play "The Tempest," "Shakespeare for Kids" provides families with the opportunity to introduce their children to Shakespeare in a welcoming, kid-friendly environment.

The performances feature Johnny Drumgoole, Molly Hofstaedter, and Maya Marino Cappello, who will lead children on a fun-filled journey through the world of Shakespeare.

Drumgoole is a DeSales University graduate and played The Big Bad Wolf in "Little Red," Conrad and u/s Don Pedro in "Much Ado About Nothing," and The Shrew in Young Company's "The Taming of the Shrew" in the 2022 festival.

Hofstaedter is a DeSales graduate and is making her festival debut. She was last seen at the university in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

This is Cappello's debut at the festival. She also was last seen at DeDsales in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Saturday's performance is a sensory-friendly show for patrons with sensory and communication differences, including individuals on the autism spectrum. To order tickets, call the box office at 610-282-3654, ext.1.

Performances will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and Aug. 1, 3-5; and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Tickets cost $11 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 12.

For information, call 610-282-9455, or go to the festival's website.

60s styles at Allentown Art Museum

Allentown collector and fashion historian Ellie Laubner will present a program of slides and stories about a wide range of 1960s styles, from Jackie Kennedy's classic elegance to the freewheeling flower children at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Allentown Art Museum.

The presentation will include a show-and-tell of selected garments from Laubner's collection as well as a conversation with the curator of the exhibition, Claire McRee.

The program is part of the museum's "Fashion as Experiment: The 60s" on exhibit through Sept. 24.

The show explores how youth used fashion for both play and protest.

Admission is free to the museum and program.

Celebrate Easton's night out with the Sigal Museum!

The Sigal Museum in Easton will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday with free admission for Fourth Friday, a program in collaboration with the Greater Easton Development Partnership.

Join filmmaker Jeremy Joseph and Friends of the State Theatre for a screening of the documentary, "Saving the State Theatre," followed by a panel discussion and talk-back at 7 p.m.

Dating back to 1926, the State Theatre Center for the Arts is known as a historic landmark and a center for community and global performances. In the 1980s, however, the building was threatened with demolition until a group of concerned Eastonians, calling itself "Friends of the State Theatre" stepped in to save it.

Relying on the support of the community it called home, Friends of the State Theatre raised enough money to not only purchase the building but to renovate it completely. The preservation and restoration of the State Theatre became a larger metaphor for the preservation of downtown Easton itself.

Speakers will include Antonia "Toni" Barriga Mitman, co-founder, Historic Easton Inc. and co-founder, Friends of the State Theatre; Ken Klabunde, co-founder, Friends of the State Theatre and State Theatre manager, 1974-1980; Richard Wolfe, co-founder, Friends of the State Theatre and owner of the Roxy Theatre, Northampton; and Joseph, who also is founder, Big Easy Easton Brass and creator, Brick Easton.

Martin on Main

The Nazareth Area Chamber. Martin Guitar, and the Unofficial Martin Guitar Forum will present the 2023 Martin on Main from noon to 7p.m. on Saturday in the Nazareth Circle and from South Main Street to Belvidere Street in Nazareth, Northampton County.

There will be live music, food trucks, beer and wine, craft vendors and a Martin Guitar display and raffle.

Music on the main stage will be Tony Phillips, John Hall & Friends, Danny Kerr and Margaret Prunty from noon to 1 p.m.; Brian Murphy, Scooter Ferguson and Fred Kagan from 1 to 2 p.m.; Tom Remely and The Valley Collective, Tim Propersi, Phil and Sue Probst from 2 to 3 p.m.; Craig Mayhan, Danielle Marrone - Redbird, and Marc Pessar from 3 to 4 p.m.; Spoon Phillips and Beka Jones from 4 to 5 p.m.; Raven & Red (Brittany Jones & Mitchell Lane) and Celtic Spirit with Jack Rickenbach from 5 to 6 p.m.; and The Beautiful Distortion from 6 to 7 p.m.

Music on the south main stage will be friends Chris, Tom and Thom at noon; Dina Hall Trio at 1 p.m.; Seth Witcher at 2 p.m.; Billy Bauer and Chris Lorenzetti Duo at 3 p.m.; The Beautiful Distortion at 4 p.m.; Lee Allen at 5 p.m.; and Battle of the Bands Finalist: "LUNA" at 6 p.m.

Ringgold Band to present Stone House concert

The Ringgold Band will present a concert at the Wyomissing Stone House at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The concert, which is part of the Wyomissing Summer Concert Series, will culminate with the annual children's lantern parade.

Sweet Ride Ice Cream will be selling treats.