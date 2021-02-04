It's been tough for theaters ever since the quarantine began last March, but one theater in Bethlehem is showing its unique and creative approach to thinking outside the box.
Touchstone Theatre has been presenting theater throughout the past year – some outdoors, some virtual. This weekend, Touchstone is hosting a livestreamed performance by Santa Fe troupe Theater Grottesco and, coming up, Touchstone is turning to the United States Postal Service to deliver theater.
First up, Touchstone will present Theater Grottesco's "Pie" at 8 p.m. on Friday.
The theater group from New Mexico will perform its award-winning comedic exploration of the unknown, featuring a panel of clowns and a "reset of the universe."
The play begins as four arm-chair experts arrive at a panel discussion, only to find that the moderator is a no show. As tensions rise, a Rube Goldberg-like chain of accidents slowly tips. The characters have a collective emotional breakdown and accidentally hit the restart button on the universe. A skewed history of reality follows, from moments before the Big Bang to the electronic baroque of today. The play's name comes from the Carl Sagan quote, "If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe."
The play is a 2017 National Theatre Project Award winner.
The streaming will be followed by a live broadcast of a talkback session with ensemble members from Grottesco, to discuss their creative process and take questions from the audience.
"While it's disappointing not be able to host Theater Grottesco in person, as originally planned, we didn't want another season to go by without reconnecting with these old friends and bringing their creative brilliance back to our audiences," said Jp Jordan, Touchstone's artistic director.
Tickets are $10 per household and are available online or by calling 610-867-1689.
Touchstone's new original production, "Letters from Far," will land in mailboxes Feb. 15 to March 15, but the deadline to register for the innovative experience is Feb. 8.
The science fiction story is told through a series of mailed packages, which will be mailed to audiences weekly. The story of a lost expedition in the future will unfold with each new missive.
"We knew that early 2021 was going to be a challenge, given that it'll be a while before the weather's suitable for performing outside again," said Emma Ackerman, an ensemble member and director and creator of "Letters from Far." "And so, we wanted to create content that people could enjoy safely in their own homes, while still experiencing theater in inventive ways."
In 2032, the Rosensweig Expedition has been sent to explore a mysterious rift found in the American Midwest. The expedition is made up of scientists, journalists, and artists who are cataloging and reporting what they find on the other side of the rift. When the expedition does not return, all that remains of them are the packages they sent home, including letters, drawings, and artifacts. Audience members will get to read the final account of the party, in their own words, and piece together the last days of their journey themselves.
"I always love a good sci-fi story, and with this project, we wanted to use that lens to focus on the ways we try to communicate the impossible to one another," said Ackerman. "In an era where so many of us are operating in different spheres of information and seemingly different realities, this theme feels all the more worthwhile to explore."
Registration is available for any mailing address.
Pennsylvania Playhouse holds online cabaret and fundraiser
Pennsylvania Playhouse is trying something new by offering a unique online cabaret that celebrates Valentine's Day and features performances every day on its social media pages up to Feb. 14.
The Bethlehem theater presents "Play a Part: Share a Heart," which will showcase free online performances that explore all types of love - love for yourself, a significant other, partner, family member, friend, pet, hobby and more.
There will be performances from past playhouse productions of "Dames at Sea," "Biloxi Blues," "Avenue Q," "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," "Sweeney Todd" and "Sister Act."
The audience can support the playhouse's "Play a Part"
fundraising campaign by "liking," commenting, sharing or donating.
Featured performers are Robert Adams, Lori Sivick, Jalon Mathis, Tatiana Torres, Mike Daniels, Jerzie Ramos, Rody Gilkeson, Carole Silvoy, Chris D'Imperio, Gabe Craig, Taylor Van Kooten, Catina "Peaches" Gordon, Shannon Barry O'Grady, Rhys Williams, Carter Reichard, Tessa Seals, Christina Concillo, Abigail Garrigan, Meghan Moore, Madison Williams, Taylor Congdon, Krystle Pierce.
To watch, go to the playhouse's Facebook page or Instagram page.
Reading Public Museum to open Billie Jean King exhibit
The Reading Public Museum will host the traveling exhibition, "Billie Jean King: Champion. Activist. Legend," starting Saturday and continuing through May 23.
The exhibit features more than 75 photographs that chronicle King's extraordinary life, including her journey toward achieving 39 Grand Slam titles and the world No. 1 ranking in women's tennis. An inspirational champion on and off the court, King's lifelong advocacy for equality and social justice is visually demonstrated in this first ever exhibition about her life.
Named one of LIFE magazine's "100 Most Important Americans of the 20th Century" and the first female athlete and member of the LGBTQIA+ community to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, King carries a legacy far beyond the tennis court. Over her long career, King leveraged her role as a public figure to champion human rights, challenge discrimination, and fight for gender equality. King lobbied for, and obtained, equal prize money for women at the U.S. Open in 1973 and is renowned for her celebrated win over Bobby Riggs in the "Battle of the Sexes" tennis match on Sept. 20, 1973.
The exhibit runs in conjunction with "Courting Style: Women's Tennis Fashion," which runs through May 25.
King's on-court outfits are on display, along with outfits worn by other great iconic players, including Evonne Goolagong, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams, and Serena Williams. The exhibition explores developments in tennis fashion design as well as fabrications, trends, major championships, identity, and the players themselves.
Just as every decade has had notable fashion tastemakers, tennis, too has had its share of trendsetters who dared to wear provocative attire on the court. Drawn from the collections at the Museum of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, "Courting Style: Women's Tennis Fashion" explores this intersection of tennis and fashion.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children age 4-17, students and seniors.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 500 Museum Road in Reading.
Allentown Symphony to hold virtual gala
This year, Allentown Symphony Orchestra's annual ball will look a bit different.
The ASO is holding "A Very Special Virtual Celebration Of Music" in place of the annual gala at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The event is free to watch and will feature celebrity guests, artists from the Allentown Symphony Association, ball fashion trends through the years, history of Miller Symphony Hall, a celebration of Allentown Symphony's 70 years and testimonials from community leaders.
A featured guest is Carson Kressley, who grew up in Claussville, Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County, and came to fame as one of the "fab five" on the Emmy Award-winning Bravo series "Queer Eye For the Straight Guy." He has since been a judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race," a contestant on season 13 of "Dancing with the Stars," and a contestant on "The New Celebrity Apprentice."
He will be joined by Russian classical pianist Olga Kern, and operatic baritone and Broadway star Lester Lynch.
Bethlehem native Daniel Roebuck, an actor and director best known for his role in the TV series "Lost" and “Matlock,” will serve as emcee. Roebuck released the independent film "Getting Grace," which was filmed in Berks County and the Lehigh Valley, and just recently wrapped "Lucky Louie," also filmed in the Lehigh Valley.
Audience members also can bid in the silent auction, which is online. Bidding ends at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Items include gift certificates to restaurants like Bolete, The Shelby, Savory Grill and Grille 5301; jewelry, spa treatments, candy baskets and more.
You can register to bid online.
Donations may also be made by calling the Miller Symphony Hall box office at 610-432-6715.
Banana Factory to hold in-person art show
A new show showcasing mosaics, acrylic paint, prints and more will be the first in-person art exhibition of 2021 at the Banana Factory Arts Center in Bethlehem.
The 5 X 5 Show will be on display in the Banana Factory's Banko Gallery through March 21.
The 5 X 5 Artist Group will host a virtual reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday.
The 5 x 5 Show is an annual event that brings together five talented artists working with five different media. Their unique visions demonstrate their skills, styles, and versatility while celebrating the distinctive nature of their respective media.
Participating artists are Richard Begbie, who does photography; Pat Delluva, who does drawing and printmaking; James A. DePietro, who does painting; Barbara Kozero, who does mosaics and sculpture; and Jacqueline Meyerson, who does pastel.
The gallery hours will be limited or by appointment.
The Banana Factory is at 25 West Third Street, Bethlehem.