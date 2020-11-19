Bethlehem has long been known as the Christmas City, and this weekend, what could be more festive than elaborately decorated Christmas trees adorning Moravian buildings as Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites kicks off its "Trees of Historic Bethlehem" tour?
Visit four historic sites, where more than 20 trees display decorations inspired by famous fashion designers such as Dior, Chanel, Burberry, and more.
The trees, beautifully adorned and decorated by the Bethlehem Garden Club, are at 1810 Goundie House, Kemerer Museum, Moravian Museum of Bethlehem, and the Single Sisters' House from Friday through Jan. 10. View the dazzling trees and vote for your favorite.
Multi-site tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children age 4 to 17 and are available at Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, 427 North New Street, Bethlehem.
For information, call 610-882-0450 or go to the Historic Bethlehem Museum & Sites website.
Reading Civic Theatre to hold live concert
Reading Civic Theatre will present "A Blast From the Past" live at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Alsace Lutheran Church, 2201 Kutztown Road in Muhlenberg Township.
The show boasts a great line up of performers singing hits of the 60s and 70s, as well as Broadway selections from the same decades.
The 12 performers sharing their talents are Katie Kaufmann, Angela DeAngelo-Erkert, Pete Bourey, Jarrod Miller, Maeve Sasse, Paige Anderson, Michael Hall, Annie Francis, Adeline Cosentino, Cheyenne Hails, Maggie Smedley and Sofia Stankiewicz.
All performers will be at least 10 feet away from the audience. Audience members must wear masks while in the building. Hand sanitizer will be readily available and all CDC guidelines will be followed. Due to the concern about group singing, performers will only be doing solos and duets.
There is no charge for the concert, but a free-will donation will be taken to help defray the costs of the theater's monthly bills.
One-man Nutcracker at Albright College
Everyone knows "The Nutcracker," the magical story of a nutcracker that becomes a prince, but have you ever seen the beloved Christmas classic performed entirely by one person?
Chris Davis, a 2004 Albright College graduate, presents a virtual performance of "One-Man Nutcracker" at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The show, written by Davis, is directed by Mary Tuomanen.
Davis channels Marie; her little brother, Fritz; creepy uncle Drosselmeyer; the mice; the sugar plum fairy; and all the magic of the season in this unique retelling of E.T.A. Hoffman's "Nutcracker Story and the Ballet," with sound design by Adriano Shaplin and choreography by Hallie Rumsey-Lasershon.
The performance can be seen live on YouTube.
For information, call 610-921-7715.
DeSales reprises virtual season
DeSales University's Act 1 had such a strong response to its first ever virtual season that the Center Valley school is encoring three of its fall productions.
"Chainz/Broken," As You Like It," and "Emerging Choreographers Concert" again will be available for online viewing Friday through Sunday.
All three productions, which creatively adhere to social distancing in different, were recorded live and will be available via Vimeo links.
"Chainz/Broken" is two one-acts plays by Paris Crayton III, which is directed by Kalif Troy.
In "Chainz," the raw performance is recorded via Zoom and starts with four black men who have been arrested during a protest about the shooting of a young teen and are in a holding cell at the police station. Despite the static confines of Zoom, the actors convey a broad range of sadness, anger, joy, and tears as they learn about each other and themselves.
"Broken" also is recorded via Zoom and painfully presents five women who all have experienced the unthinkable loss of a child, mostly to gun violence. The performance is recommended for age 14 and up.
Williams Shakespeare's "As You Like It" is directed by Matt Pfeiffer and was filmed live in DeSales' Schubert Theatre. The production of one of Shakespeare's funniest comedies, follows social distancing with students fighting, falling in love and even wrestling through creative choreography that keeps them at a distance from each other. The production also feature original music by Alex Bechtel performed live on stage.
"Emerging Choreographers Concert," with artistic direction by Angela Sigley Grossman, also was filmed in Schubert Theatre with safety protocols in place. The concert celebrates the beauty of human movement with new works by student choreographers.
To watch, pick a day and order tickets and you will receive a link and a password to view the production, which will be active for 24 hours. Tickets are $10 and are available online or by calling 610-282-3192.
Civic Theatre to present 'Thankful' virtual concert
Civic Theatre of Allentown will present its third virtual concert of the season, "Thankful," at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The theater will present local performers singing music that reflects on the good in our lives.
According to Diane Donaher, Civic's administrative director, the concert is "about gratitude and the individual meaning of that for each performer."
"2020 has been a challenging year for all," she said. "'Thankful' is a way to stop reflecting on what we have lost and to start recognizing what we still have."
Once tickets are purchased, the concert is viewable for 48 hours. The filmed concert will be available until Dec. 10. Tickets are $15.
Performers are Ryan Doncsecz, Will Windsor Erwin, Kiyaana Jones, Alessandra Fanelli, Katie Graham, Karissa Harris, Cindy Lozada, Justin Mathis, Julia Urich and Stephen Molloy.
For tickets, go to Civic Theatre's website.
Pines adds two virtual performance
Pines Dinner Theatre in Allentown will offer two virtual performances with curbside pickup of a family-style meal for Thanksgiving.
The Pines' holiday show, "At the Stroke of Midnight," will be offered as a virtual dinner and show option special for Thanksgiving Day only.
The show will be streamed at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. next Thursday, Nov. 26. Guests have the option to purchase dinner and show packages or show-only tickets. Dinner and show packages include food for up to four guests along with a streaming code that allows viewing on one device. Show-only tickets include a unique streaming code that allows viewing on one device. For guests who have purchased the dinner and show package, curbside pickup will be available from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Pines Dinner Theatre, 448 North 17th Street, Allentown.
All tickets are pay-what-you-wish, with a minimum of $50 for dinner and show package and a minimum of $15 for show only.
Berks Sinfonietta presents fourth virtual concert
Berks Sinfonietta continues its virtual fall season as it presents the fourth concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
The performance will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube and viewers also can watch the broadcast on the group's website.
The string orchestra, led by Chris Cinquini (conductor of the Reading Symphony Youth Orchestra) performs Gustav Holst's "Brook Green Suite." Holst wrote the work for the St. Paul's Girls School Junior Orchestra in 1933, 20 years after writing the better known "St. Paul's Suite."
The strings will be joined by oboist Kirstin Myers to perform Emma Lou Deimer's "Lament." This short, lyrical work creates a pensive, despondent mood that stays with the listener long after its final notes have sounded.
Sinfonietta's wind section, conducted by James Gilmer, will perform Joseph Joachim Raff's charming "Sinfonietta."
Raff was the first composer to use the name "Sinfonietta" for an orchestral work in several movements like a symphony, but shorter and lighter in content. The name was used by many later composers, most notably Janacek. His single example of the genre he created is indeed symphonic in style with seriousness of purpose and technical brilliance. The work, however, has a relaxed sunny nature and a lightness of touch.
Viewing is free, though the orchestra asks for donations of its usual ticket costs of $15 for adults and $5 for children.
Allentown Symphony streams Beethoven @ 250
Allentown Symphony Orchestra celebrates the 250h anniversary of Beethoven with a live stream chamber ensemble concert of the iconic composer's works at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The concert will include performances of Beethoven's "Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11" and "Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20."
Featured performers are John Schwartz, clarinet; Susan Shaw, bassoon; Jonathan Clark, French horn; Eliezer Gutman, violin; Cameron Raecke, viola; Jameson Platte, cello; Peter Paulsen, double bass and Michael Toth, piano.
After Saturday's premiere performance, the concert will be available on demand.
Tickets are $15.