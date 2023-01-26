It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back.
The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus.
Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at Roasted, red wine-braised lamb poutine at The Flying V Poutinerie, cinnamon toast sticks with ice cream at Dinky's Ice Cream Parlor & Grille, and grilled chicken caprese panini at Café the Lodge.
Diners are encouraged to "restaurant hop" to experience the full flavor profile of the city's south side.
The South Bethlehem Greenway makes for a quick and easy way to travel on foot between eateries.
Other participating restaurants include Couchpota.Doh! Kitchen, Hummus House, Mister Lee's Noodles, Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub, Social Still Micro Distillery & Kitchen, Sotto Santi Restaurant, Tally Ho Tavern, and Zekraft - Curators of Taste.
The National Museum of Industrial History also is offering $2 off admission during restaurant week.
Metered parking is available on Third and Fourth streets.
On the other side of the Lehigh River, Downtown Bethlehem Association will hold Historic Bethlehem Winter Restaurant Week, starting Sunday and continuing through Feb. 4.
Participating restaurants will offer fixed menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Reservations are strongly recommended.
Customers are encouraged to "post your plate" when dining downtown during the restaurant week. They can take a picture of their plate, tag the restaurant, and upload to social media using the hashtag #postyourplate, for a chance to win a gift card to every restaurant participating in the restaurant week. Two winners will be selected at random.
Public parking is available in two garages: Walnut Street at 33 W. Walnut St. and North Street at 75 W. North St.
Participating restaurants are Apollo Grill, Billy's Downtown Diner, Casa del Mofongo, Corked 2.0, Edge Restaurant, Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works, Historic Hotel Bethlehem, Mama Nina's, McCarthy's Red Stag Pub, Randevoo Bethlehem, Tapas on Main, Tavern at the Sun Inn, The Brick, The Flying Egg, The Melting Pot, Twisted Olive and Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar.
Ice sculptures in West Reading
The sixth annual West Reading Ice 'N Spice Festival will showcase 30 ice sculptures between the 400 and 700 blocks of Penn Avenue this weekend.
Nationally known pumpkin carver Danny Kissel of Kissel Studios, Newville, Cumberland County, will once again lead a talented group of local sculptors, sawing and carving rectangular blocks of ice into crystalline sculptures at multiple locations on Penn Avenue and at the Italian American Club.
The Ice & Spice Cocktail Stroll will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Participating businesses along the avenue will offer cocktail tastings. Tickets cost $15.
Many businesses will be offering discounts and other specials based on the theme of the festival.
Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Premiere at Pennsylvania Playhouse
A primarily Latin cast will present the Lehigh Valley premier of Luis Santeiro's "Our Lady of the Tortilla," starting Friday and continuing through Feb. 12 at the Pennsylvania Playhouse, 390 Illicks Mill Road, Bethlehem.
The 1987 comedy about a Latino family revolves around the rhaos that ensues when a pious aunt sees the face of the Virgin Mary in a tortilla, while cooking a batch.
In one wild weekend, the Cruz family threatens to burst at the seams. Nelson, the youngest son and a college student, come home in a panic to hide the more obvious religious relics from the sight of his WASPy girlfriend, who is visiting for the weekend. Nelson's mother, Dahlia, is obsessed with getting her husband from his new girlfriend and his older brother Eddie, shows up in a van with his failed life and pregnant girlfriend. But the real pandemonium is caused by Dahlia's sweet old-maid sister, Dolores, when she sees the face of the Virgin in a tortilla, turning their New Jersey home into a suburban Lourdes.
Kathy Pacheco will make her playhouse debut as director.
The six-person cast is made up of Sonia Strockyj, Gloria Millheim, Dave Donado, Andrew Maldonado, Lana Brucker, and Tamara Decker.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28, Feb. 3-4 and 10-11; and at 3 p.m. Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and 12.
Tickets cost $25 for adults; $22 for seniors; and $15 for students.
For information, go to the Pennsylvania Playhouse website or call 610-865-6665.
New murder mystery at Pines
The Pines Dinner Theater will open 2023 with an original interactive mystery "Summer Lovin' - The Rodewell High Comedy Murder Mystery Parody" Jan. 27 to April 29 at the theater, 448 N. 17th St., Allentown.
"Summer Lovin'" is written and directed by the theater's artistic director, Oliver Blatt, with costume design by Pines' music director, Stacey B. Yoder.
The audience will head back to the 1960s and hang out with the gang from Rodewell High, including Denny, Cindy, and all their friends, in this hilarious immersive murder mystery and parody of high school comedies.
It's time for the high school's summer talent show, and when things don't go as planned, someone ends up dead. It's up to the gang and the audience to help to figure out who is the killer.
Tickets cost $32 for adults and $22 for children, which includes a seat for the show. All appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages are available a la carte for an additional cost.
Dinner and the show happen concurrently, and audiences are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early. Audiences are welcome to BYOB.
The show is rated PG-13.
Performances are 7 p.m. dinner and show Fridays; 4 and 7 p.m. dinner and show Saturdays, and 12:30 p.m. dinner and show select Sundays.
For information, go to the theater's website or call 610-433-2333.
Dark comedy at NCC
Northampton Community College's theater department will open its winter season with the Lehigh Valley premiere of David Mamet's dark comedy "American Buffalo" at the school in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
William Mutimer, head of the college's theater department, directs the production in the Norman R. Roberts Lab Theatre.
Mamet's indictment of capitalism follows three small-time hustlers who want a bigger cut of the American dream. In this explosive drama, Mamet exposes a timely American truth that the hustle and the con are two sides of the same coin.
Taking place in a Chicago junk shop, the three small-time crooks plot to rob a man of his coin collection, the centerpiece of which is a valuable Buffalo nickel.
The high-minded grifters fancy themselves businessmen pursuing legitimate free enterprise but are actually pawns caught up in their own game of last-chance, dead-end, empty pipe dreams.
The three-character play features NCC students Justin Ferguson, Andy Van Antwerp and Max Weatherhold.
"American Buffalo" premiered on Broadway in 1977 and was nominated for two Tony Awards. The play was revived three times on Broadway, in 1983, 2008 and 2022. The revivals earned a total of five Tony nominations. The play was also adapted to the 1996 film, starring Dennis Franz, Dustin Hoffman and Sean Nelson.
The show is recommended for mature audiences.
Tickets cost $5. Those with a valid NCC ID can attend at no charge with a donation of a non-perishable food item for NCC's HOPE Food Pantry for students.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
For information, go to the theater department's website or call 484-484-3412.
Staged reading of new play at Muhlenberg
Muhlenberg College Department of Theatre & Dance will present a staged reading of a new play "(&Medea)" in the Empie Theater at the Allentown college's Trexler Pavillion for Theater and Dance.
"(&Medea)" is a poetic retelling of the classic Greek myth made famous by the ancient tragedy written by Euripides. The play follows the story of former princess Medea and Jason, the Greek hero who retrieved the Golden Fleece.
The play was conceived by Arlo Howard; written and developed by Jess Shoemaker and is directed by Jamie McKittrick.
The production includes adult language and non-graphic depictions of violence, sexual situations, and miscarriage.
There will be a behind-the-scenes conversation with the playwright and director, following each performance.
Tickets cost $5.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
For information, go to Muhlenberg's website or call 484-664-3333.