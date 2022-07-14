Bethlehem celebrates the 35th Anniversary of its Blueberry Festival as the event returns in-person to Burnside Plantation July 16 and 17. The annual celebration of all things blueberry will bring music, arts, activities and, of course, blueberries, to the city’s historic 6.5-acre Burnside Plantation.
The site, known as Bethlehem’s “Farm in the City,” features an 18th-century Moravian farm complete with historic barns, a Colonial kitchen garden, a pollinator garden, and an apple orchard.
All proceeds help Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites to maintain 20 historic landmarks.
Events include pony rides, a petting zoo, therapy dogs, canine agility demonstrations, live animals, birds of prey demonstration by Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, pie eating contests and baking competition.
There will be docent tours, on which visitors learn about the unique history of the farm and visit the 1748/1818 house, colonial garden, and summer kitchen, 1841 barn and the high horsepower wheel that are not typically open to the general public.
Live music on two stages will include Temple Avenue Jazz, Andrew Dunn, Seth Witcher Trio, Rick Weaver, Dave Fry, Acoustic Mayhem, Rachel Marie, Miriam Clancy & Jack Murray on July 16; and Magnolia Sadies Vintage Dancers, Colin Wolf - Smooth Retina Glow, Nick Franclik, The Beautiful Distortion, Rio Bossa, Noah Gibney, Jack Murray & Blue Tarp Wranglers, Free Reeds and Big Wahu Caribbean Band on July 17.
Parking is available at Nitschman Middle School, 1002 West Union Boulevard, Bethlehem with shuttles on loop available to Burnside Plantation. Burnside Plantation is located at 1461 Schoenersville Road.. Parking is not available at Bu.
Admission is $10 adults and $5 children age 4 to 17.
For information, go to historicbethlehem.org/blueberry-festival/.
Jazz at Symphony Hall
The Hot Club of Philadelphia recreates the smoky, sultry sound of jazz clubs in 1920’s Paris.
The band will be at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown 7:30 p.m. July 15 as part of the Jazz Upstairs series.
The Hot Club of Philadelphia was started in 2001 by guitarist Barry Wahrhaftig. They are an acoustic ensemble, dedicated to playing 'Gypsy Jazz.' That's the term used to describe the music pioneered by the legendary original 'Hot Club of France Quintet,' which was led by guitarist Django Reinhardt and Violinist Stephane Grappelli. Django and Grappelli were attempting to do their own version of American 'Hot Jazz,' as played by stars like Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington. They used acoustic guitars, bass and violin, rather than horns and drums. Grappelli and Django added some French and Gypsy flavor and created a blend of music that is quite popular and accessible. The HC Philly mixes the original style of the HCOF, along with their own modern influences.
Along with Wahrhaftig on guitar & vocals, the band includes Joseph Arnold on violin, Phyllis Chapell on vocals and Joshua Machiz on bass and Gabriel Furtado on guitar.
The group has performed for a wide range of venues, including The Kimmel Center's PIFA Festival, the area's first 'Diner en Blanc', The World Café Live, Sellersville Theater, WHYY-NPR, Musikfest-Bethlehem, Pastorius Park Summer Festival, the Philadelphia Folk Festival, The Barnes Foundation & The Phila Museum of Art, to name a few.
Their first CD, 'Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams,' 2010 was very well received. Their new release, 'Gypsy Routes', [2015], features guest spots by Howard Alden, Titi Bamberger, Larry McKenna, Phyllis Chapell and Marty Grosz.
Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
Children’s show at NCC
Northampton Community College's Summer Theatre announces family-friendly musical, "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" July 13 to Aug. 6 at Norman Roberts Lab Theatre on NCC's main campus in Kopecek Hall, 3835 Green Pond Rd., Bethlehem.
The musical celebrates the 50th anniversary of the publication of Judith Viorst's classic book for children.
Alexander wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. Literally: the side with his skateboard on it. He trips over the skateboard on the way to wash gum out of his hair only to get his nice sweater all wet before breakfast. But the hits just keep on coming: the ride to school, the lessons at school, even the fun parts like lunch and recess are filled with annoyances, pet peeves, and jerk heads.
The cast stars Nathan Angelo as Alexander, and features Charlie Leonard, Chase Fontenot, Daniel Hurt, Josh Crowley, Connor Sternberg and Michael Sheridan.
Angelo, Leonard, Fontenot and Hurt are studying musical theatre at Montclair State University, and Crowley, Sternberg and Sheridan attend NCC as theatre students.
The play is directed by Clair M. Freeman, with Chad Miller serving as musical director and Eriel Milan Brown as choreographer.
Performances are 10 a.m. July 13-14, 16, 20-21, 23, 27-28, 30 and Aug. 3-4, 6; 1 p.m. July 15, 22, 29 and Aug. 5.
Masks are optional.
Tickets are $10 adults and $5 children.
For information, call 484-484-3412, or go to ncctix.org.
Much Ado About Nothing at PSF
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival’s season continues with William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” July 13 to Aug. 7 in the Schubert Theater on the campus of Desales University in Center Valley.
Shakespeare’s spirited comedy offers a tale of two courtships. Beatrice and Benedick elevate the art of the quarrel in their duel of glittering wordplay, while Claudio and Hero have their true love put to the test. Composed at the height of Shakespeare’s career, along with beloved comedies such as Twelfth Night and As You Like It, Much Ado About Nothing is one of the Bard’s most popular and most performed plays.
After directing last summer’s acclaimed outdoor production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Matt Pfeiffer returns for his 23rd season at PSF. Pfeiffer’s directing credits include PSF’s Twelfth Night, As You Like It, and The Taming of the Shrew; and regionally at Arden Theatre Company, People’s Light, Delaware Theatre Company and others. Pfeiffer is a two-time Barrymore Award winner for Best Director and recipient of the F. Otto Haas Award.
Shakespeare wrote Much Ado About Nothing in the late 1590s, after theaters in London had been closed down for two years due to an epidemic of plague and Pfeiffer notes the parallel between 1590s London and today.
When the soldiers come home, among them are the young Claudio (Gabe Moses), who falls in love with Hero (Taylor Congdon), and confirmed bachelor Benedick (Akeem Davis), whose history with Hero’s cousin Beatrice (Brett Ashley Robinson) has led to a long-standing feud between the two. While Claudio and Hero are quick to become engaged, it takes a little help from their friends for Beatrice and Benedick to realize their feelings for each other. All appears to be well, until the villainous Don John (Sean Close) threatens to undo the happiness of both couples.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. July 13-16, 20-22, 27-30 and Aug. 3-5; 2 and 7:30 p.m. July 17, 23, 31 and Aug. 6; 6:30 p.m. July 19, 26 and Aug. 2, and 2 p.m. July 24 and Aug. 7.
Meet the actors for an informal talk-back after the July 21, July 28, and Aug. 4 shows.
The 2 p.m. Aug, 6 performance will feature open captioning for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing and audio descriptions for patrons who are blind or visually impaired. Tickets are half price for patrons using these special services. Call box office manager Kyle Schumaker at 610-282-3654, ext. 1, for information.
Masks are required while inside the Labuda Center.
Tickets are $47 to $70 for adults; $45 to $68 for seniors and $42 to $65 for youth.
For information, call 610-282-3192, or go to tickets.desales.edu.
Motor City Revue at Civic
Experience the sounds of Motown when the Motor City Revue takes the stage at Civic Theatre 7:30 p.m. July 16.
A little more than half a century ago, a new sound took shape in and around Detroit that revolutionized the music industry. Today, the Motor City Revue faithfully recreates that signature Motown sound and, in the process, takes audiences on a journey back in time to where it all began.
Motor City Revue will have you dancing in your seat and singing along to the songs immortalized by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, The Supremes, and many more.
Tickets are $24.
Concessions and the bar will be available.
For information, go to www.civictheatre.com/events/the-motor-city-revue.
Comedy magic at Ice House
Ice House Tonight presents The Comedy Magic of Joe Keppel and Bruce Ward at 7:30 p.m. July 15 at the Ice House, 56 River St., Bethlehem.
Magic has been in Keppel’s blood since he was a teen.
When the Bethlehem resident was a senior in high school and broke his hand in a fight, he started doing magic tricks as physical therapy for his hand. Most effective, he says, was a maneuver called the “steeplechase” in which he manipulates a card to roll across his knuckles.
His hand healed, but the magic stuck, and at 18 he set out very seriously to become a professional magician, performing every chance he got.
His study of performing magic took Keppel to London where he took lessons from Scottish magician Alex Elmsley, an expert on the mathematics behind card tricks, and Cy Enfield, A specialist in card magic.
Keppel even was inducted into the The Magic Circle, an elite British organization dedicated to promoting and advancing the art of magic.
He says performing magic has been his full time job since 1982 and he couldn’t imagine doing anything else.
Ward took a more circuitous path to becoming a magician. He worked as a rigger, among other jobs, at Bethlehem Steel for more than 20 years from 1973 to 1995.
However when he was laid off for 18 months in the early 1980s, Ward took a job with a balloon delivery service.
The Easton resident says he enjoyed the job and learning tricks came easily to him because it was always something in which he was interested.
In 1982, Ward started performing at birthday parties and then public shows. He created an alter-ego of Clarence the Clown, combining balloons with comedy and magic.
Keppel and Ward had met at a meeting of Ring 32, the Allentown chapter of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and became fast friends, always joking with each other.
Special guest will be mentalist Daniel who will do a psychic demonstration.
Tickets are $10.
For information, call 610-866-1511.
Concert at Bethany Children’s Home
Bethany Children's Home presents as part of its Summer Concert Series, The New Individuals at 7 p.m. July 15 at 200 Bethany Rd., Womelsdorf.
The New Individuals are a dance band from Schuylkill County that plays favorite oldies tunes from the 1960's & 1970's.
Bring your own chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening on the beautiful campus. Gates open at 6 p.m. The event is rain or shine.
The cost is a $5 per car donation.
Blues at Reading Bandshell
Berks Arts presents blues guitarist, singer and songwriter Albert Cummings as part of its Bandshell Concert Series July 15.
Berks Arts partners with the City of Reading and Berks County to host free community concerts each summer at the City Park Bandshell.
Cummings is a BMA award-winning artist who recently released his 10th album, “TEN,” which debuted at number two on the Billboard blues charts and features country star Vince Gill as a guest. The Williamstown, MA native released his first album, “From the Heart,” in 2003; his breakthrough 2006 album “Working Man” (Blind Pig Records) launched a career that has included touring with B.B. King and Buddy Guy. He also fronted the late Stevie Ray Vaughan’s band, Double Trouble, for a time after Vaughan’s death. In addition to his musical career, Cummings is a fourth-generation homebuilder and award-winning custom designer.
There will be a pre-show performance by Josh Taylor Guitar Club.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to City Park to experience great music in a natural setting.
Any weather-related schedule changes are posted on Facebook and announced on local radio stations. Alcohol and smoking are not permitted in City Park. Dogs must be on a leash.
Food Vendors are available on site.
Headline concert starts at 7 p.m. and pre-show performances at 6 p.m.
“The Secret Garden” in Robesonia
The Conrad Weiser 76ers Theatre Company presents “The Secret Garden” 7:30 p.m. July 15 and 16 at 348 N. Church St., Robesonia.
The enchanting Tony Award-winning musical based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's 1911 novel is a compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal, showing us the power that “one small girl” can have when she “wants things to grow.” This children’s literature classic is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of 'Night Mother. Orphaned in India, a young Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his invalid son, Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing “The Secret Garden's” compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.
The cast features Abby Leiboff as Mary Lennox; Mary McCormick-Archutowski as Lily Craven; Jim Kauffman as Archibald Craven; Elisabeth Manwiller as Martha; Landon Scott Heimbach as Dickon; Victoria Ramer as Colin Craven and Ben Britton as Neville Craven.
The directors are Landon Scott Heimbach and Elisabeth Manwiller.
Tickets are $15.
For information, call 800-838-3006 or go to cw76ers.com/.