Head to downtown Allentown for a day-long music and food festival featuring more than a dozen blues musicians and all styles of barbecue, plus crafts and other vendors.
The Downtown Allentown Business Alliance in partnership with the Allentown Chamber of Commerce and the City of Allentown presents the 14th Annual Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival from noon to 10 p.m. July 23 on Hamilton Street from 6th to 9th streets and 7th Street north and south.
The headliner is multiple award-winning blues superstar, Mr. Sipp, The Mississippi Blues Child. Starting out in several gospel groups, Mr. Sipp is the an International Blues Challenge winner as well as a Gibson Best Guitarist Award Winner. He was the BMA Artist Album and The Spirit of Little Water award winner in 2016. He has appeared and performed in television and movie productions such as “Sun Records” and “Texas Red.”
Opening for Mr. Sipp this year is Veronica Lewis, an 18-year old from New Hampshire who writes rhythmically complex compositions comprising piano, drums, sax, and voice. She recently topped the charts with her debut album “You Ain’t Unlucky”.
Latin America’s most popular blues star, Jose Ramirez, is new to the festival this year. Jose Ramirez just became the first-ever Latin American to sign with the world known blues record company, Delmark Records.
Also making their debut this year is Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen from Wilkes-Barre, An electric combination of grooves and rhythm makes the power trio one of Pennsylvania’s premier blues-rock bands.
Also performing are Craig Thatcher Band, Anthony Clark, The Blues Reincarnation Project, The Groove Merchants, Tavern Tan, Steve Johnson Trio, the Mississippi Pig Farmers, BC Blue, Bryant Brothers Band, and Doylestown’s Little Red Roosters.
There also will be domestic and craft brews, wine and cocktails available for purchase.
This event is open to the public free of charge.
For information, go to DowntownAllentown.com.
Eagles salute at ASO
Join the Allentown Symphony and Pops Conductor Ronald Demkee as they salute one of the biggest bands in music: the Eagles.
ASO presents Hotel California "A Salute to the Eagles" at 7:30 p.m. July 23 in Miller Symphony Hall, 23 N. 6th St., Allentown.
Featuring all the hits from their bestselling catalog, this concert will be a musical journey from rock and roll to country, folk, and back again.
For more than two decades, Hotel California has touched the hearts of fans all over the world, by faithfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award winning sounds of the Eagles. See how a spirited blend of originality and the pursuit of excellence have taken Hotel California to a level of international recognition normally reserved only for gold and platinum recording artists.
This dynamic, highly acclaimed show incorporates their very own world renowned vocal harmony, and authentic instrumentation, including all specialty instruments in a stage spectacle that is both modern and exciting. Each concert presents an exciting, showcase of The Eagles megahits such as “Take it Easy” “Heartache Tonight” and “Hotel California” as well as selected titles from the solo works of Don Henley, Glen Frey, and Joe Walsh.
Tickets are $25 to $77.
For information, go to www.millersymphonyhall.org/ or call 610-432-6715.
“Pippin” at PA Playhouse
The iconic coming of age show “Pippin” comes to Pennsylvania Playhouse, 390 Illicks Mill Rd., Bethlehem July 22 to Aug. 7.
With an infectious score from the four-time Grammy winner and three-time Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz, “Pippin” is the story of a young man's journey to be extraordinary.
Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin (Crede Cooper) is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment.
Pippin's father King Charlemagne (Mark Boyer) wants his son to follow in his footsteps as a courageous, ruthless crusader but Pippin finds this nearly impossible and runs away, only to find the fair Catherine (Alexandria Austin) who may be the answer to his prayers, or not. She has a precocious son named Theo (Cashton Zisa Morrow) who helps Pippin realize there are more important things than a life of meaningless riches, glory and sex.
Also helping Pippin find his way is his feisty grandmother Berthe (Trish Steel) who gives him musical advice, while his stepmother Fastrada (Beth Sucro), and her dim-witted son Lewis (Alex Kleinschmidt) plot to remove Charlemagne as king to further their own plans. In the end, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.
The musical uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by the Leading Player (CaSandra Danubio), to tell the story and is known for breaking the 'fourth wall' frequently.
The musical premiered on Broadway in 1973 and was nominated for 11 Tony awards, winning nine. A Broadway revival in 2013, was nominated for 10 Tony awards and won four, for best revival.
The score includes memorable songs like “Magic to Do," "Corner of the Sky," "No Time at All" and "Spread a Little Sunshine."
Other cast members include Whitney Madill, Joshua Schwirtz, Samantha Ferrante, Ericka Csencsits, Anthony Kompa, Jenny Delorimier, Bryanna Pye, Griffin Boyle, Olivia Byrne and Nik Georgievski.
Clair Freeman is director and Rebecca Pieper is music director.
Choreographer Mackenzie Lewis will create dance routines inspired by the original Bob Fosse choreography.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. July 22-23, 29-30 and Aug. 5-6; and 6 p.m. July 24, 31 and Aug. 7.
Due to recent increases in COVID cases, the playhouse is recommending masks be worn.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $15 for students. Due to recent increases in COVID cases, masks are strongly encouraged.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.paplayhouse.org or by calling (610) 865-6665.
Free country concert in Reading
Enjoy a free concert with the Timmy Brown Band July 22 as part of the Bandshell Concert Series presented by Berks Arts, the City of Reading and Berks County. The concert starts at 7 p.m. with a pre-show performance by Noah Gibney Trio at 6 p.m.
Country singer, songwriter and recording artist Timmy Brown will appear with his band in City Park on Friday.
In the fall of 2017, Massachusetts native Brown auditioned for Season One of the “American Idol” reboot on ABC and finished in the top sixty contestants. His infectious energy, talent, and enthusiasm have made him a local favorite throughout the New England area. In 2019, Brown was voted New England Country Music’s Local Male Artist of the Year for the fourth year in a row. After moving to Nashville, Brown released his album 2021’s “Good Life”, produced by Josh Gleave, with 10 original songs, including the single “Play It By Beer”.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to Reading’s City Park to experience great music in a natural setting.
Any weather-related schedule changes are posted on Facebook and announced on local radio stations. Alcohol and smoking are not permitted in City Park. Dogs must be on a leash.
There will be food vendors on site.
The series continues every Friday in July. For information, go to berksarts.org/.
Ronald K. DeLong artworks at The Baum School of Art
The Baum School of Art presents an exhibition featuring the artwork of local artist, educator, and philanthropist, Ronald K. DeLong from July 18 to Aug. 16 in The David E. Rodale and Rodale Family Galleries. “Wind-Shifts, Mood-Swings, and Other Anomalies” reflects DeLong’s endless curiosity, creativity, and dedication to exploring his own personal artistic vision, while inspiring us all to stay connected to our own imagination.
The works in this exhibition connect stories to imagination. DeLong’s past, present, and dreams for the future are represented in these works. Using his reality as a subject, he has created a body of imagery that is filled with stories about his journey. This exhibition is a retrospective of DeLong’s artwork. These pieces all tell a story and connect in some way. Ranging from two-dimensional floating ships, to mixed media assemblages, watercolors, oil paintings, portraits, this exhibition truly encompasses DeLong’s artistic talent and passion.
To coincide with this exhibition and the Wind-Shift series, the Baum School will be hosting a visiting artist workshop led by DeLong. In this workshop, students will be introduced to his artistic style, using improvisational techniques to develop creativity in mixed media. In one sitting, a simple drawing will be transformed into works of art that are original, fresh, and exciting. This workshop will be held at The Baum School of Art from 6 to 9 p.m. July 27 and costs $30. DeLong is donating the proceeds of this workshop to The Baum School of Art.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
There will be an artist reception on Third Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. July 21. A closing reception will take place on Third Thursday, August 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. with an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
“The Full Monty” at Shawnee
Shawnee Playhouse opens “The Full Monty” July 22 to Aug. 14 at the theater in Shawnee on Delaware.
“The Full Monty” is a musical with book by Terrence McNally and score by David Yazbek.
In this Americanized musical stage version adapted from the 1997 British film of the same name, six unemployed Buffalo steelworkers, low on both cash and prospects, decide to present a strip act at a local club after seeing their wives' enthusiasm for a touring company of Chippendales. As they prepare for the show, working through their fears, self-consciousness, and anxieties, they overcome their inner demons and find strength in their camaraderie.
The cast features Ryan Cook as Jerry Lukowski, Matthew Christie as Dave Bukatinsky, David Roberts and Liam Nyte as Malcolm MacGregor, Patrick Turner as Harold Nichols, Mark Johnson as Horse Simmons and Addyson Hamilton as Ethan Girard. Cook also directs.
Tickets are $29 for adults, $26 for seniors and $16 for children under age 17.
For information, go to www.shawneeplayhouse.org/tickets.
Disney cabaret in Emmaus
Star of the Day announces their latest in their Coffeehouse Cabaret Concert Series.
“All Ears” is the second installment in the new series in the company’s home at St. John's United Church of Christ in Emmaus.
“All Ears” explores music from the happiest place on earth – both the heroes and the villains at 7 p.m. July 22 and 23 and 3 p.m. July 24.
Celebrate Star of the Day’s newest season of the cabarets which they’ve produced since 2011.
This show is packed with favorite magical tunes while also highlighting some underrated songs that should be on everyone’s playlist.
Featured singers are Emily Ahern, Kirsten Almeida, Andy Alulis, Courtney Bodnar, Wendy Borst, Gabe Craig, David Erb, Lauren Erb, Miki Fuentes, Katie LaRosa, Gabriella Montero, Charlotte Myers, Connor Roberts, Benjamin Ruth, Parker Ryan, Allie Sacher, Wyatt Steiner, Julisa Trinidad, Carol Vazquez and Ana Zetterberg.
Tickets are $10 and can be ordered online at www.StaroftheDay.org or at the door the day of the event.
Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Emmaus food bank.