February is Black History Month, and organizations across the region are offering special programming related to Black history.
ReadingFilm, Reading's Youth Commission, and the Reading School District will host a Black History Month film series.
The series of films and activities will take place on Thursdays for four weeks in February at R/C Reading Movies 11 & IMAX, with the support of Centro Hispano, Divine 9 community members, Berks Community Action Program, and the Reading branch of the NAACP.
"ReadingFilm seeks to celebrate and embrace our community's diverse cultures by engaging and inspiring our youth with the art of storytelling through film," said Cammie Harris, ReadingFilm's executive director.
In addition, the youth commission will run a spoken word contest. Themes can include Black roots, women coming of age, civil rights, and Afro-Latino experiences. Videos are to be no longer than 3 minute and can be emailed to: YouthCommission@readingpa.gov. The winner will be announced at a dinner "Courageous Conversations" on March 2 at 6 p.m. at Centro Hispano.
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be screened. The film, which follows a community as it fights to protect its home from intervening world powers, has been nominated for an Academy Award for best picture.
At 6 p.m. next Thursday, Feb. 9, "The Woman King" will be screened. The film is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries and was named best picture by the African American Film Critics Association.
At 6 p.m. on Feb. 16, "Selma" will be screened. The film is a chronicle of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965 and was a 2015 Oscar winner.
The fourth movie at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 will be an audience choice chosen during the first screening on Thursday.
Register for free here.
***
Lehigh University's Zoellner Arts Center will host the interactive art installation "Traveling While Black" through April 2 in the center's second-floor Butz Lobby.
"Traveling While Black" is a cinematic virtual reality experience that immerses viewers in the long history of restriction of movement for Black Americans and the creation of safe spaces in communities.
This film by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios transports viewers to historic Ben's Chili Bowl restaurant in Washington, D.C., where they share an intimate series of moments with several of Ben's patrons as they reflect on their experiences of restricted movement and race relations in the United States. Confronting the way we understand and talk about race in America, "Traveling While Black" highlights the urgent need to not only remember the past but to learn from it and to facilitate a dialogue about the challenges minority travelers still face today.
Registration is required and tickets are pay as you wish, with a suggested price of $5 and $10. Various time slots are available Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Throughout the exhibit, "Traveling While Black" community conversations will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, Allentown; at 6 and 7 p.m. at Lehigh University Fairchild-Martindale Library; at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Muhlenberg College, Allentown; at 7 p.m. on March 1 at Shiloh Baptist Church, Easton; at 7 p.m. on March 8 at Northampton Community College Fowler Family Southside Center, Room 605, Bethlehem; and at 7 p.m. on March 29 at Resurrected Life Church, Allentown.
A closing reception will be held on March 31 at 5:30 p.m. at Zoellner Arts Center.
Popovich Pet Theater at Kutztown
Gregory Popovich will bring his world-famous performing pets to Kutztown University's Schaeffer Auditorium with Popovich Comedy Pet Theater at 2 p.m. on Sunday as part of KU Presents! performing arts series.
The Pet Theater features more than 30 house cats, dogs, parrots and other pets, all of which were rescued from animal shelters. Popovich incorporates world-class juggling, gymnastics and balancing acts into the 60-minute stage production.
Stunts include cats and dogs walking tight ropes, balancing on metallic balls, jumping through hoops, jumping rope, using scooters and playing football.
Popovich is a fifth-generation Russian circus performer and author who's toured with the Moscow Circus and Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
The act made it to the semifinals on season 2 of America's Got Talent, and Popovich Pet Theatre is a popular attraction in Las Vegas.
Tickets cost $15 and available by going to Kutztown University's website or by calling 610-683-4092.
One-man show at Kutztown
KU Presents!, Kutztown University's performing arts series, will present the touring production of the off-Broadway hit "The Wonder Bread Years" on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the university's Schaeffer Auditorium.
Pat Hazell, a playwright, actor, comedian and former writer for the popular television series "Seinfeld," stars in this one-man comedy show about growing up in the 1960s.
Written and directed by Hazell, "The Wonder Bread Years" debuted as a one-hour special on PBS.
From sitting at the kids' table to riding in the back of the Country Squire station wagon, the show is a romp through pop culture history rooted in Hazell's Midwestern upbringing.
In this salute to the baby boomer generation, Hazell recalls the joys of childhood, such as hula hoop contests; lawn darts; Kool-Aid; Rock 'Em, Sock 'Em Robots; Eskimo Pies, Clackers, and Tuffskin jeans.
Tickets cost $38 for adults and $42 for seniors and students.
For information, call 610-683-4092 or go to Kutztown University's website.
Chamber quartets at Lafayette
The Emerson String Quartet and the Escher String Quartet will perform together at Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College in Easton on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Having maintained its status as one of the world's premier chamber music ensembles for more than four decades, the Emerson lays claim to more than 30 recordings and has been honored with nine Grammy Awards (including two for best classical album), three Gramophone Awards, the Avery Fisher Prize, and Musical America's "Ensemble of the Year" award.
The Emerson, which formed at Juilliard in 1976, will retire at the end of summer 2023 after 47 remarkable years. To mark this special occasion, it will be joined by the inspiring and gifted Escher String Quartet. Formed in 2005 in New York, the Escher String Quartet quickly caught the attention of key musical figures worldwide and has subsequently built on its success, becoming known for its beautifully blended sound, intelligent shaping and depth of musical perception.
The two critically acclaimed groups combine for a program of infrequently performed chamber works that include Mendelssohn's pioneering String Octet, the Shostakovich String Octet, the adagio from Bruckner's Quintet in F major, and the Sextet for Strings from Strauss's Capriccio. A pre-concert talk by Ilan Peleg, the Charles A. Dana professor of government and law at Lafayette, will take place at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $35 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, call 610-330-5009 or go to the Williams Center's website.
Great Art on Screen in Easton
The Great Art on Screen series will head to Easton when "Pompeii: Sin City" screens on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Landis Cinema, Buck Hall, 219 N. Third Street.
Directed by Pappi Corsicato, the film is an exploration of a city cloaked in mystery. Through images and words by the great artists and writers who experienced and imagined its history — from Pliny the Younger to Picasso, Emily Dickinson to Jean Cocteau—the film traverses the region famously known for the catastrophic volcanic eruption which buried Pompeii and its inhabitants more than 2,000 years ago. Narrated by Isabella Rossellini, "Pompeii: Sin City" is a revealing look at one of the richest and most mysterious archaeological sites in the world.
Great Art on Screen is a series of event documentaries that take an in-depth look at groundbreaking art masters, movements, and epicenters. Insightful, beautifully filmed, and expertly narrated, audiences experience a global revolution of art, history, and biography.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, call 610-330-5009 or go to the Williams Center's website.
Brass chamber music
"Brass: Out of Time!" will be presented on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Chapel, Albright College Center for the Arts, by the Friends of Chamber Music of Reading.
Executive Director Shari Gleason-Mayrhofer, horn, will join brass colleagues Jeffrey Wohlbach and Hugh Williamson, trumpet; Daniel Neuenschwander, trombone; and Allen Frank, tuba, to take audiences on a musical journey through brass chamber music. Listeners will experience a variety of brass ensembles and styles, including lush romantic harmonies, intricate Baroque counterpoint, and lively jazz changes from the Renaissance to the present.
The program includes Elizabethan Consort Music, edited by Raymond Mase; Ludwig Maurer: Three Pieces for Brass Quintet; André LaFosse: Suite Impromptu; Gina Gillie: Scenes from the Bayou for Brass Trio; John Stevens: Triangles for Low Brass Trio; Arutiunian: Armenian Scenes and DiLorenzo: Tango. No. 1 in F minor.
Reading Philharmonic concert
Reading Philharmonic Orchestra will present a concert of favorite music at on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter Township.
Led by conductor Micahel Slechta, the orchestra will perform a program that includes musical theater, classic pieces and music from movies.
The program will feature "The Star Spangled Banner;" Star Wars" main theme by John Williams; "Adagio and Allegro" by Arcangelo Corelli; "Go West!" by Ralph Ford; "Tritsch Tratsch" by Johann Strauss II; "Peter Gunn" by Henry Mancini; "Guys and Dolls" by Frank Loesser; "The Music Man" medley; "Minnie the Moocher" by Cab Calloway; "Fandango and Alborada" by Rimsky-Korsakov; "Disney Magic" medley by Bob Lowden; and John Philip Sousa's "The Stars and Stripes Forever."