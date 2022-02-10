Valentine’s Day is Monday and there are lots of romantic (and not so romantic) shows to enjoy with that special someone.
Nothing is more romantic than star-crossed lovers. Allentown Symphony Orchestra presents “Romeo and Juliet” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Miller Symphony Hall, Allentown.
The highlight is the orchestra performing Pyotr Prokofiev's “Suite from Romeo and Juliet” featuring actors Erin Partin and René Thornton Jr., who bring the iconic story to life. The suite includes “Montagues and Capulets,” “Young Juliet,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Death of Tybalt,” “Romeo and Juliet at Parting,” “Romeo at the Tomb of Juliet” and “Death of Juliet.”
Also enjoy Tchaikovsky's romantic Violin Concerto in D Major Op. 35 performed by violinist Samuel Vargas, recent First Prize winner of the prestigious Sphinx Competition.
Also on tap is the world premiere of “Introduction and Fanfare,” composed by Chris Rogerson for the ASO’s 70th anniversary.
Tickets are $25 to $72.
Meet the artists at noon Feb. 11 in symphony hall.
Allentown Symphony Orchestra Music Director/Conductor Diane Wittry will lead a talk about the music for the weekend's concerts. Violin soloist Samuel Vargas, will join the discussion, along with Composer-in-Residence Chris Rogerson, actors Erin Partin & René Thorton Jr., and conducting fellow Nell Flanders. You will also have the opportunity to ask questions and are welcome to bring a bagged lunch during the talk. There is no admission.
Proof of vaccination and masks are required while in symphony hall.
For information, go to www.millersymphonyhall.org/ or call 610-432-6715.
Flip Fabrique: SIX at Zoellner Arts Center
Be amazed with your Valentine at “Flip Fabrique: SIX” at 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at Lehigh University’s Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem.
In Flip Fabrique's cirque we are all connected - only six degrees separate each one of us from anyone else in the world. Even the performers of this show are much closer to you than you think.
Comprised of world-class cirque artists, this Canadian troupe crafts contemporary circus shows with an uncanny ability to have fun and move audiences. On stage, six envelopes contain six mysterious invitations for six strangers. The guests have arrived, but one is missing. What to do while we wait? SIX explores the sweet madness of waiting, the intricate beauty in a correspondence, unexpected encounters, joyful laughter, and breathtaking feats of acrobatics set to great music from Dr. John, The Commodores, indie rock and more.
Tickets are $25 to $36.
Masks must be worn indoors on Lehigh's campus.
For information, go to zoellner.cas.lehigh.edu/content/flip-fabrique-six or call 610-758-2787 ext 0.
“Reduced Shakespeare” in Reading
Have a laugh with your love when the Reduced Shakespeare Company deconstructs everything from the Bard to Anthony Weiner.
Reduced Shakespeare Company’s “The Complete History of Comedy” is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Miller Center for the Arts, 4 N. 2nd St., Reading.
They’ve skewered history, the Bible and the world’s most celebrated playwright. Now, the Reduced Shakespeare Company tackles the subject it was born to reduce. From the high-brow to the low, The Complete History of Comedy (abridged) covers comedy through the ages, from Aristophanes, Shakespeare and Moliere to vaudeville, Charlie Chaplin and The Daily Show.
From cavemen telling “Rock Rock” jokes to Chris Rock and everything in-between, the bad boys of abridgment leave no joke untold as they deconstruct the entire history of comedy in 90 rollicking minutes.
Tickets are $35.
Masks are required at the performance.
For information call 610-607-6270 or go to millercenter.racc.edu/.
ABBA Mania at State Theatre
Move to the love songs of ABBA when the world’s number one touring ABBA tribute concert comes to the State Theatre in Easton at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
ABBA Mania formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out internationally ever since bringing the music of the Swedish ‘Supergroup’ to their millions of fans.
Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, collectively known as ABBA, dominated the charts for nearly ten years and enjoyed nine UK number 1 hits. At their height they became Sweden’s highest export earners, amazingly, outselling Volvo cars.
ABBA’s songs were written to be enjoyed live and ABBA Mania gives audiences two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with staging, lighting and effects. Hits include “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes it All,” “Super Trouper,” “Fernando,” “Take A Chance On Me” and more.
Tickets are $29.
Proof of vaccination is required at State Theatre.
For information, go to www.statetheatre.org or call 610-252-3132.
“Kitchen Chronicles” at Touchstone
“Kitchen Chronicles” which plays Feb. 10-20 at Touchstone Theatre in Bethlehem is the third and final chapter in a multi-year story-gathering and performance project led by Touchstone Ensemble Member Mary Wright.
Wright began work on the Kitchen Chronicles project in 2017, after a two-decades-long interest in stories from the heart of the home and the specific kinds of conversations people have in kitchens. She gathered stories of family favorite recipes, wisdom shared while washing dishes, discussions that happened around kitchen tables - and why this part of the house is so important to so many.
Wright shared her first iteration of the project in spring of 2019 as small, personalized, interactive performances in people’s homes. Audience members were encouraged to invite a few friends over for dinner, enjoy the performance, and make an evening of it. The piece grew and evolved into its next iteration for October 2019, where “Kitchen Chronicles” was performed with music, puppetry, and fresh-baked food in the studio kitchen at PBS39, as part of Touchstone’s “Festival UnBound.”
“As a storyteller, I’ve always been interested in the ways the little things in life aren’t little at all,” says Wright. “It’s been a real honor to be invited into people’s homes – to have them sharing their stories with me and each other around a table. I’m thrilled to invite folks into my (theater) home this time around.”
Now in its third iteration, Kitchen Chronicles comes to Touchstone’s home stage. Wright is joined by her real-life daughter and equity actor Katie Willmorth as the two play mother and daughter onstage, in a play exploring family recipes, the meaning of legacy, the miracle of Cool Whip, and why, hungry or not, we always end up in the kitchen.
“When I began this process, I wanted to explore the role a kitchen plays in multiple generations of a family’s life,” Wright says. “I didn’t realize I’d be lucky enough to create it with an extremely talented writer and actor who just happens to actually be family. Life is imitating art which is imitating life.”
Proof of vaccination and masks are required.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Thursday shows are pay-what-you-will.
For information, call 610-867-1689 or go to touchstone.org.
Act 1 Presents “Our Town”
Act 1 DeSales University Theatre is presenting the Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece “Our Town “ Feb. 16-27 on the Main Stage of the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts at the Center Valley college.
“Our Town” depicts small town life in fictional Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire. Filled with humor and poignancy, the play centers on the story of young Emily Webb and George Gibbs who grow up together, fall in love, and get married. When their story takes an unexpected turn, it leads us to the realization that there is more to life than meets the eye.
“What may have started as a vintage slice of early 20th century Americana has now taken on a depth and meaning that transcends that period,” says Steven Dennis, director of the production and associate professor of theatre. “[Film director] Cecil B. DeMille said, ‘it contains at least part of everybody’s story; of growing up and falling in love, and making a living, and all the things that make up our own absorbing everyday drama.’”
“Our Town” was first produced and published in 1938 and has become Wilder’s most recognized and performed work. The devices of minimal scenery and props demand the audience’s imagination.
“The actors are sketching out the real, authentic movements that we use to accomplish everyday tasks, without the benefit of the actual tools, utensils, food, and objects actually being there,” Dennis says.
Will Neuert, assistant professor and head of design, is the scenic designer for the production embracing the challenge of Wilder’s minimal aesthetic. Deborah Burrill is the costume designer while Eric T. Haugen, assistant professor, serves as lighting designer. David M. Greenberg is the sound designer.
Masks are required indoors at Labuda Center.
Performances are 8 p.m. Feb. 16-19 and 23-26; 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27 and 9:45 a.m. Feb. 22.
There will be a performance with open captioning for patrons who are hard of hearing and audio descriptions for patrons who are visually impaired Feb. 19.Tickets are half price for patrons using these services. Call box office manager Kyle Schumaker at 610-282-3654, ext. 1, for information. There are talk backs with the cast after the performance Feb. 20 and 22.
Tickets are $23 for adults and $21 for students and seniors Tuesday through Thursday and $27 for adults and $25 for students and seniors Friday through Sunday.
For information, go to tickets.desales.edu/ or call 610-282-3192.
Feel the love in West Reading
Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with "2nd Friday on the Avenue" hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation.
Join them Feb.11 to celebrate independent shops and locally owned restaurants for a Valentine-themed event.
February's 2nd Friday is also the "Sixth Anniversary Party" for Muddy Creek Soap Company and Dressed in Love Bridal Suite's "Sip and Shop" Night. Also on Feb.12, 20 women-owned West Reading Businesses celebrate "Galentine's on the Avenue" with chances to win $500 in prizes.
Muddy Creek Soap Company, 608 Penn Avenue, celebrates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with snacks and drinks.
Dressed in Love Bridal Suite, 639 Penn Avenue, invites walk-ins from 5-8 p.m. for its "Sip and Shop" plus lucky brides-to-be can schedule an appointment from 104:30 p.m. through Feb. 12 for the Calla Blanche Trunk Show.
Galentine's on the Avenue is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Passports can be picked up at FINCH + FERN the day of the event. To have a chance to win the grand prize, each attendee must visit all 20 participating shops and get a stamp on their passport.
For information, go to visitwestreading.com/.
National Theatre Live in Easton
Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College will present “A View From the Bridge” at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 as part of its National Theatre Live Downtown series at Landis Cinema at Buck Hall, 219 N. 3rd St., Easton.
Ivo Van Hove’s production of “A View from the Bridge” is as relevant today as it was at the 1955 New York premiere. When Brooklynite Eddie Carbone welcomes his Sicilian cousins to the land of freedom, one of them falls for Eddie’s beautiful niece. His jealous mistrust exposes a deep, unspeakable secret, one that drives him to commit the ultimate betrayal. Starring Mark Strong (The Imitation Game, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) and Nicola Walker (The Split, Last Tango in Halifax), Arthur Miller’s dark and passionate play is “emotionally devastating” (Independent). National Theatre Live captures performances before a live audience, then presents them in high-definition cinemas. Presented in association with the Lafayette College Theatre Department
There will be a pre-show talk at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, go to williamscenter.lafayette.edu or call 610-330-5009.