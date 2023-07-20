Soccer fans can support FIFA Women's World Cup tournament play at two viewing parties in the Lehigh Valley on Friday, when the United States Women's National Team defends its title.
Crayola Experience and Greater Easton Development Partnership will host a family viewing party featuring soccer-themed crafts and activities on Easton's Centre Square from 6 to 11 p.m.
Fans can watch the match between the United States and Vietnam on the big screen set up at 30 Centre Square. The kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m.
Crayola Experience will have indoor and outdoor activities from 6 to 9 p.m.
Visitors can weave through colorful cones to score on Crayola's Tip character, walk the "green carpet," and snap a photo. They can also design their own soccer jersey at the "Go USA" chalk walk, and they can craft their own flag and banner to cheer on the team. They can take photos at the "Soccer Wall of Fame," including soccer balls made by FOX Sports analysts and Crayola artists. There will be food and beverages for purchase in Café Crayola from 6 to 9 p.m., and the Crayola Store will stay open until 11 p.m.
DJ Cap Cee will be spinning tunes in the square from 6 to 8 p.m.
Skeggy's will be set up in the northwest quad, serving both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from 6 p.m. until midnight. There will also be games, including oversized Jenga, beanbag toss, corn hole, and quoits.
Frozenlandia will be serving frozen yogurt until 11 p.m., and Dave's Hot Dogs will be serving until midnight.
Guests can take a chair or blanket. Bathrooms will be available in the Crayola Experience lobby from 6 to 11 p.m.
SoccerFest at SteelStacks
Lehigh Valley SoccerFest will return to SteelStacks in Bethlehem to celebrate FIFA Women's World Cup soccer. ArtsQuest will host one of the largest licensed FIFA viewing parties in the Lehigh Valley.
SoccerFest will kick off with the ArtsQuest and Lehigh Valley United Girls' 3-on-3 tournament at 5:30 p.m. The tournament is a ticketed event that will take place at PNC Plaza. After the tournament, there will be a watch party of the United States and Vietnam FIFA World Cup game on the big screen in PNC Plaza.
As part of Blast Furnace Blues, Duwayne Burnside will perform at 6 p.m. on the community stage on the Air Products Town Square, and Bywater Call will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion.
SteelStacks also will show the United States and Netherlands FIFA World Cup at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at Air Products Town Square, and the Women's World Cup Final at 6 a.m. on Aug. 20 in Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas.
'Kinky Boots' premiere in Bethlehem
The Pennsylvania Playhouse in Bethlehem will stage the Lehigh Valley premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy "Kinky Boots."
With a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, "Kinky Boots" features music and lyrics by Grammy Award- and Tony Award-winner Cyndi Lauper in her first Broadway musical.
Based on the 2005 British film "Kinky Boots," written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, the musical is inspired by the true story of Steve Pateman, who saved his struggling family-run shoe factory from closure by producing ladies' shoes for men, under the brand name "Divine Footwear."
Set in the working-class town of Northampton, north of the more metropolitan London, "Kinky Boots" tells the story of a failing shoe factory that is set to be turned into apartments after its owner dies.
The heir to the factory is Charlie Price, played by Joemichael Luciano Zaragoza, who meets London drag queen Lola, played by Andrew Stewart. Lola is searching for "stiletto heels that will bear the weight of a full grown man," and Charlie sees an opportunity to save the factory by switching production to making "kinky boots" for men.
However, he faces backlash from some employees, including the toxically masculine factory foreman Don, played by Andrew Maldonado, and also must deal with his upward-climbing fiancée Nicola, played by Mackenzie Hall. Thrown into the mix is a hopeless romantic factory worker Lauren, played by Cat McKenna, who finds herself falling for Charlie despite her brain and heart trying to convince her otherwise.
The cast also features Robert Callan Adams, LaQuann Clark, Asher Cooper, Gabriel Isaac Craig, Jaxson Fortunato, Andrew Galindez, Catina Gordon, Evan Heger, Sean McFarland, Jillian McLuhan, Joseph Mowad, Dylan Penyak, Anthony Oyola-Rodriguez, Nate Rosario, Stephen Simone, Sydney Sniezek, Wyatt Steiner, and Beth Sucro. Musical direction is by Sebastian Paff, and choreography is by Jonathan Cruz. Costumes are by Todd Burkel and set design is by Brett Oliveira.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and July 28 and 29 and Aug. 4 and 5; and at 6 p.m. on Sunday and July 30 and Aug. 6.
Tickets cost $25 adults, $22 seniors and $15 students.
For information, call 610-865-6665, or go to the playhouse's website.
Jane Austin play at PSF
Next at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Jessica Bedford will direct a fresh and witty adaptation of Jane Austin's "Sense and Sensibility" from the Olivier Award-winning writer Jessica Swale on the main stage at Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, DeSales University, Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.
In Swale's adaptation of Austen's dearly-loved classic, audiences follow the fortunes of Elinor, played by Sarah Gliko, and Marianne, played by Arrianna Daniels, as they chase their dreams from Devonshire to London and back.
When their wealthy half-brother cheats them of their fortune, the sisters are left penniless. They are forced to leave the comforts of Norland Park and relocate to chilly Barton Cottage in Devonshire, but when handsome John Willoughby, played by John Austin, arrives, the sisters are convinced that their fortunes are changed forever.
Sensible Elinor pines for quiet, kind Edward Ferrars, played by Akeem Davis, but the impulsive Marianne loses herself in the idea of her hero on horseback.
The cast also features Gina Lamparella, Christopher Patrick Mullen, Sue Jin Song and Billie Wyatt.
"Sense and Sensibility" will feature lighting by Lily Fossner, sound by David M. Greenberg, fight directing by Eli Lynn, costumes by Leigh Paradise, and set design by Steve TenEyck.
There will be a talk back with the actors after the show on July 27, and an audio described and open captioned performance at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and July 27, 29, Aug. 2, and 4; at 6:30 p.m. on July 25 and Aug. 1; and at 2 p.m. on July 30 and Aug. 5.
Tickets cost $68 adults; $65 seniors and $62 youth.
For information, call 610-282-9455, or go to the festival's website.
Berks Chamber Choir to perform in UK
Opus One: Berks Chamber Choir is on a seven-day choir tour in the United Kingdom this week.
The chamber choir from Wyomissing will perform four concerts in Britain and Wales as part of the American Celebration of Music in Great Britain.
It will perform Thursday at Wells Cathedral, Wells; Friday at Penmaen Chapel, Cardiff, in collaboration with Mynyddislwyn Male Choir; Sunday at St. Mary & St. Nicholas Church, Oxford, both in the morning service and a concert after the service; and on Monday in Holy Trinity, Sloan Square, London.
Fans can keep up with the choir's performances by checking the group's social media pages for photos and videos.
Jazz Upstairs at Miller Symphony Hall
Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown will present the Jazz Upstairs series with jazz greats Nancy Reed and Spencer Reed as they celebrate their 50th year of making music together.
The concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday will feature the duo's unique vocal blend and instrumental styling that have won them legions of fans.
Their forte is their vocal blend, with tight yet natural phrasing and unusual harmony. Both grew up in New York City and started their musical collaboration as teenagers in the Bronx. They were influenced by the classic performances of Lambert, Hendricks and Ross, Carmen McRae and Jackie and Roy.
Their performances always have a warm, relaxed vibe yet the music is swinging and intense. They offer an unusual selection of rarely heard tunes punctuated by unique treatments of jazz standards.
Jazz Upstairs at Miller Symphony Hall takes place in the Rodale Community Room on the third floor. Miller Symphony Hall is located at 23 N. Sixth St. in Allentown.
Tickets cost $30 in advance, and $35 at the door. Seats are general admission and are at cabaret style tables. Seating capacity is limited. Cash bar and concessions are available for purchase.
For information, call 610-432-6715, or go to the hall's website.
Puerto Rican Day festival in Allentown
The Puertorrican Culture Preservation Inc. will hold a Puerto Rican Day parade and festival on Sunday at Executive Education Academy Charter School, 555 Union Blvd., Allentown.
The event will start with a flag raising ceremony at 11 a.m. at Allentown City Hall, 435 Hamilton St., Allentown.
The parade at noon will start at Fifth and Hamilton Street, going east on Hamilton toward River Front Drive. The parade will continue to Front Street to Tilghman Street and make a right on the Tilghman Street bridge, ending after the bridge.
The festival will feature Latin cuisine, entertainment for children, artisans, community resources and live music including Oscarito "El más Loco" from Puerto Rico; Michael Stuart; Tambien; Herencia Jibara; Nuni and Baby Son.
Tickets cost $5 for adults and $1 for children.
Parking is $7 for regular parking and $10 for VIP parking.