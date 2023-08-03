One of the country's largest antique and classic car shows is back for its 60th year, and this year, the event is celebrating 70 years of the Chevy Corvette.
Das Awkscht Fescht will offer three days of outdoor events, shows, and entertainment at Macungie Memorial Park in Macungie, Lehigh County, from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The festival will feature more than 2,500 vehicles, including antique and classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles. The event also will include arts, crafts, kids' entertainment and activities, a car flea market and car corral sale area, an antique toy show, bingo, and a beer garden.
Friday's entertainment will feature Zaire at 2 p.m.; Woomer and Whitaker Duo at 4 p.m.; The Buzz at 5:30 p.m.; and Flamin' Dick and the Hot Rods at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's entertainment will feature The Macungie Band at 11 a.m.; Joey & The T-Birds at 12:30 p.m.; BC Combo at 3 p.m.; The Castaway Band at 5 p.m.; and Brian Dean Moore at 7 p.m.
Sunday's entertainment will feature The Joes at 11 a.m.; Swingtime Dolls at 1:15 p.m.; and Ginger & The Schnappes at 2 p.m.
Food will include Pennsylvania Dutch favorites such as funnel cakes, shoofly pie, and hot dogs with sauerkraut, as well as festival fare such as waffles and ice cream, chicken wraps, pierogies, and baked goods.
On Sunday, the festival will salute America's veterans with discounted entrance tickets for men and women who show military or veterans identification.
Admission is $9 for adults and free for children age 15 and under.
Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
DCI returns to Allentown
The Reading Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps will perform alongside other corps when the DCI Eastern Classic is staged at J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown this weekend.
The stadium will host the 46th annual DCI Eastern Championship, making Allentown the longest continuous running stop on the DCI tour. This year, 25 drum corps from 16 states will entertain as many as 18,000 fans with their pageantry and musical talent. A drum corps is an independent youth organization comprised of 140, 14- 22-year-olds.
The championship is a two-night event, with half of the competitors performing each night. Each 11-minute performance combines music, marching, and special effects. The music may be classical, jazz, Broadway, or anything in between. Poetry in motion describes the constant movement of the musicians, accompanied by the color and majesty of flags, sabers, rifles, and numerous props.
A newly enhanced corps souvenir marketplace along with eight food trucks will be located outside Gate 1 off of Linden Street.
Performing Saturday will be Fusion Core of Morris County, New Jersey; Bushwackers of Princeton, New Jersey; Genesis of Austin, Texas; Seattle Cascades of Seattle; The Academy of Tempe, Arizona; Pacific Crest of Diamond Bar, California; Blue Knights of Denver; Troopers of Casper, Wyoming; The Cavaliers of Rosemont, Illinois; Blue Stars of La Crosse, Wisconsin; Blue Devils of Concord, California; and Bluecoats of Canton, Ohio.
Performing Sunday will be Sonus Brass Theater of Woodbridge, Virginia; Hawthorne Caballeros of Hawthorne, New Jersey; Reading Buccaneers of Reading; Jersey Surf of Camden County, New Jersey; Music City of Nashville, Tennessee; Madison Scouts of Madison, Wisconsin; Spirit of Atlanta of Atlanta; Crossmen of San Antonio, Texas; Colts of Dubuque, Iowa; Mandarins of Sacramento, California; The Cadets of Erie, Pennsylvania; Phantom Regiment of Rockford, Illinois; Boston Crusaders of Boston; and Carolina Crown of Fort Mill, South Carolina.
Tickets cost $36 to $55.
Playhouse adds shows
After having to cancel the second weekend of its premiere of the musical "Kinky Boots," The Pennsylvania Playhouse will present additional shows at the theater in Bethlehem.
With a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, "Kinky Boots" features music and lyrics by Grammy Award- and Tony Award-winner Cyndi Lauper in her first Broadway musical.
Based on the 2005 British film "Kinky Boots," written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, the musical is inspired by the true story of Steve Pateman, who saved his struggling family-run shoe factory from closure by producing ladies' shoes for men, under the brand name "Divine Footwear."
Set in the working-class town of Northampton, north of the more metropolitan London, "Kinky Boots" tells the story of a failing shoe factory that is set to be turned into apartments after its owner dies.
The heir to the factory is Charlie Price, played by Joemichael Luciano Zaragoza, who meets London drag queen Lola, played by Andrew Stewart, who is searching for "stiletto heels that will bear the weight of a full grown man." Charlie sees an opportunity to save the factory by switching production to making "kinky boots" for men.
The cast also features Andrew Maldonado, Mackenzie Hall, Cat McKenna, Robert Callan Adams, LaQuann Clark, Asher Cooper, Gabriel Isaac Craig, Jaxson Fortunato, Andrew Galindez, Catina Gordon, Evan Heger, Sean McFarland, Jillian McLuhan, Joseph Mowad, Dylan Penyak, Anthony Oyola-Rodriguez, Nate Rosario, Stephen Simone, Sydney Sniezek, Wyatt Steiner, and Beth Sucro. Musical direction is by Sebastian Paff, and choreography is by Jonathan Cruz. Costumes are by Todd Burkel and set design is by Brett Oliveira.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; and at 1 and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Saturday's performance is being offered as "pay what you are able."
Tickets cost $25 for adults; $22 for seniors; and $15 for students.
Kids show at MunOpCo
MunOpCo Music Theatre will open its 96th season with its first-ever children's show. The theater will present Disney's "The Little Mermaid Jr." at the Community Music School Lehigh Valley & Berks, 1544 Hamilton St., Allentown.
More than 35 children ages 4 to 17 will take to the stage in the musical adapted from Disney's Broadway production and Disney's 1989 Academy Award-winning animated film.
Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, "The Little Mermaid Jr." is the story of the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, who longs to leave her ocean home behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.
Junior productions are a 60-minute adaption of the adult musical, containing appropriate song keys for young children and accompaniment tracks so that live music is not necessary. The book is by Doug Wright, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater.
The original musical opened on Broadway in 2007 and was nominated for two Tony Awards and a Grammy Award for the cast album.
Songs include "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," "Les Poissons," "Part of Your World," "Poor Unfortunate Souls," and "She's In Love."
Direction is by Darice Hoffmann, with musical direction by Karl DeBoeser, and choreography by Bryanna Broadhead
The main cast features Sierra Docherty (Ariel), Andy Alulis Prince (Prince Eric), Joey Leyrer (Ursula the sea witch), Holden Reisman (Sebastian the crab), Mariyah Russell (Flounder), Ava Silfies (Scuttle), Chase Williams (King Triton), Jackson DeJesus (Grimsby) and Laila Asghar (Chef Louis).
The ensemble features Nadia Joanne, Katara Bryant, Kristalee Eltz, Kalman Mudry, Sophia Hernandez, Laila Clay, Brooklynn Laubach, Connie Belfort. Sofia Ernst, Amani Jones, Kensington Matol, Neveah Laubach, Reign Jodun-Allah, Jemma Brown, Khylah Eure, Audrey Santos, Autum Jones, Aria Newton, Jacob Miller, Gabby Domiendo, Zanylyz Rodriquez, Amina Boujelajel, Selena Hernandez, Oliva DeJesus, Violet DeJesus, Eva Williams and Lily Orth
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday; at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets cost $20 adults; $15 seniors; and $10 students age 6 and up.
For information, call 610-432-2441, or go to the theater's website.
Workshop musical in Entertainment Square
A workshop of the new musical "Love Is Afoot!" is heading to Reading Area Community College's Miller Center for the Arts, 4 N. Second St. in Entertainment Square.
The workshop is produced by the Greater Reading Alliance of Community Theatres, Love Stinks LLC, and Marabella Enterprises.
"Love Is Afoot!" was written by Michael LaFata (ACME Comedy Theatre, UCB) and Perry Sachs (Saturday Night Live, Happy Madison Prods.) with a big band score by Sachs and jazz legend Kevin Guillaume.
The story is set in 1940s Reading, and many local landmarks and Berks County locations are mentioned throughout the story. Broadway veteran Laura Bell Bundy ("Legally Blonde," "Hairspray") is creative producer, and Santo D. Marabella directs.
Adapted from the award-winning short film, "F," "Love Is Afoot!" follows Joe Smoot-Nibley, who falls in love with Rose Marie Pedals when they met at Joe's shoeshine stand.
But since they are from different economic and social classes, they are pulled apart, and Rose Marie ends up unhappily married to the rich, popular jock, Buzz Nelson, while Joe marries Millie Liskusky, who treats Joe like dirt. However, with advice from a magical Italian shoe cobbler named Luigi Belmonte, and through song and dance, Joe and Rose Marie ultimately learn about the importance of acceptance, finding love and staying true to oneself.
The cast or 17 includes Jordan Eck as Joe and Mary Kate Foley as Rose Marie. The rest of the cast features Alex Krick, Sierra Naomi, Michael Pardo, Julia Kershetckey, Joel Gori, Dominique Duarte, Hannah Bonnett, Clifford Jo'Andrew Pines, H. Lysia Mogford, Kyle Conrad, Maura Malarky, Megan Carney, Steven Gehringer, Dean Fichthorn, and Tyler Ravert.
There is a six-piece orchestra.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and students.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Aug. 12 and at 2 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Bach at Noon and at Musikfest
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem will be performing two free concerts this week.
On Saturday, the choir, directed by Christopher Jackson, will perform at Musikfest to welcome the delegation from Bethlehem's sister city, Schwäbisch-Gmünd.
The concert at 5 p.m. at Central Moravian Church is part of Musikfest's Vesper Concert Series.
The program. "Hear My Prayer," includes Johann Sebastian Bach's BWV 199, Mein Herze schwimmt in Blut; Felix Mendelssohn's Hör mein Bitten (Hear My Prayer) and other short works by Brahms and American composers.
The choir also will present its monthly Bach at Noon concert at 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 8 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Allentown.
Hops and Opera Pops in Reading
Berks Opera Company will present its Hops and Opera Pops concert and grand reception in collaboration with the Fall Festival of the Arts at Christ Episcopal Church at 435 Court St. in downtown Reading at 7p.m. on Friday.
The audience will enjoy opera favorites by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, Bizet, Bernstein, Strauss and others performed by a dozen young artists, with national and international performing credits.
Singers include Paulina Cevallos, Zach Chan, Amanda Densmoor, Christopher J. Hartung, Lyle Ingram, Tyreese Kadle, Julie Kremm, Jeremiah Loubriel, Aaron Scarberry, Orin Strunk, Derrick L. Thompson, Suzannah Waddington, and Maria Yost.
Guests can also enjoy the keyboard colors of world-renowned accompanist Ellen Rissinger.
Berks Opera Board member Michael Feeney will offer the 20 highest bidders a taste of Chateauneuf du Pape 2013 from his collection. Bidding will start at $10, beginning at intermission, and winners will be announced at the grand reception.
The reception will feature a wide assortment of complimentary wine, beer, desserts and other delights.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for students.
Fiesta en el Zoo
People who visit the Lehigh Valley Zoo in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, on Saturday can enjoy an evening of music, dancing, food and adult beverages among the animals. The zoo's second annual Fiesta en el Zoo fundraiser will take place from 5 to 9 p.m.
Guests can dance to Latin music with a live performance by Hector Rosado Y Su Orq Hache as well as a DJ from MEGA 101.7. Authentic cuisine will be available from the Puertorrican Cultural Preservation Inc. There will be crafts, face painting, and scavenger hunts available for the children.
Attendees who are 21 and older can purchase a variety of adult beverages.
Animals will be out for the first part of the evening, but they will start being shifted into their indoor habitats one hour before sunset, around 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $25 for adults and $14 for children age 2 to 11.