Dance will take to the sky with two upcoming performances in the Lehigh Valley.
French aerialist, choreographer, and theater auteur Raphaëlle Boitel will return to Williams Center for the Arts in Easton with a new work "Ombres Portées (Shadows Cast)" at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
"Ombres Portées" is a portrait of familial mystery performed by Boitel's physically mesmerizing company Cie l'Oublié(e).
Cie l'Oublié(e) captivated theatergoers at its Williams Center debut in 2019. "Ombres Portées" is a quest for identity, where secrets unfold in a cinematic dreamscape of haunting imagery, conveyed by performers through physical prowess and the high-flying elements of circus craft. An aerial mastermind with an entirely original approach to utilizing stage space, Boitel's performers fly, glide, soar, and dance in a visual universe inscribed in three dimensions.
Boitel described the performance as "a physical and choreographic piece, with a particularly cinematographic atmosphere, which plunges us into the heart of the unspoken, its repercussions in our relationships and in our psychic construction. To the discovery of our shadows and the courage buried in our hearts."
Williams Center for the arts is located at in the arts center at 317 Hamilton St.; tickets cost $29 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, call 610-330-5009, or go to Williams Center's website.
Bandaloop 'Loom:Field' at Lehigh
Awe-inspiring vertical innovators Bandaloop will turn the dance floor on its side to perform "Loom: Field" on the exterior wall of Lehigh University's Fairchild-Martindale Library, 8A Packer Ave., Bethlehem.
Free shows will be presented at 11 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. on April 13.
The performances will also include educational workshops, a photography exhibit, and an artist residency.
"Loom: Field" is part of a trilogy of large-scale, outdoor public vertical dance pieces directed by Bandaloop artistic director Melecio Estrella that deepens and challenges our perspective on the art and industry of textiles. Bringing together a collective of performing artists, climate scientists, regenerative textile artists, a visual technologist, and creative riggers, the piece turns a building's façade into a giant loom where stories and dances interlace. The result of this multi-layered collaboration is spoken word, vertical dance, fabric manipulation, film segments, and original music.
Vertical dance relies on state-of-the-science woven nylon climbing ropes, and "Loom: Field" locates Bandaloop's core technical framework in a textile lineage.
The Photography of Bandaloop showcases more than 25 photos of their intricate choreography and activation of public spaces from around the world. The exhibit is free and located on the sixth floor of the Fairchild-Martindale Library. It will run through June 2023.
"Zoellner [Arts Center] strives to engage with our community," said Z. Candi Staurinos, the center's director of community engagement and impact. "This is a wonderful collaboration between the Lehigh libraries, the National Museum of Industrial History, and Zoellner to benefit Lehigh Valley schoolchildren and Lehigh students, the community, and local partners in celebration of our 25th anniversary."
First Friday teen takeover
South Bethlehem's First Friday will host a teen takeover at 4:30 p.m. at the Banana Factory Arts Center.
From 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the Crayola Gallery, a teen poetry open mic will celebrate National Poetry Month. Teens ages 13-17 can share an original piece or read a poem by their favorite poet. Advance registration is required.
From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and again from 8 to 9 p.m., Jillian Dolan and her band will perform at the Crayola Gallery.
At 7:30 p.m., there will be an announcement about the 13th annual Hope & Healing Juried Art Show, which will take place at the gallery through April 23.
Guests are invited to join book artist Claire Marcus in the visual arts classroom from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. to alter pages and turn prose into poetry. They can find new meaning in old texts by drawing on them, folding them, and making collages.
The Banko Gallery will feature four tables of activities — illustration, poetry collage, bracelet making, and crafts with a playlist curated by the teen takeover group.
Other exhibits include the BASD ArtSmart exhibition and teen takeover exhibition in Studio 102; "Fire & Form: Glass Art Exhibition" in Banko Gallery; and Michael Palladino and Kristi Morris in the Banana Factory hallway gallery.
Glassblowing will be demonstrated in the ArtsQuest Glass Studio and Open Artist Studios on the Banana Factory's second and third floors.
An art show will be presented by Lehigh Valley Girls Rock Camp at The Other Side at Hair by Eskandalo.
There also will be music at various locations in south Bethlehem. Rich Jefferys & The Cosmic Ark will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at Five Maidens Cider Co.; Mosey Beat will play at 9 p.m. at F&A Grog House; Bren will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Flying V Poutinerie; and GT3 Jazz Standards will be at Mister Lee's Noodles from 6 to 9 p.m.
'Fiddler on the Roof' in Reading
The North American touring production of "Fiddler on the Roof" will visit the Santander Performing Arts Center in downtown Reading at 7:30 p.m. on April 13.
A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this critically acclaimed production is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher ("To Kill a Mockingbird," "South Pacific," "The King and I") and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.
"Fiddler on the Roof" is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."
The original Broadway production of "Fiddler on the Roof," which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for best musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year.
The production has musical supervision by Tony Award-winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award-winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award-winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award-winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.
Tickets cost between $35 and $83.
'The Art of Jazz' at GoggleWorks
Berks Arts Alliance is holding the 19th annual Frank Scott Memorial Art Show "The Art of Jazz" through April 20 in the Schmidt Gallery on the second floor of GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St. in Reading's Entertainment Square.
Founded during the 2005 Berks Jazz Fest, "The Art of Jazz" honors the legendary local jazz musician Frank Scott. "The Art of Jazz" exhibits annually in coordination with Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest and includes artwork in all media.
This year's theme is "Celebrate Jazz!" and expresses how jazz inspires and impacts art, music, and the community through artists' creative vision.
The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
For information, call 610-374-4600, or go to GoggleWorks' website.
Student exhibition at Baum
The Baum School of Art's children and teen student exhibition runs through April 15 in the school's David E. Rodale and Rodale Family Galleries at 510 Linden St. in Allentown.
The Baum School celebrates its children and teen students in this annual exhibition, filling the galleries with the creative achievements of the school's youngest artists, ages 5 – 17, who participate in Baum School's afterschool, Saturday, and homeschool classes. These classes also include three of The Baum School of Art's community outreach programs: the Allentown Neighborhood Arts program, teenage scholarship, and young artists.
This year, more than 300 students drew inspiration from famous artists. The artists include Coco Chanel, Roy Lichenstein, Wayne Thiebaud, Alma Thomas, Vincent Van Gogh, and Andy Warhol.
"This exhibition features the impressive talents of our Baum School students, ages 5-17, from across the Lehigh Valley," said Shannon Fugate, the school's executive director. "It is a tremendous representation of the creative sophistication that children are capable of with the instruction and encouragement of our remarkable faculty."
The exhibit includes works in ceramics, drawing, graphic design, fashion, painting, and sculpture.
In conjunction with this exhibition, more than 50 students were awarded a merit scholarship during the annual scholarship awards ceremony. The Baum School of Art distributes these awards in honor and remembrance of individuals or organizations that have had an important impact on the school and the arts, such as Walter Emerson Baum, David Emerson Baum, Harry Bertoia, Linny Fowler, and Bob and Sandy Lovett. This year, the school added four scholarship awards: The Bernie Tyler Scholarship Award, The Richard and Sally Caruso Scholarship Award, Sen. Pat Browne Allentown Scholarships, and the Ashok Davar Creativity Award.
The galleries are open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.