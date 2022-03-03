Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early in South Bethlehem with Celtic music at the Shamrock & Roll First Friday.
SouthSide Arts District has a variety of musical performances including Irish tunes, along with dining, shopping, and art exhibitions from 6 to 9 p.m. March 4 to get everyone warmed up for St. Patrick’s Day.
Stroll around South Bethlehem and enjoy Celtic Rebels Band from 6 to 8 p.m. at Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub, 4 E, 4th St.; The John De Rosa Band from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Dinky’s , 312 E. 3rd St.; Gerry Timlin from 7 to 9 p.m. at Five Maidens Cider Company, 327 Polk St.; Sam Houseal from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lara Bly Designs, 202 E. 3rd St. and Poor Man’s Gambit at 8 p.m. at Godfrey Daniels, 7 E. 4th St.
And new to First Friday is ConneXions at Venture X, 306 S. New St. VentureX members and guests have an opportunity to network with other business owners over wine and live music.
At the Banana Factory, 25 W. 3rd St. enjoy “Jane Dell: Looking Within” in the Banko Gallery.
“Looking Within” is a group of paintings and mixed media collages Dell created over the last three years. These works merge abstraction, figuration, fantasy, and historical references to portray a sense of a chaotic narrative that has always existed in the world.
There will be a talk with Dell in the gallery at 7 p.m.
In the Crayola Gallery, is “Compendium: Ex Libris “ in which artists were asked to produce artwork that draws on inspiration from a book, play, poem, short story, essay, or graphic novel published between 1922 and 2022. Exhibition winners will be announced at 7:45 p.m.
Jim Rezac will provide live music in the Crayola Gallery.
Visit open artist studios on the 2nd and 3rd floors with glass fusing demos taking place in the Mosaics/Fusing Classroom on the 3rd floor, as well as a demo in the glass studio.
For information go to southsideartsdistrict.com.
Fashion show in West Reading
West Reading is bringing high fashion to Greater Reading with its annual Fashion Show March 5.
This event will bring together designers, models and local boutiques for a night focused on creativity, style and music.
Inclusivity and eclectic looks will be showcased from bridal to lingerie, sportswear to vintage, coming from eight prominent area boutiques including Bella Jules, Betsey’s Boutique, Be Mine Boutique, Dressed in Love Bridal, Fleet Feet West Reading, LiliBea's, Serenity Boutique and Snazzy Beauty Boutique.
Also Albright College Fashion student Amanda Castanon '22 will present three looks that were showcased at 2021's New York Fashion Week.
The show will take place at 8 p.m. at Nitro Bar’s 3rd floor, 416 Penn Avenue in West Reading. This will be the first event held on the exclusive third floor space.
New for 2022, Mother or Worlds will be hosting an “Mother of Fashion Afterparty” from 10 p.m. to midnight. Mother of Worlds is a group of local underground event coordinators who specialize in punk rock concerts, the arts, and community based events. Expect artists and vendors, an exclusive fashion presentation, with DJ Kunaii and live music from Faux Fear. Attendees must be 21.
Leading up to the show, West Reading will feature events with their very own Fashion Week, starting March 3. During this time participating boutiques will have discounts, sales and promotions.
Proceeds benefit West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation.
General Admission tickets are $40. For tickets, go to visitwestreading.com.
Joey Alexander Trio in Easton
Prodigy jazz pianist and composer Joey Alexander and his trio March 5 at Williams Center for the Arts, 317 Hamilton St., Easton.
In the eight years since his 2014 New York debut at the age of ten, pianist Joey Alexander has become the most brilliantly precocious talent in jazz history. At 18, he is a festival and concert-hall headliner; the youngest musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award in a jazz category; and so talented that he has captured historic critics’ and readers’ poll victories in DownBeat and JazzTimes, and profiles on 60 Minutes, the Today Show, and in The New York Times. Self-taught from the age of six, Alexander has risen above the expectations of talented youth, evincing an astonishing melodic gift and natural aptitude for spontaneous improvisation. Inspired by the spirituality of musicianship, Alexander brings vigorous energy coupled with maturely attuned technique to an extraordinary mastery of jazz standards and idiosyncratic original works. At his first Williams Center appearance, he will be accompanied by bassist Kris Funn and drummer John Davis, notable soloists in their own right.
Tickets are $27 adults and $6 students.
For information, call 610-330-5009 or go to williamscenter.lafayette.edu.
Lehigh University Department of Theatre presents “Godspell in Concert”
Originally planned for a spring 2020 opening, Lehigh’s production of “Godspell” was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the show returns, re-imagined in concert format, March 4-12 in the Diamond Theatre in Zoellner Arts Center at the Bethlehem campus.
Directed by Jennifer Wescoe, this hit musical follows an ensemble growing together in love and faith, paralleling the journey of Jesus Christ and the Apostles.
The first major musical from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (“Wicked,” “Pippin,” “Children of Eden”) features Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance, and love vibrantly come to life. Led by the international hit, “Day by Day,” an eclectic blend of songs ranging in style from pop to vaudeville illustrate the Gospel according to St. Matthew. Jesus recruits a group of followers who help him enact different parables using a variety of games, storytelling techniques, and comic improvisation, which dissolve hauntingly into the last supper and the crucifixion.
Wescoe, who was the director at Freedom High School from 2000 to 2018, is also a 1998 graduate of Lehigh.
Masks must be worn on Lehigh's campus.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. March 4-5 and 9-12; and 2 p.m. March 6.
Tickets are $12 and March 9 is a Pay-What-You-Wish performance and can only be purchased at the door or by phone.
For information, call 610-758-2787 ext. 0, or go to zoellner.cas.lehigh.edu.
Unleash Your Inner Opera Fan
In partnership with Fox Theatres, Berks Opera’s Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan series introduces the Met Live in HD Broadcasts and is presented by Berks Opera’s Education and Outreach Director, David Richie.
The presentation "Desert Island Opera" March 10 at the Highlands of Wyomissing will feature “Ariadne auf Naxos” by Strauss as the subject of the presentation. Soprano Maggie Riker and Jared Miller on piano will accompany the presentation.
The Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan series consists of a multimedia presentation about 60-80 minutes long and live artists, followed by dessert, coffee and wine. The presentations begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 adults and seniors, $15 for students and people under 30.
Call Berks Opera at 484-752-2462 or email berksoperacompany@gmail.com for information.
The Met Live in HD Broadcast of “Ariadne auf Naxos” will be 12:55 p.m. March 12 at Fox Theatres Berkshire. For tickets, go to foxshowtimes.com.
National Geographic’s “Secrets of Whales” at Zoellner
National Geographic Live and Zoellner Arts Center present “Secrets of Whales” at 4 p.m. March 6.
The presentation features Brian Skerry, a National Geographic Photography Fellow and renowned underwater photographer.
Growing up in a small, working-class town, Skerry dreamed of exploring the oceans and becoming a National Geographic photographer. Today, Skerry is one of the leading underwater photographers in the world and has spent nearly four decades exploring and documenting Earth’s oceans. For his latest project, he turns his lens to one of the world’s most beloved animals to illuminate startling new insights into their lives and culture. Discover the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures among four different species of whales from the international cuisines of orcas to families of beluga whales playing at their “summer resort” and learn what these majestic creatures can teach us about ourselves and our planet.
Tickets are $25.
For information, call 610-758-2787 or go to www.zoellnerartscenter.org.
Takács Quartet at Williams Center
The Takács Quartet returns to the Williams Center, along with their featured guest Julien Labro at 8 p.m. March 9 in a program rich with music ranging from J.S. Bach to premieres by composers Bryce Dessner and Clarice Assad.
The renowned quartet including violinists Edward Dusinberre and Harumi Rhodes, and cellist András Fejér, celebrates its 47th season with a series of firsts, beginning with the introduction of its newest member, violist Richard O’Neill, recipient of the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo. The ensemble takes on a unique repertoire for string quartet and bandoneón, featuring the phenomenal instrumentalist Julien Labro in a program highlighted by new work commissioned exclusively for the Takács from two of the most sought-after composers on the concert stage, Bryce Dessner (Circles, 2021) and Clarice Assad (Clash, 2021), as well as Labro’s own Meditation #1 (2021). The concert includes a spotlight on Labro’s virtuosic and imaginative skill in his original work Astoración, and on personal arrangements of J.S. Bach’s Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645 and the Argentinian bandoneónist and composer Dino Saluzzi’s Minguito. The program includes the Takács performing Maurice Ravel’s singular contribution to the quartet canon the 1903 String Quartet in F major. There will be a pre-concert talk at 7 p.m.
Williams Center for the Arts is at 317 Hamilton St. at High Street in Easton.
Tickets are $33 for adults and $6 for students.
For information, call 610-330-5009; or go to williamscenter.lafayette.edu.
“Cloud 9” at NCC
Northampton Community College’s Theatre Department is staging “Cloud 9,” a time-shifting comedy that takes aim at Victorian colonialism and sexual oppression, March 3-7 in the Bethlehem Township college's Norman Roberts Lab Theatre.
“Cloud 9” is one of British writer Caryl Churchill's most renowned works. The play, written in 1979, uses controversial portrayals of sexuality and language to establish a parallel between colonial and sexual oppression.
Act 1 is set in British colonial Africa in the Victorian era, and act 2 is set in a London park in 1979. However, only 25 years pass for the characters between the acts and the two acts are structured in counterpoint with each other. Each actor plays one role in act 1 and a different role in act 2. The characters who appear in both acts are played by different actors in each act and some switch genders. Act 1 parodies the conventional comedy genre and satirizes Victorian society and colonialism, while act 2 shows what could happen when the restrictions of both the comic genre and Victorian ideology are loosened.
This scathing comedy examines the Victorian empire’s rigid attitude toward sex and conveys Churchill's message about accepting people who are different and not dominating them or forcing them into particular social roles.
The cast includes Griffin Boyle, Meaghan Lawlor, Michael Sheridan, Olivia Byrne, Tamara Decker, Justin Ferguson, and Andy Van Antwerp. Director is Clair M. Freeman. Due to its themes, this show is recommended for mature audiences.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. March 3, 4, 5 and 7; and 2 p.m. March 6. Tickets are $5.
All members of the audience must wear masks.
For information, go to ncctix.org, or call 484-484-3412.
“Unconquered” at Muhlenberg
Activist and choreographer Fredrick Earl Mosley brings his unique blend of social commentary and movement to Muhlenberg March 4 as the Theatre & Dance Department’s Baker Artist-in-Residence. He has recruited 25 students and six Theatre & Dance faculty for “Unconquered,” a live dance performance inspired by pressing current events.
“I was really affected by everything that was happening through COVID,” Mosley says. “All of the racial tensions, the gender discrimination, the hate crimes, everything. And I asked ‘What can I do with my art and journal it in a way that can help others find a way to speak?’”
Mosley is founder and artistic director of Diversity of Dance, a springboard program for Earl Mosley’s Institute of the Arts; Hearts of Men, a program designed to empower men of all ages through dance; and Dancing Beyond, a benefit for Dance Against Cancer. Part of his mission is to use dance not only as a form of entertainment and artistic expression, but as a tool to affect people in the most adverse circumstances.
The performance features Theatre & Dance Faculty members Holly Cate, Heidi Cruz-Austin, Megan Flynn, Natalie Gotter, Nigel Semaj, and Robyn Watson.
Tickets are free and can be reserved by calling 484-664-3333.
Performances are 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The 2:30 performance will be interpreted in American Sign Language. To reserve seats with a clear view of the ASL interpreters, please email the box office.
All patrons must wear masks.