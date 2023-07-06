People can continue to celebrate the history of our country with reenactment events, activities for kids, live music, and a fireworks display over the Delaware River on Sunday, when Easton celebrates Heritage Day from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. in the city's Centre Square.
The annual festival commemorates that Easton was one of only three original spots where the Declaration of Independence was first read aloud on July 8, 1776.
The free, family-friendly festival showcases local history and the heritage of many groups with reenactors, highlights traditional artisans, and features musical performances on two stages — the Heritage Stage and the Star Spangled Stage. Guests can watch history come alive as skilled artisans produce glass, artwork and fabrics. Colonial skills, such as blacksmithing, wool spinning and glassblowing, will also be on display. There will be food and beverage vendors, and restaurants and craft breweries around Easton will be open for the day. The festival culminates in a fireworks display over the forks of the Delaware at 9:30 p.m.
Highlights will include a reading of the Declaration of Independence at noon at Centre Square and North Third Street, a historical parade from Bachmann House to Centre Square, numerous reenactment groups, General Ulysses S. Grant, and songs and stories of old canal days with Matt Dodd.
Kids' activities will include time-period activities from the Sigal Museum and the National Canal Museum. There will be walking tours of historic spots, including the 1753 Bachmann Publick House, the 1833 Mixsell-Illick House, a Victorian residence that was the headquarters of the Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society until the opening of the Sigal Museum in 2010; the Jacob Nichloas House, and First United Church of Christ.
Easton is offering all-day $10 flat-rate parking in the Pine Street and the Third Street garages.
'The Wedding Singer' heads to Pines
The popular musical "The Wedding Singer" will appear at Pines Dinner Theatre in Allentown.
The musical is based on the 1998 film of the same name, which stars Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, and Wescosville, Lehigh County, native Christine Taylor. The musical adaptation features music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy.
The musical revolves around the titular wedding singer, who falls in love with a waitress he meets while singing at a wedding.
In the story, it's 1985, and Robbie Hart, played by Michael Covel, is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Julia, played by Paige Horvath, is a winsome waitress who wins his affection but as luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.
The musical premiered on Broadway in 2006 and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including for best musical.
Tickets cost $32. All appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages can be purchased ala carte.
Performances are 12:30 p.m. dinner, 1:30 p.m. show, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday; 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show, Friday, Saturday, July 7 through Aug. 20, The Pines Dinner Theatre is located at 448 N. 17th St. in Allentown.
For information, call 610-433-2333, or go to the theater's website.
Staged reading at Between The Lines
Between the Lines Studio Theatre in Allentown will hold a staged reading of "Allies" by Alexander Kveton at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The production is directed by Adam Newborn and stars Will Morris as Adam, Jonathan Riker as Malcolm, Jason Roth as Danny, Suave Iglesias as Will, Robert Cole as Greg, and Justin Larsen as Seth.
At a graduate drama program in New York City, an all-white acting class has just had auditions for its Shakespeare project "Othello." While they are all uncomfortable, the men are still resistant to take a stand with the women against the production. Now facing backlash, they are called to an affinity group meeting to figure out how to be an effective ally and ultimately what their place is now.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students.
Admission includes seating for the performance, light refreshments, and a talkback with the playwright, Alexander Kveton, cast and crew.
Between the Lines Studio Theatre is located at 725 N.15th Street in Allentown.
NCC Summer Theatre children's show
Northampton Community College Summer Theatre's children's production is "Madagascar - A Musical Adventure Jr."
Based on the 2005 DreamWorks Animation film "Madagascar," the show follows a group of zoo animals that are unexpectedly shipped to Africa.
The music and lyrics are by George Noriega and Joel Someillan with a book by Kevin Del Aquila.
The production is directed by Clair Freeman with musical direction by Chad Miller.
Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, and Gloria the hippo escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar. The show is filled with outlandish characters, adventures, and an upbeat score, including the hit "I Like to Move It."
As the show opens, Marty is celebrating his 10th birthday at the zoo, but longs to experience life outside of the zoo's walls. When Marty eventually escapes, his friends pursue him into New York City. The animals are chased by the police, and felled by tranquilizer darts. They awaken, trapped in crates, on a ship, which is thrown off course and shipwrecked on the island of Madagascar. Ultimately, it is only in being lost that they can begin to discover where they really belong.
Performances will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and July 12, 13, 15, 20, 22, 26, 27 and 29; at 1 p.m. on Friday and July 14 and 28; and at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on July 19 and 21.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.
PSF to stage 'James and the Giant Peach'
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival is gearing up for its children's show, "James and the Giant Peach," at the Schubert Theatre.
A thrilling transatlantic voyage will feature James, played by Abagaile Ruger, and his super-sized bug pals in his gigantic traveling peach. This charming adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic children's story follows the adventures of orphaned James who discovers a magical potion that transforms an old, ordinary peach into an enchanted fruit of epic proportions. "James and the Giant Peach" comes hilariously to life in this delightful story about finding family and forging your own path through peach-eating shark-infested waters and seagull-filled skies.
The production features the return of carpet seating, so children can get a front-row seat of the action, as well as cast photos and autographs after each performance.
The cast also features Sydney Abbott, Patrick M. Byrnes, Megan Castellane, CaSandra Kay Danubio, Alaina Hurley, Iyanu Joshuasville, Nicole Lawrie, Gabrielle Moseley, Christian Tuffy, and Moriah Faith Wilt. The show is directed by Jenna Place.
There will be a relaxed performance on July 15 and an audio described and American Sign Language interpreted performance on July 22.
Performances will be at 10 a.m. on select days through Aug. 5.
Tickets cost $18 for adults and $14 for children age 12 and under.
For information, call 610-282-9455, or go to PSF's website.
Sing for America presents 'Disney's Descendants: The Musical'
Sing for America will present "Disney's Descendants: The Musical" at Moravian University in Bethlehem.
The one-act musical is based on the popular Disney Channel film "Descendants" and features the Disney characters and hit songs from the film.
Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost — home of the most infamous villains who ever lived — the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make. Should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?
The production stars Madison Reyes, who played Julie in the Netflix series "Julie and the Phantoms," as Mal, the daughter of Maleficent, who is being played by Sing for America co-founder and costume designer Teara Gilbert.
Sing for America was started in 2003 by sisters Taryn, Tasia and Teara Gilbert and brothers Jewel and Jorne Gilbert. Productions raise money for local causes. The family has raised more than $62,500. The siblings perform in, direct, choreograph and do costume and set design for all their shows. Proceeds from "Disney's Descendants: The Musical" will be donated to Lehigh Valley families of active-serving military.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on July 12 and 14; at noon and 7:30 p.m. on July 13; at 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. on July 15; and at 2:30 p.m. on July 16.
Tickets cost $18.
Shakespeare's 'The Tempest' in Upper Saucon
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's season continues with William Shakespeare's magical masterpiece "The Tempest" on the main stage of Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, DeSales University, 2755 Station Ave., Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.
"The Tempest," which will run from July 12 through Aug. 6, is directed by Jason King Jones, the festival's new artistic director, and it stars Broadway veteran Robert Cuccioli as Prospero.
Banished from his dukedom, Prospero magically controls an enchanted isle and its inhabitants while raising his cherished daughter Miranda (Billie Wyatt). With an opportunity for vengeance, Prospero summons a tempest to shipwreck his enemies. Unexpected things happen on the island, however, when mortals and magic mix.
Cuccioli, who is making his festival debut, is best known for the dual title roles in the musical "Jekyll & Hyde," for which he received the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for outstanding actor in a musical, and he was nominated for a Tony Award. Other Broadway credits include Javert in "Les Misérables" and Green Goblin in "Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark."
Also making festival debuts will be John Austin as Ferdinand, Sarah Gliko as Ariel, Gregory Isaac as Antonio, David Pica as Sebastian, and Sue Jin Song as Gonzala and Wyatt.
Returning artists are Akeem Davis, Jim Helsinger, Eric Hissom, Gina Lamparella, Christopher Patrick Mullen, and Young Company actors Megan Castellane, Johnny Drumgoole, Iyanu Joshuasville, Nicole Lawrie and Gabrielle Moseley.
"The Tempest" features projections by CJ Barnwell, sound by David M. Greenberg, lighting by Eric T. Haugen, choreography by Gina Lamparella, original compositions by Johnny Drumgoole, set design by Steve TenEyck, and costumes by Lisa Zinni.
There will be a free prologue offering insights into the play held in the theater 45 minutes prior to curtain. There also will be a talk back with the actors after the show on Aug. 3, and an audio described and open captioned performance at 2 p.m. on July 29.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. July 12-14, 19, 26, 28, 30, and on Aug. 3 and 5; at 6:30 p.m. on July 18; and at 2 p.m. July 23, 29 and Aug. 6.