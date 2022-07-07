Continue to celebrate the history of our country with reenactment events, activities for kids, live music, and a fireworks display over the Delaware River when Easton Heritage Day returns 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 10 at Easton’s Centre Square.
The annual festival commemorates that Easton was one of only three original spots where the Declaration of Independence was first read aloud July 8, 1776.
The free, family-friendly festival showcases local history and the heritage of many groups with reenactors, highlights traditional artisans and features musical performances on two stages. More than a dozen vendors will offer traditional and international foods, beverages and sweets. The festival culminates in a fireworks display over the forks of the Delaware at 9:30 p.m.
Highlights include a reading of the Declaration of Independence at noon on the Heritage Stage at Centre Square and N. Third Street; reenactments and presentations featuring blacksmithing, flax processing, quill writing, General Ulysses S. Grant, the 3rd Regiment Infantry United States Colored Troops, a Lenape Nation drum circle and Irish dancers.
Kid activities include time-period activities from the Sigal Museum and the National Canal Museum. There will be walking tours of historic spots, including the 1753 Bachmann Publick House, the 1833 Mixsell-Illick House, a Victorian residence was the headquarters of the Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society until the opening of the Sigal Museum in 2010; the Jacob Nichloas House, 1-6 p.m. and First United Church of Christ.
Easton is offering $10 flat rate parking in the Pine Street Garage and the Third Street Garage all day.
The event will culminate with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. on Larry Holmes Drive.
Find the full schedule at heritageday.org.
“Game Show” at Pines Dinner Theatre
The Pines Dinner Theatre is presenting the area premiere of “Game Show” through Aug. 21, at the theater at 448 N. 17th St., Allentown.
Set during a live broadcast of a fictional, long-running TV game show, “Game Show” puts the audience in the role of the TV studio audience, in which members are picked as the contestants to play the trivia-based game and win actual prizes. In addition to watching and playing during the broadcast where anything can and does happen, the audience also is witness to the backstage, back-stabbing antics that go on during the commercial breaks. “Game Show” is co-written by Jeffery Finn and Bob Walton, with music by Bob Walton.
Tickets includes a seat for the show. All appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages are available for purchase ala carte.
Entree options include honey pineapple chicken, herb grilled pork loin, striped Pangasius, grilled shrimp skewers, filet mignon, fettuccine Alfredo with broccoli and butternut squash ravioli.
Dinner and the show happen concurrently. Audiences are welcome to BYOB.
Performances are 12:30 p.m. dinner, 1:30 p.m. show Wednesdays and Thursdays; 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show, Fridays & Saturdays, and 12:30 p.m. dinner and 1:30 p.m. show Sundays.
Tickets are $32 for adults, and $22 for children age 2-12.
The show is rated PG-13.
Tickets: 610-433-2333, Pinesdinnertheatre.com.
Maidencreek Old Time Music Festival is back
The Maidencreek Old Time Music Festival returns to Maiers Grove in Blandon 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 10.
The festival is a unique event to teach old-time music to musicians who play (or would like to begin) fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, dulcimer and other instruments traditional to the music. Unlike other local or regional events, the festival emphasizes hands-on learning in the person-to-person way in which these tunes and songs were originally shared.
The event is packed with workshops, seven concerts, and four master clinics.
The featured musician/teachers are the Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet with Rachel Eddy and Alex Laquement.
The other teachers include Stacy Bechtel, Betty Druckenmiller, Tom Druckenmiller, Russ Rentler, Norm Williams, Shea Zukowski and Stan Zukowski.
The teachers at the Maidencreek Old Time Music Festival share a love for the music of the Appalachian Mountains, especially as it was played by people in the late 1800s and early 1900s, before music became a product instead of a daily communal activity.
Sessions include Fiddle from Scratch, Beginning Fiddle, Cross Tuning, Autoharp, Bass + Happiness, Harmonica from Scratch, Beginner & Intermediate Mandolin, Banjo, All Levels - Mountain Dulcimer, and Hammered Dulcimer.
Participants can take part in a "Baltimore" Jam Session and Singing Jam w Rachel Eddy.
The finale concert at 6:30 p.m. will feature Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet with Rachel Eddy and Alex Laquement.
The Blandon Lions Club sells food and beverages all day long during the festival, offering barbecue, sausage, soups, homemade pie and cake, veggie lasagna, water, coffee and soft drinks.
Participants are requested to wear a mask if not vaccinated.
For the fee schedule for workshops and a full schedule, go to www.mcotmf.org/.
Pops concert at Reading Bandshell
Enjoy a free concert with the Reading Pops Orchestra July 8 as part of the Bandshell Concert Series presented by Berks Arts, the City of Reading and Berks County. The concert starts at 7 p.m. with a pre-show performance by Buccaneers Banner Brass and the GoggleWorks Student Fellowship with Pagoda City Recordings at 6 p.m.
Directed by guest conductor Daniel Neuenschwander, the concert features special guest Maria Damore, whose performances in musical theater and opera have delighted audiences in the region. She has also performed as a jazz/popular singer with various bands, including her own, and is a respected private voice teacher.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to Reading’s City Park to experience great music in a natural setting.
Any weather-related schedule changes are posted on Facebook and announced on local radio stations. Alcohol and smoking are not permitted in City Park. Dogs must be on a leash.
There will be food vendors on site.
The series continues every Friday in July. For information, go to berksarts.org/.
Allentown Art Museum presents summer artist workshops
In anticipation of the opening of its New American Galleries at the end of August, the Allentown Art Museum is inviting the community to explore the themes of heritage, tradition, and culture—the focus of our historic rehang—through artmaking.
Four different artists will lead hands-on workshops that are free to adults and families from noon till 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at the museum. The workshops start July 9 and 10 and continue through Aug. 7.
For the first weekend, Angel Suarez-Rosado will be featured. The Puerto Rican-born and Easton-based artist transforms ordinary objects, imbuing them with power, in a practice related to Espiritismo (Spiritism) and Santería, which combine elements of Yoruba religion with Catholicism.
On July 23 and 24, Devyn Briggs will lead the workshops. Briggs’ work is inspired by her mixed Colombian, Jamaican, and African American heritage. Through painting, ceramics, and textiles, Briggs expresses her love of color and pattern and the unique fusion of traditional and contemporary art forms.
On July 30 and 31, Japanese artist Rei Ukon is featured. In Ukon’s work, he explores hidden, mystical worlds and depict little miracles.
The final artists Aug. 6 and 7 is Easton painter Femi J. Johnson. Johnson’s abstract storyscapes embody a uniquely raw and permissive form of contemporary abstraction and incorporate floating harmonized color, shaped figural elements, and snippets of line drawing.
Each artist will offer a different perspective and medium to explore. Works created in these workshops will be on display at the Museum for the reopening of the permanent galleries on August 27 and 28.
No reservations are needed, just drop in, but the workshops are capped at 25 participants, first come first served. Masks are required.
Admission to the Museum is free due to the closure of some of the permanent collection galleries for renovation.
The museum is at 31 N. Fifth St., Allentown. For information, go to AllentownArtMuseum.org.
Broadway in Neffs
Interrupted Silence vocal ensemble announces two different shows this weekend as part of its Outdoor Summer Series at Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.
The group presents “Little Shop of Horrors” in concert at 7 p.m. July 8 and 9.
One of the longest running Off-Broadway shows comes to Neffs. A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop Of Horrors” has been performed for more than 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty And The Beast,” and “Aladdin”) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows.
The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.
The cast features Ben Youngerman as Seymour, Samantha Prentice as Audrey, William Marshall as the voice of Audrey II, Mark A Stutz as Mushnik, Carter Sachse as Orin and Natalie St. Hill, Ash Hudak and Kat O'Mara as Ronette, Crystal and Chiffon. Stutz also directs.
Broadway Night in the Grove also returns with concerts at 7 p.m. July 7 and 4 p.m. July 9. Hear a variety of Broadway favorites and rarities sung by Interrupted Silence artists, and accompanied by the Summer Series pit orchestra.
Interrupted Silence is a professional chamber music ensemble based in the Lehigh Valley which perform music from the Renaissance to Broadway.
Tickets for both shows are $15. For tickets, visit Interrupted Silence’s Facebook page.
2nd Friday in West Reading
Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with "2nd Friday on the Avenue" hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation. On July 8, 2nd Friday on the Avenue celebrates and recognizes West Reading independent shops and locally owned restaurants.
Live music returns to 6th and Penn Avenues 6 - 8 p.m. with Mr. Nice Guy. A solo acoustic act, Mr. Nice Guy incorporates classic and modern rock, reggae, hip-hop and original music.
Art Plus Gallery, 604 Penn Avenue, will host an opening reception 5 - 8 p.m. featuring Plein Air West Reading artworks. See the paintings created during the Plein Air West Reading event in June.
Join Hot Yoga West Reading for Moving Mediation with support of the Borough of West Reading at the West Reading Pavillon, 501 Sycamore Road. This open air event is for ages 18+. Cultivate mindfulness, community and kindness every Friday from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. Donations accepted.
Fleet Feet, 705 Penn Avenue, offers a run to get your day started. The group starts at 6:30 a.m. and runs a 3 to 5 mile loop through the Wyomissing Park system. Stick around the store afterwards for some Dosie Dough Donuts and coffee. All paces are welcome.
2nd Friday on the Avenue is a collaboration between the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation and West Reading Merchants. Find more events at VisitWestReading.org.