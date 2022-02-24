It’s a banner weekend for theater in the region.
In Allentown, Civic premieres “The Color Purple” and Munopco premieres “School of Rock.”
Several area colleges have shows, including Cedar Crest College which is presenting the Peanuts’ musical “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown;" Muhlenberg which is debuting “Miss You Like Hell” a new musical about a Mexican American mother and daughter; and Berks County's Albright College which is presenting the classic play "Iphigenia and Other Daughters."
And also in Berks County, Reading Theater Project is staging its “5-Minute Fringe Festival,” featuring 13 new works.
Civic Theatre of Allentown is presenting the regional premiere Feb. 25 to March 13 of “The Color Purple,” the Tony award-winning musical based on Alice Walker‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film.
The musical follows Celie, a young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music, and blues, “The Color Purple” is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life.
The musical is directed by Fredi Walker-Browne, best known for playing the role of Joanne in the Broadway hit “Rent,” and features WFMZ anchor Jaciel Cordoba as Mister, Celie’s abusive husband.
Local actor Juanita-Renay Gray plays the main role of Celia and other cast members include NeLashee, Krystal Danielle, Andrew Stewart, Christina Graham, Veronica Cummings, Justan Parker-Fields, Keith Willis, Abigail Ariza, Eric Thompson, Alexis Cooper, Katie Graham, Janaya Morgan, Daniel Duch, John Carter, Emmitt Harris, Alexis Cooper, Audrey Dendy-Hightower, Diego Subero and Florence Taylor. Musical direction is by Veronica Cummings and choreography is by Ali Santos.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26, March 3-5 and 10-12; and 2 p.m. March 6 and 13 at Civic’s 19th St, Theatre, Allentown.
Tickets are $34, adults; $32, students, seniors and military; and $13 children age 13 and under.
Proof of immunization and masks are required.
For information go to www.civictheatre.com, or call 610-433-8903.
Munopco presents “School of Rock “
Munopco will present the Lehigh Valley premiere of the hit musical “School of Rock” Feb. 26 to March 6 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 1533 Hamilton St., in Allentown.
Based on the 2003 film of the same name, “School of Rock” tells the story of a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of musically-talented students into a rock band and has to get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out.
The show, led by Director Becky Saunders, boasts a strong cast that heats up the stage with its high energy. The dynamic singing and dancing ensembles are comprised of community members from ages 8 and up. Catchy dances are arranged by Darice Hoffmann, and a rock band, directed by Chad Miller, fills the theater with music.
Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, “School of Rock” opened on Broadway in 2015 and was the first time Lloyd Webber premiered a show on Broadway since Jesus Christ Superstar in 1971. The production picked up four Tony nominations, including Best Musical.
Dewey is played by Andrew Mark Schaffer), and the students are played by Laila Asghar, Khylah Eure, Ryan Pakzad, Nyrie Washburn, Ella Bruch, Abby Carrig, Shy Torres, Noah Saborsky, Keane Carrington, Samantha Rodriguez, Laney Levin, Kayla Carrington, Jacob Miller, William Saborsky, Taylor Green, and Nevaeh Nuber-Laubach.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 4-5; and 2 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 6.
Masks are required in the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $15 for students.
For information, go to munopco.org or call 610-437-2441.
Charlie Brown at Cedar Crest College
The Performing Arts Department at Cedar Crest College continues its season with presentation of the musical, “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown” Feb. 25 to 27.
JoAnn Wilchek Basist directs the cast of 13 actors, including Cedar Crest and Northampton Community College students and community members. Brian M. Foley serves as Musical Director, and Joanellyn Schubert is the choreographer.
“You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown” was inspired by the "Peanuts" comic strip, first penned by Charles Schulz in 1950 - the debut strip, on Oct. 2, 1950, appeared in only seven dailies around the country, including the Allentown Evening Chronicle and the Bethlehem Globe-Times.
Schulz’s beloved comic comes to life in Clark Gesner’s classic musical, which premiered in 1967. The whole gang is here: bossy Lucy is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder who doesn’t give her the time of day, perfectionist Sally is still mocking blanket-toting Linus, Snoopy is in the doghouse, and “blockhead,” himself, Charlie Brown, is in rare form. Brief vignettes span the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day, from wild optimism to utter despair. This revised version includes additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and dialogue by Michael Mayer.
The cast include s Anthony Rizzuto as Charlie Brown, Carter Reichard as Lucy, Todd Croslis as Linus, Cameron Kunsman as Schroeder, Mackenzie Lewis as Sally and Ashlyn Auriemma as Snoopy. The ensemble includes Madison Anusky, Lukas Barnett, Zaria Berry, Joanne Holler, Mark Ingram, Corrine McClain and Deven Windisch.
Performances are 7 p.m. Feb. 25, 1 and 7 p.m.; Feb. 26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 27 in Samuels Theatre, on Cedar Crest's Hamilton Street campus. All audience members must be masked.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students.
For information, go to cedarcrest.edu/stage or call 610-606-4608.
New road trip musical at Muhlenberg
A mother and daughter embark on an unforgettable journey in “Miss You Like Hell,” a new musical Feb. 24-27 at the Allentown college.
It is the first full-scale musical staged by the Theatre & Dance Department at Muhlenberg College since 2019. "Miss You Like Hell," features the deeply personal story of a mother and daughter reconnecting on a cross-country road trip. First produced in 2016, it takes an intimate look at the immigrant experience through the eyes of one Mexican-American family.
Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes ("In the Heights," "Water by the Spoonful") and acclaimed singer/songwriter Erin McKeown, "Miss You Like Hell" is an intense, rambunctious new musical that brings audiences on a desperate, joyous, uniquely American road trip.
The show boasts a spirited musical score featuring pop ballads, folk travel songs, and rhythm and blues. Musical director Vincent Trovado will conduct a live on stage seven-piece band.
Whip-smart and deeply imaginative, 16-year-old Olivia hasn't seen her mother, Beatriz, for years. Now on the brink of deportation and hoping to make up for lost time, Beatriz talks her daughter into coming along on an expedition with a deadline. Full of the eclectic characters they meet along the way, “Miss You Like Hell” shows us how far we can travel with the help of courageous neighbors and kind strangers.
“What I love about this piece is the way that these two people, this mother and daughter, find their way back to each other,” McKittrick says. “It’s a hard journey, but it feels inevitable.”
The story takes place in 2014, when immigration reform initiatives meant a harder road for would-be asylum seekers.
McKeown is well known on the indie folk circuit for her eclectic songwriting and her distinctive guitar style. She has released nine studio albums, beginning in 1999, and plays about 200 shows a year, and her music encompasses pop, swing, rock, folk, and electronic music, among other genres.
Performances are 8 p.m. Feb. 24-26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Dorothy Hess Baker Theatre, in the Trexler Pavilion for Theatre & Dance, Muhlenberg College.
The performance on Feb. 27, will include open caption for patrons who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, and audio description for patrons who are blind or visually impaired.
Tickets are $20 adults and $8 for youth.
For information call 484-664-3333 or go to muhlenberg.edu/seeashow.
Reading Theater Project announces 2022 5-Minute Fringe Festival
The Reading Theater Project is holding the seventh annual 5-Minute Fringe Festival: wRESTling. Feb. 24-27 at the Yocum Institute for Arts Education, 3000 Penn Ave., West Lawn.
This production will feature new work by 13 playwrights and performers from around the region.
Reading Theater Project’s 5-Minute Fringe Festival is a platform for performing artists to create
something new, to challenge expectations, to experiment and explore new ideas, and to connect with an
artistic community. Each year the festival features new and exciting work; this year audiences can look
forward to short plays, monologues, dance, and music.
“Each year we choose a theme for the festival,” says Artistic Director Vicki Haller Graff. “The theme
guides the writers’ and performers’ work, and it unifies the performances for the audience. Wrestling
was suggested, and it’s multiple meanings, plus “rest” resting in the middle of the word, give inspiration to the artists involved.”
Each night of the performance will be followed by a talk back so audience members can share
observations and ask questions of the performers and writers.
In addition to Reading-based performing artists, people from Lancaster, the Lehigh Valley, and greater
Philadelphia are involved and sharing their new work. Playwrights and performing artists selected for the production include Jewell Brown, Jimmy Damore, Erick Goldsmith, David Nice, Félix (Poncho) Peña, Adam Richter, Arielle Ridley, Megan Rose, Stormy Corrin Russel, Elaine Soltis, Jessica C. Warchal-King and Mikaela Krall, Rob Weidman, Eric Williams. The production will be directed by Sean Sassaman and stage managed by Jewell A. Brown.
All tickets are pay what you will with a recommended price of $20.
For information , go to readingtheaterproject.org/5-minute-fringe-2022/.
Greek tragedy at Albright
"Iphigenia and Other Daughters" a modern retelling of the classic tragedy will be presented Feb. 24-27 at Wachovia Theatre, Albright College Center for the Arts, North 13th St., Reading.
Devised from Euripides and Sopocles, Eleen McLaughlin's compelling trilogy of plays about the House of Atreus offers a modern take of the children of Clytemnestra and Agamemnon, who are victims and players in this classic Greek tragedy. Albright senior, Makenzie Mettler, makes her dirctorial premiere for this modern retelling of the fall of the House of Atreus.
The cast for “Iphigenia in Aulis” includes Maya Burdick as Iphigenia, Ebony Hicks as Clytemnestra and Kenya Muhammad-El and Mckenzie Sullivan as the chorus; for “Electra” Aly Tu is Electra, Robin Vogel is Chrysothemis, Ebony Hicks is Clytemnestra and Austin Shapiro as Orestes; and “Iphigenia in Tauris” Maya Burdick is Iphigenia, Austin Shapiro is Orestes and Kenya El-Muhammad, Mckenzie Sullivan are the chorus.
Performances are 8 p.m. Feb. 24-26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 27.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Masks are required.
For information, go to www.albright.edu/ or call 610-921-7715.
Family program from Bach
The Bach Choir, Bach Festival Orchestra and students from the Dance Department of Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, are thrilled to present "Dancing with Bach" as its Greg Fungfeld Family Concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University in Bethlehem.
The program features Bach’s choral movements from Cantatas 78 and 120 and Badinerie from Bach’s Second Orchestral Suite. During the performance, the audience will be invited to walk or run in place, in time to the music, led by student volunteers and choir members.
The audience will be invited to sing the famous round Dona nobis pacem with the choir and, after a little rehearsal, everyone will join in singing it together as a three part round or “canon” during Crucifixus and Et resurrexit from Bach’s Mass in B Minor.
Other performances include Gigue from Bach’s Third Orchestral Suite, the third movement from Second Brandenburg Concerto and Fugace from Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano for flute, piano and drums.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $9 for students.
Vaccinations and masks are required.
For information go to bach.org or call 610-866-4382, ext 115.