It may not feel much like fall with temperatures that are still in the upper 80s, but fall festival time is starting with multiple festivals across the region. From chili to fiddles to art, there's a festival for everyone's interests.
Chili Fest makes its return to Bethlehem's SouthSide Arts District on Saturday.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can try all kinds of chili at Bethlehem's favorite chili challenge.
Now in its 25th year, the festival welcomes more than 20 competing chilies to contend for the title of people's choice best chili and the celebrity judge's top choice. Chili tastings will be stationed throughout the shops and restaurants on Third and Fourth streets and on the South Bethlehem Greenway.
There also will be live music, free children's activities on the greenway, and a cops 'n' kids mini festival at Northampton Community College's Fowler Campus.
Participating restaurants include Tally Ho Tavern, The Bayou at A List Salon, Tulum, Roasted, Sotto Santi, La Lupita, Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub, General Zapata, Godfrey Daniels, Sokols National at Rise Above Salon, ZEST bar+grille, F&A Grog House, The Flying V, The Colony Meadery, Puerto Rico Beneficial Society, SouthSide 313, Dinky's Ice Cream Parlor & Grill, Café the Lodge, The Nest, El Jefe's Taqueria and Social Still.
A $20 passport buys you all 21 chili tastings and a vote for your favorite. Passports may be purchased online or on the day of the festival at the registration booth located across the street from the parking garage at 324 S. New St.
Enjoy live music throughout the downtown and at the greenway main stage. There will be free arts and crafts for kids, lawn games and seating on the greenway.
The musician lineup includes Seth Witcher from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; The Beautiful Distortion from 1 to 2 p.m., and The Wonton Soups from 2 to 4 p.m.
From noon to 2 p.m., Keith Quelet & Friends will perform at Dinky's Ice Cream Parlor & Grill; Doug Kaetz at Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub and Claudia & Liliana at The Colony Meadery.
From 2 to 4 .m., Neil Grover will be at Café the Lodge and Lorenzo Bubba will be at Molly’s Irish Grille & Sports Pub.
The winners of the chili contest will be announced at 4 p.m. on the main stage.
Cops 'n' kids annual celebration of reading and the arts and sciences will present free entertainment, free books, free food, crafts, science experiments and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fowler Family SouthSide Center at 511 E. Third St.
Fiddle Fest at Bear Creek
The Berks Fiddle Fest is moving to Bear Creek Mountain Resort near Topton from Lyons Park, where it has been held for 38 years. Organizers said the creek at the Lyons Park suffered major damage from heavy rains last year, making the park unusable for the Fiddle Fest. This year's event will take place 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The festivities will begin with a non-denominational gospel service at 9 a.m., featuring Americana/bluegrass gospel singing.
The morning concert series, featuring Travis Wetzel Trio, will be from 9:30 to 1 p.m. Entertainers include Russ Rentler, The Hex Highway Rangers, Serene Green, Dr. Witzelsucht and Maggie Spike.
The afternoon fiddle competition will occur from 1 to 5 p.m., with fiddle class 1 (12 and under) at 1:30 p.m.; fiddle class 2 (13-17 years old) at 2:45 p.m., and fiddle class 3 (18 years and older) at 4:15 p.m.
At 5 p.m., join in the jam session of Fiddlemania.
The awards ceremony will be at 5:15 p.m., and the Swing Low Finale Jam will be at 5:30 p.m.
Crafters include DooDahDaze, Rustic Resin by AW, Huck Family Maple, The String Tree, Montechein Mountain Music, The Mystic Mind, Kasbeads, Glitteratti Bakery, The Tiedye Lounge, Phoenix Treasures, Designs by Monet Jewelry, Mountain Dream Stitching, Mystical Creations, Pretty Little Horses, Big Green Grasshopper, King Cole Winery, Linda Kelly, Friends, Inc. and G's Pics.
Admission is $5 for ages 13 and up.
Bear Creek Mountain Resort is at 101 Doe Mountain Lane in Longswamp Township.
Art-in-the-Park returns to Allentown's West Park
The West Park Civic Association's Art-in-the-Park returns to Allentown's West Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The popular event features fine art and crafts by dozens of artists from the Lehigh Valley and beyond. A lively roster of musical and dance performances in the historic Horace Trumbauer-designed bandshell entertains visitors and exhibitors. 2021 marks the 46th exhibition and the fourth year under the chairmanship of Christine Isabelle Oaklander, a prominent art professional in the greater Lehigh Valley.
Free exhibition space and cash prizes are offered to both high school and college students. Adult and student applicants are vetted by Ward Van Haute, director of Bethlehem House Gallery, and Diane LaBelle, former director of the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Reading and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts. Prize judges will be Prof. Curlee Raven Holton, master printmaker and executive director, David Driskell Center, University of Maryland College Park; and William B. Crow, executive director, Lehigh University Art Galleries. Jessica Bastidas, 2018 Linny Award winner and American Vision Award winner in the National Scholastic Art Awards, will be the highlighted artist and poster designer. Demo artists in a wide range of mediums add to the experience, including Bastidas, Matthew Blum, Anthony Smith, Elizabeth Hamilton Quay, Green & Gold Press, Tom's Wood, Ward Van Haute, and Femi Johnson. Entertainment, including music by the Allentown Band, will be provided throughout the day. Food and drink will be offered by a range of vendors. The Allentown Arts Commission will be there with public art information, mural map tours, and more.
COVID-19 protocols as set forth by Pennsylvania will be followed during the event.
West Reading Fall Festival celebrates 15 years
West Reading brings its Fall Fest back to the borough, closing the streets in the 400-700 blocks of Penn Avenue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Celebrating its 15th year, the festival features live music on three stages, craft and retail vendors, and a wide array of food and beverage choices, including beer, wine and spirits.
The entertainment lineup includes music all day from 23 bands, plus after-concerts at Nitro Bar with Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen, and later at 3rd & Spruce Drafthaus with thequietcampaign.
Featured at the Sixth Avenue stage are Evil Bovine, La Overtoner, ...And You, Brutus?, SlothLoveChunkttt, North End, Jon Smith's Voyages, Bradley Stewart and the Thorn Birds, and Drew and the Blue.
Featured on the Eighth Avenue stage are Peter Errich and Friends, Noah Gibney Trio, Pseudo Seal, Lost Dad, Onyx & Honey, Kick Out Before 3, and Milou Sky.
At the Fourth Avenue stage are Dance Your Dreams (dance performance), Dead Belly, Brick Nova, Prodigal Son, Food Truck, Hot Dad Calendar, Damn Renegades and Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen.
There will be a nightcap show until 11 p.m. at 3rd and Spruce Drafthaus.
Munopco presents 'Shrek the Musical'
The larger-than-life wise-cracking ogre and all his fractured fairytale friends are heading to Allentown's Scottish Rite Cathedral, when Munopco presents the Tony-winning "Shrek The Musical" Sept. 18 to 26.
The musical, based on Dreamwork's 2001 blockbuster "Shrek," will open Munopco's 94th season.
The musical, which ran on Broadway from 2008 to 2011 and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, faithfully recreates the hit animated film on stage with the addition of humorous songs by the Tony-nominated composer Jeanine Tesori, whose cast recording of the show was nominated for a Grammy for best musical show album.
The movie "Shrek," based on William Steig's 1990 book "Shrek!" was a huge hit for Dreamworks. It won the Academy Award for best animated film in 2002. The unforgettable characters, including the cantankerous green ogre, voiced by Mike Myers, and Donkey, voiced by Eddie Murphy, became a part of pop culture. The movie spawned four sequel movies, television shows and now a musical.
The musical features clever and catchy tunes, including "Freak Flag," "What's Up, Duloc?" "Big, Bright Beautiful World," "I Know It's Today," Donkey's "Don't Let Me Go," and "I'm a Believer," the only song from the film.
For theater buffs, the show features in-jokes about the theater. Look for references to "Lion King" "Gypsy," "Les Miserables," "A Chorus Line" and "West Side Story."
Munopco's production is directed by Daniel Petrovich, with music direction by Chris Hamm.
Rob Clausnitzer plays Shrek. He was last seen on the Munopco stage as Tommy Albright in the classic musical "Brigadoon."
He is joined by Shy Torres as Donkey and Monica Handwerk as Fiona.
The large ensemble cast features Johnny Bertone, Kristofer Swanson, Sue Matol, Samantha Zosky, Angelina Dries, Emily Bellfy, Sean McFarland, Laura Jones, Michael Kirkland, Jaedon Muhl, Krystal Pierce, Elena Wenrich-Quinones, Lisa Suppan, Victoria Spruiell, Zoli Heft, Tessa DeJesus, Kathy Hontz, Bethe Sucro, Tony Kohl and Jacob Miller.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, 24 and 25; and 2 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 26 at Scottish Rite Cathedral, 1533 Hamilton St., Allentown.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $15 for students.
New play at Touchstone
Touchstone Theatre opens its 2021-22 season with original performances by Touchstone/Moravian MFA students on Friday and Saturday.
"Is Love so Small a Pain?" will be presented at 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Friday and at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Saturday in Moravian University's Arena Theatre.
The performance is free.
"Is Love so Small a Pain?" is a devised adaptation of "Medea" by Euripides, created by Touchstone/Moravian MFA students Abbie Jean Litman (director) and Matt Prideaux (designer).
This adaptation of the classic Greek tragedy is an interactive, immersive theater experience, telling the story of Medea, a former princess/powerful sorceress, from her perspective. Her husband, Jason, has abandoned Medea and their two sons to marry King Creon’s daughter. Afraid of Medea's future interference, Creon banishes her and her children; however, not before giving Medea the opening she needs to enact plans for survival.
Audiences will be walking through the performance space in a group of 10. During the show, there will be moments when the audience is seated and briefer moments of standing. There will also be brief, transitional moments when audience members will be in close proximity to other patrons within more enclosed spaces such as a hallway or stairway. Run time is 60 minutes with no intermission.
The audience and performers will be masked.
Donations are accepted and will be contributed to 4Directions Counseling, a local counseling agency and project partner.
During this performance, there will be scenes that contain domestic violence and gaslighting that may evoke uncomfortable emotions. A mental health professional will be present at every performance.
Viewer discretion is advised. It is recommended for ages 14 and up.
Arena Theatre is located in the Haupert Union Building, 1119 Monocacy St., Bethlehem.
Renee Fleming with Reading Symphony Orchestra
Join the Reading Symphony Orchestra for a once-in-a-lifetime experience as the great soprano Renée Fleming takes the stage of the Santander Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Fleming will perform selections from Strauss along with Broadway favorites with the orchestra, conducted by Andrew Constantine, to open the RSO's 2021-2022 season.
The program includes Strauss' "Dance of the Seven Veils" from Salome and Strauss' "Vier letzte Lieder" (Four Last Songs) I. Frühling; II. September; III. Beim Schlafengehen and IV. Im abendrot.
Also included are Saint-Saens' "Bacchanale" from Samson and Delilah; Corigliano's "And the People Stayed Home;" Rodgers' "The Sound of Music;" Andrew Lippa's "The Diva;" traditional Irish "'Tis the Last Rose of Summer" from Martha, arr. by Friederich von Flowtow; Leoncavallo's "Musette svaria sulla bocca viva" from La Bohème, and Puccini's "O mio babbino caro" from Gianni Schicchi.
Fleming is an American soprano, known for performances in opera, concerts, recordings, theater, film, and at major public occasions. A recipient of the National Medal of Arts, Fleming has been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards and has won four times.
Tickets are $20 to $80.
The Santander Performing Arts Center is at 136 N. Sixth St. in downtown Reading.
Allentown Band to perform at Zion's Church
The Allentown Band, under the direction of Ron Demkee, will present the show "Americans We" to benefit the Liberty Bell Museum at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
To recognize the Liberty Bell Museum's exhibit highlighting the history of electricity and celebrating PPL's 100th anniversary, the concert will feature "March Electric" by Giuseppe Greatore. The band will also perform works by composers such as Walter Piston, Morton Gould, Leonard Bernstein, Henry Mancini, John Philip Sousa.
The concert benefits the Liberty Bell Museum's educational programs, which provide hands-on experiences for every third- and seventh-grader in the Allentown School District, teaching them about the patriotic actions of everyday citizens who, in the formative years of Pennsylvania, risked their lives in the cause of liberty. It fulfills science, history, reading, writing and vocabulary objectives for the Pennsylvania Department of Education's common core standards.
The concert will be held in the "acoustically perfect" sanctuary of Zion's "Liberty Bell" Church, 622 W. Hamilton St., in downtown Allentown. Free parking is available for concert-goers in the Gross McGinley lot. (Enter via Seventh Street at the blue Liberty Bell Church parking sign.)
Current CDC guidelines will be observed.
The Liberty Bell Museum will be open before and after the concert. Admission to the museum is included with concert admission. Tickets are $10.