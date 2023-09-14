The fall theater scene is heating up with musicals and serious plays at venues throughout Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.
'Les Misérables' in Exeter
Reading Civic Theatre will present "Les Misérables-High School Edition" at Fox East, 4350 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter Township.
Set in early 19th-century France, "Les Misérables" is the story of Jean Valjean, a French peasant, and his desire for redemption, released in 1815 after serving 19 years in jail for stealing a loaf of bread for his sister's starving child. Valjean decides to break his parole and start his life anew after a bishop inspires him with a tremendous act of mercy, but a police inspector named Javert refuses to let him escape justice and pursues him for most of the play. Along the way, Valjean and a slew of characters are swept into a revolutionary period in France, where a group of young idealists attempt to overthrow the government at a street barricade in Paris.
The cast features Edwin Vargas as Jean Valjean; Rogan Mackenzie as Javert; Sheridan Mackenzie as Cosette; Juno Guhl as Eponine; Annika Locke as Fantine; Michael Orth and Ava Kreiser as the Thenardiers; Emilio Serio as Enjolras and Paul Head as Gavroche.
The cast also includes Lauren Watts, Kennedy Kegerize, Madisyn Dietrich, Maddie Mell, Adeline Cosentino, Faith Constein, Charlotte Baumgard, Lillian McCord, Sadie Koch, Millie Hottenstein, Samantha Wails, Mia Sanders, Martha Stratton, Aria Skelly, Evianna Jones, Maeve Sasse, Bella Serano, Josue Tinoco, Logan Allen, Cavan Mackenzie, Blake Fasnacht, and Rocky Rochin.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Sept. 20-23 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 and 24.
Tickets cost $20 and $30.
'Spring Awakening' in Birdsboro
The 1st Street Players will present the coming-of-age rock musical "Spring Awakening" at its theater at 301 E. First St., Birdsboro.
The musical features a score by pop artist Duncan Sheik.
Based on the 1891 German play of the same name by Frank Wedekind, "Spring Awakening" explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood in a sexually repressed society with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The winner of eight Tony Awards, including best musical, "Spring Awakening" is a fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll.
Due to its themes, this show is recommended for mature audiences.
The cast features Andrea Keck as Wendla; Justin Persicketti as Melchior; Amanda Spotts as Martha; Daniel Graf as Moritz; Karleigh Patton as Thea; William Faulkner as Hanschen; Julia Weaver as Annal; Mickey Gray as Ernst; Grace Patton as Ilse; Cy Foster as Georg; Chase Faulkner as Otto and Annie Francis and Josh Motley as the adults.
The show is directed by Alicia Brisbois.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Sept. 22 and 23 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday and Sept. 24.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for students.
'The Laramie Project' at Civic
"The Laramie Project" will be presented at Civic Theatre's Theatre 514, 514 N. 19th St., Allentown.
The moving and powerful play provides a deeply complex portrait of the response of the residents of a Laramie, Wyoming, to the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a 25-year-old gay man.
"It's hard to believe that the tragedy of Matthew Shepard's brutal and horrific murder at the hands of homophobes was 25 years ago," said Williams Sanders, who directs along with Rae Labadie.
"Could a tragedy like this happen 25 years later?" Sanders asked. "We all know that it could, it can, and it does. What we naïvely thought would be a turning point has become a touchstone. It's important to do this play so that we can come together to perhaps reignite a flame of empathy and passion in hearts, so we can have the difficult conversations with those we know about seemingly innocuous legislation, veiled slogans, and words that fuel and legitimize hate and oppression."
The Tectonic Theater Project, led by its founder, Moisés Kaufman, created "The Laramie Project" by conducting interviews with residents of Laramie in response to the hate crime that took Shepard's life. Hailed as one of the most encompassing pieces of contemporary theater, "The Laramie Project" shocks, challenges, and moves all who see it as it reveals the lowest depths of hatred and greatest heights of compassion that lie within a seemingly average community.
The ensemble cast features Nicole Anderson, Tim Brown, Bobby Coll, Todd Croslis, Becky Engborg, Bowie Green, Pat Kelly, Josh Labadie-Gulotta, Marley Mathias, Jake Walbert, and Rachel Van Dyke.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and Sept. 20-23; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday and Sept. 24.
'Hidden Bethlehem'
As part of Touchstone Theatre's "Festival UnBound" later this month, there will be pre-festival events through September as part of Touchstone's "Hidden Bethlehem" series.
From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, visitors can rediscover Bethlehem's Monocacy Park, where performers will transport them to a magical world filled with dance and poetry.
From 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, people can visit the Bethlehem House Gallery, and hear the choreopoetic stylings of Distinctly Unique.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 23, guests can be creative with artists at the Bethlehem Rose Garden Farmers Market.
Exhibit opens in Kutztown
New Arts Program, 173 W. Main St., Kutztown, will open its 50th season with "The Early Years, 1974-1981." Founder/Director James F. L. Carroll will welcome the public to attend a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday.
The first exhibition in the series, "The Early Years 1974-1981," will feature artists John Cage, Philip Glass, and thirty-six others. NAP's final season will include three retrospective exhibitions running through 2024.
The exhibition will run through Dec. 10. New Arts Program hours are Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment by calling 610-683-6440.
Attendees will be treated to a free collectible catalog and limited edition works for sale.
Kutztown Pipe Band performs
The Kutztown Pipe Band will present "Bagpipes Calling," an evening of the music of the Great Highland Bagpipes, at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Schaeffer Auditorium at Kutztown University in Maxatawny Township, Berks County.
The presentation will feature music and educational explanations of this fascinating instrument and the distinct culture of Scotland and is appropriate for all ages. The session will end with questions from the audience.
Started in fall 2017 with a group of five enthusiastic intro-to-piping students, the Kutztown Pipe Band has grown to include approximately two dozen members, and it has transitioned into a performance group, with the debut performance at the Kutztown Memorial Day Parade in 2019.
This is a free event. No registration is required.
Mosaic Masterpiece in Bethlehem
Bethlehem will unveil its first stair mural, titled "Hope in Flight," on Thursday. Twenty-one panels of colorful mosaic have replaced the blank concrete of the Hobart Stairs located on the South Bethlehem Greenway at the intersection of Hobart and Railroad streets.
SouthSide Arts District will celebrate the arrival of the mural at 4:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the mural site and a reception at the Bethlehem Skateplaza pavilion from 5 to 6 p.m. The first 100 registered guests will receive a food and beverage voucher for the reception.
SouthSide Arts District, a nonprofit downtown revitalization program of the Bethlehem Economic Development Corporation, put out a call for artists to submit their ideas for a stair mural in February, and in May, the organization announced that two local artists would spearhead the project.
Tiffany Anderson and Carla Majczan are both art educators in the Bethlehem Area School District. Anderson teaches at Donegan Elementary School in south Bethlehem, while Majczan teaches at East Hills Middle School on the city's north side. Anderson commented that the pair envisioned this project as an opportunity to bridge the gap between their communities through the unifying theme of hope, using imagery of migratory birds in flight, flowers, and music within the mural.
"We wanted to make a connection between two neighborhoods that normally aren't connected by acknowledging the idea that all humans experience emotions and struggles," she said, "but with the help of our communities, friendships and families we have strength to overcome those obstacles."