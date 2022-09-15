The fall theater season is in full swing with numerous shows and theatrical performances across the Lehigh Valley, from a heartfelt tribute to a local theater icon in Bethlehem to a Ukrainian avant-garde performance in Easton.
Both a local and a national theater icon will be remembered when Pennsylvania Playhouse presents "A Tribute to Sondheim & George B. Miller" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the theater at 390 Illick's Mill Rd. in Bethlehem.
In 2021, the Lehigh Valley lost one of its own theater icons when George B. Miller died.
"George was an actor, director, teacher, mentor, radio show host, friend, and so much more to so many people," said director John Corl. "He touched hundreds of lives in the Lehigh Valley theater community and well beyond."
Miller directed works and performed at many theaters in the area, including the playhouse, Northampton Community College, and Touchstone Theatre. Most recently, Miller was artistic director of Allentown's Selkie Theatre, a dual citizenship theater he founded with Kate Scuffle, that produced shows in United States and Ireland.
The show will also recognize renowned composer Steven Sondheim, who Corl said was a "significant force in shaping the Broadway we all know and love today and his music and shows have entertained millions for over half a century."
The performance will feature Sondheim music from "West Side Story," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," "Gypsy," "Company," "Sunday in the Park with George," "Sweeney Todd," "Into the Woods" and more. There also will be a "tribute within a tribute" to honor Miller
Performers include Sam FerranteTiah Fontno, Alec Garrido, Micah Henning, Gabrielle Hondorp, Michelle Hubbard, Kim Mertz, Joshua Myers, Jaedon Muhl, Grace Oddo, Elizabeth Ott, Sarah Rainey, Carole Silvoy, Brianna Storm, Jenny Taylor, Taylor VanKooten and Trish Steele.
Tickets will be available at the door with a $10 donation.
For information, call 610-865-6665.
***
MunOpCo Music Theatre, the oldest community theater in Allentown, will present the 1955 musical comedy "Damn Yankees" from Sept. 17 through Sept. 25 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 1533 Hamilton St., Allentown.
The classic show will open MunOpCo's 95th season.
"Damn Yankees" is a musical comedy based on Douglass Wallop's 1954 novel "The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant." The story is a retelling of the Faust legend set in Washington, D.C. during the 1950s when the New York Yankees dominated Major League Baseball. The show was written by Wallop and George Abbott, with music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. The musical follows middle-aged real estate agent Joe Boyd who makes a deal with the devil to become a star hitter for his favorite baseball team, the Washington Senators, so they can win the pennant. He must, however, leave behind his wife Meg.
Joe and Meg Boyd are played by Bob Calder and Gabrielle Visser Trumbull, while Joe's younger incarnation, Joe Hardy, is played by Justan Parker Fields. Mike Daniels plays the devilish Mr. Applegate and Krystal Spiegler plays Applegate's sultry minion Lola.
The rest of the cast is Sarah J. Davis, Tony Kohl, Mike Corcoran, Sue Matol, Cindy Ernst, Deven Windisch, Connor Roberts, Sean MacFarland, Crystal Williams, Jackson DeJesus, Nadia Boujeljel, Tessa Dejesus, Colton Boyd and Connie Santos, who also does costumes.
The director is Shannon O'Grady, music director is Cheryl Baker, and choreography is by O'Grady and Jaedon Muhl.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, 23 and 24 and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 25.
Tickets cost $25 for adults; $22 for seniors and $15 for students.
For information, call 610-437-2441.
***
Between the Lines Studio Theatre will present "Stupid F*cking Bird," a satirical adaptation of Anton Chekhov's 1896 play "The Seagull," Sept. 16 through Sept. 25 at the company's theater at 725 N. 15th St., Allentown.
The play was written by playwright Aaron Posner, co-founder of the Arden Theatre Company in Philadelphia. Posner has written multiple adaptations of Chekhov and Shakespeare works. "Stupid F*cking Bird" takes a satirical spin on Chekhov's classic drama, but retains Chekhov's original intent for the piece of what it means to create art.
The play follows Conrad, a struggling playwright who is trying to write a new play. As the play opens, Conrad is preparing to stage his play at the home of his overbearing mother Emma.
The cast includes Jon Riker as Conrad; Julia Urich as Emma; Jamie LeRaye as Nina, Jacob Schippell as Dev, Ash Miller as Mash, Justin Larson as Doyle and Pat Kelly as Sorn. Director is Nicole Anderson.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, 17, 23 and 24 and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 25.
Tickets cost $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.
***
Star of the Day Event Productions will present "Side Show The Musical" Sept. 16 through Sept. 25 at St. John's UCC, 139 N. Fourth St., Emmaus, Lehigh County.
"Side Show" is a musical written by Bill Russell, Henry Krieger, and Bill Condon based on the true story of Violet and Daisy Hilton, conjoined twins who became famous vaudeville performers in the 1930s.
Star of the Day will present the musical in the round in the style of a circus side show.
"Though set nearly a hundred years ago, this show takes a look at many of the same issues we face today including racism, rejection, abuse, unrequited love and sexuality," said director Daniel Petrovich. "In the end, we are all just people. That's the message we are putting out there."
Violet and Daisy are played by Lauren Erb and Alyssa Steiner.
The show is musically directed by Chris Hamm and choreographed by the company's founder, Kirsten Almeida.
The cast also includes Jay Fuentes, David Erb, Jaime Torres, Shy Torres, Gabe Kutz, Krista Metter, Christine Renner Ebert, Allie Sacher, Abby Roth, Andy Alulis, Christy Dunbar, Kyleigh Vicoso, Leah Trunsky, Cindi Surovi and Carter Reichard.
Masks are required.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, 17, 23 and 24, and at 3 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 25.
Tickets cost $20 for adults; $18 for seniors and $15 for students.
***
Moravian University in Bethlehem will present "The Colorism Project" on Friday and Saturday at the Arena Theatre, in the lower level of the Haupert Union Building on Moravian's campus at 1119 Monocacy St.
Second-year Moravian University/Touchstone Theatre MFA in Performance Creation student Krystal Danielle presents an original play about the colorism epidemic, based upon the stories, thoughts, opinions and findings of the Black community from all over the Bethlehem and greater Lehigh Valley community. Danielle explores the positive and negative implications of the many different shades and hues of Black. On Friday, there will be a talkback and Q&A session with Danielle and the cast.
Recommended for ages 12 and up due to discussion of sexual assault and brief use of racial slurs.
Admission is by donation.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m.
***
Ukrainian folk art meets avant-garde theater when DakhaBrakha takes Eastern European roots music and reshapes it with punk-pop, indie, hip hop, and rock for a post-modern stage.
DakhaBrakha is presented as part of Williams Center for the Arts World Stage series at 8 p.m. on Thursday at 317 Hamilton St., Easton.
The arresting sonic landscape and eye-popping stage presence of DakhaBrakha emerged from Kyiv's DAKH Center for Contemporary Arts in 2004. In a burst of inspired innovation, rural folk music collided with avant-garde theatre to create a definitive musical and theatrical style. The group's astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocals weave ancient Balkan melodies into a subversive musical tapestry that embraces indie rock, punk, pop, and hip hop with traditional instrumentation from around the world. Over the course of six increasingly accomplished releases, DahkaBrakha has honed a sound based on haunting vocal harmonies and thunderous percussion, augmented by floating cello and accordion sonorities. The effect is nothing less than mesmerizing. With a message of peace and understanding in uncertain times, the musicians of DakhaBrakha are global ambassadors of a free Ukraine, delivering exuberant, energetic performances.
Tickets cost $29 for adults and $6 for students.
For information call 610-330-5009.
Museum Day at area museums
The 18th annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day is a one-day event hosted by Smithsonian magazine at which participating museums and cultural institutions provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. This year's Museum Day is Saturday, and many museums across Berks County and the Lehigh Valley are taking part.
The Berks County Heritage Center in Bern Township is offering free admission to the Gruber Wagon Works and C. Howard Hiester Canal Museum.
See the first-ever public demonstration of the Gruber Wagon Works line shaft-belt system and the demonstration of the Wagon Works' hit-and-miss 15-horsepower Otto Engine that served as the main power source for the factory. The engine and belt line-shaft system remained functional throughout the factory's operation, running numerous machines and equipment.
The line shaft-belt system demonstration will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Otto Engine demonstration will be at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other participating museums include America On Wheels Museum, 5 N. Front St., Allentown; Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave., Bethlehem; Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum, 432 Walnut St., Allentown; National Canal Museum, 2750 Hugh Moore Park Rd., Easton and Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 Gap Rd., Strasburg.
Participants can download one ticket per email address on the Smithsonian magazine's website. The ticket provides free general admission on Saturday for two people.
Satori opens fall season
Chamber music group Satori will present its next concert "American Serenade" at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Central Moravian Church, Main & Church streets, Bethlehem.
The program includes the world premiere of local composer Paul Salerni's "Three Places in Pennsylvania."
Other pieces to be performed include Gershwin's "Lullaby for String Quartet," Franz' "Doppler-Duettino Americain, Op. 37," and Dvorak's "String Quartet in F Major, Op. 96, No. 12, American."
Satori is a mixed ensemble of winds, strings, and piano, and plays both traditional and contemporary chamber music.
There will be a free-will offering.
For more information, call 610-435-6036.
West Reading Fall Fest
The West Reading Fall Fest will return for its 16th year on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event closes the streets and spans the 400-700 blocks of Penn Avenue with craft and retail vendors, a wide array of food and beverage choices, including beer, wine and spirits and music on four stages.
The festival performance lineup includes free all-day entertainment from 21 acts, plus an after-party at Nitro Bar with Flux Capacitor.
There also are plenty of activities for families, including free bounce houses on Seventh Avenue.
Performers include Dance Your Dreams, Creatures of Content, The Chairman Dances, Daze Of My Youth, Dr. Money, A.D. Blanco and Big Fat Meanies at 6th & Penn Avenues; Look 10, Dylan Zangwill, Vince Rollins, Die Tired and Ty Feherty Band at Seventh and Penn avenues; Beer & Pretzels, Lisa Christ Superstar and Mighty Joe Castro & the Gravamen at 416 Penn Ave.; and Scotti Mann, Sabo Irish Dancers and Flight Risk at 401 Penn Ave.