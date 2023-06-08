Sixty films of many genres will be showing at venues across south Bethlehem during the 19th annual SouthSide Film Festival.
The festival will open at 6:30 p.m. on June 13 with a party at the National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. in Bethlehem. Guests can enjoy finger foods and drinks and the opening night screening at 7:30 p.m. at the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, 321 E. Third St. in Bethlehem. Films featured are short film "Cat and Moth" and feature documentary "Still Working 9 to 5."
The late-night feature will be at 11 p.m. on June 16 at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas at ArtsQuest. Screening will be "Satanic Hispanics," a horror anthology that celebrates Hispanic heritage and produces an eclectic mix of tales that take bold, diverse swings.
June 14 through 17, a variety of films will be screened at Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, National Museum of Industrial History, and Touchstone Theater.
Rounding out the festival will be the closing night party and screenings with the documentary, "Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection" at 7:20 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, and then food and drinks at 9 p.m. at Color Me Mine, 25 E. Third St. in Bethlehem.
Tickets cost $10 for screening and $65 for an all-access pass. All-access passes for seniors and students cost $50.
Tonys and Tapas at Civic
Civic Theatre of Allentown will roll out the red carpet on 19th Street for theater lovers to celebrate the 11th annual Tonys and Tapas fundraiser gala on Sunday.
This year, Civic Theatre will honor Alvin H. Butz Inc. and its president and CEO, Greg Butz, for their support of Civic Theatre, its programs, and its historic buildings. Civic Theatre of Allentown celebrates 96 years of history, including nonprofit theater, children's theater education programs, and arthouse cinema. The main fundraiser of the Civic season, Tonys and Tapas provides a fun-filled evening of entertainment, tapas, and a live auction to benefit the continuation and expansion of Civic's impact across the Lehigh Valley.
Festivities will begin at 3 p.m. with a reception featuring tapas from local restaurants, complimentary drinks, including the signature "Mar-Tony" cocktail and "Teeny Mar-Tony" mocktail, beer, wine and nonalcoholic selections. There will be music by Cathy Ritter and Austen & Ash Auriemma, portraits by Barnaby Ruhe and dancing.
The auction will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Guest can enjoy a musical revue featuring special reprise performances from the casts of "The SpongeBob Musical," "Sister Act," "A Little Night Music," and Broadway favorites performed by Michael Corcoran, Todd Croslis, Veronica Cummings, Lisa Dellarossa, Michele Demsky, Chelsi Fread, Madelyn Haupt, Cadence LeBlanc, Sam Levisay, Nina Metrick, Jaedon Muhl, Kevin Rizzo, Anthony Rizzuto, David Robinson, Julie Valenzuel, and Malāna Wilson.
Tickets cost $100 for adults and $25 for students ages 10-17.
'Head Over Heels' at Yocum Institute
A show based on a 16th-century story that features the songs of The Go-Go's will open at Yocum Institute for the Arts, 3000 Penn Ave. in Spring Township, Berks County, on Thursday.
"Head Over Heels" is a jukebox musical inspired by the prose pastoral romance written by English poet Sir Philip Sidney in 1593. It was adapted to music and lyrics from the catalog of The Go-Go's by Jame Magruder and opened on Broadway in 2018.
The musical features more than a dozen hits from the 1980s all-female rock band, including "We've Got the Beat," "Mad About You," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth".
The show follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their kingdom from extinction, only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts.
When the royal court of Arcadia is threatened by the mystical Oracle of Delphi with the loss of its "beat," the divine power that ensures the kingdom's prosperity, King Basilius finds his own title at stake.
He forces his queen, Gynecia; two daughters, Philoclea and Pamela, along with his court on a journey in to the woods in an attempt to escape the Oracle's seemingly unavoidable prophecies.
The main cast features Aaron Rineer, Jon Schultz, Caitlin Kenderdine, Juanita Renay, DJ Jean, Connor McLaughlin, Sofia Arana-Lyon and Orion Felding.
Beverly Houck directs and Charles Troxel is music director. Kristina Dennis choreographs.
The show is presented in partnership with the LGBT Center of Greater Reading.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors. Thursday is a pay-what-you-will preview.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
'The Music Man' at Reading Civic Theatre
Reading Civic Theatre will present the classic musical "The Music Man" at the Fox East Theatre, 4350 Perkiomen Ave. in Exeter Township, Berks County.
The musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, is based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. The plot concerns con man Harold Hill, who poses as a boys' band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naïve Midwestern townsfolk, promising to train the members of the new band. Harold is no musician, however, and plans to skip town without giving any music lessons. Prim librarian and piano teacher Marian sees through him, but when Harold helps her younger brother overcome his lisp and social awkwardness, Marian begins to fall in love with him. He risks being caught to win her heart.
In 1957, the show became a hit on Broadway, winning five Tony Awards, including best musical. The cast album won the first Grammy Award for best musical theater album and spent 245 weeks on the Billboard charts. The show's success led to Broadway and West End revivals, a popular 1962 film adaptation, and a 2003 television adaptation.
RCT's production features Michael Dietrich as Harold Hill, Kelly Leibensperger as Marion Paroo, Dan Elggren as Marcellus Washburn, Craig Caltagirone as Mayor Shinn, Amy Bourey as Eulalie Shinn, Paul Head as Winthrop Paroo, Elizabeth Kaufmann as Mrs. Paroo and Rosie Angstadt as Amaryllis.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and on June 16 and 17; and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and on June 18.
Tickets cost $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and students.
Play reading series in Reading
The Reading Theater Project has announced "They Say: A Love Story" is the the final play in the 2023 Play Reading Series in partnership with GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Entertainment Square. The reading will be at 7 p.m. on June 15 in GoggleWorks' Albert and Eunice Boscov Theatre, 201 Washington Street.
"They Say: A Love Story" was written by Douglassville playwright Andrea Kennedy Hart and is a solo performance about the life and loves of "Whistlin' Jack McConnell," a 1920s gang member in Philadelphia who was revealed to be a woman after 16 years of living as a man. K. O'Rourke will direct Mel Krodman in the main role.
Like all of the plays in the series, "They Say" connects to the "Shadows from the Past," which has also been the theme for all of the Reading Theater Project's work this year.
All tickets are "pay what you will."
The Reading Theater Project is a locally-focused, professional theater company, based in Berks County.
3rd annual Music on the Mountain
Visitors to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Albany Township, Berks County, can enjoy live music and nature on Saturday, as Berks Sinfonietta performs in the 3rd annual Music on the Mountain at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary's amphitheater.
Berks Sinfonietta has partnered with Hawk Mountain to bring annual cultural performances to the sanctuary for its members and guests to enjoy a live performance in the beautiful outdoor amphitheater.
On the program are "A Suite of Psalms," by Jill Haley, a Berks County composer; "A Mountain Day," by Greg Holmes, who was commissioned for this performance and "Symphony No. 3 Eroica" by Ludwig van Beethoven.
Seating is limited. Attendees may take their own folding chair. Light refreshments will be provided, and a live raptor demonstration will follow the performance.
The rain date will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $20 for Hawk Mountain members.
'In the Heights' at PSF
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival will launch its main stage season with the Tony Award-winning musical "In the Heights" at Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, DeSales University, 2755 Station Ave. in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.
The musical features music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes.
"In the Heights," Miranda's pre-"Hamilton" breakout hit, is a celebration of community. It focuses on a small group of neighbors scraping together a living in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City. The local residents include Usnavi de la Vega, the owner of the local bodega; his cousin, Sonny; Vanessa, an employee of Daniela's Hair Salon, and the Rosario family, who own and operate the Rosario Car Service and are celebrating their daughter Nina's recent return from her first year at Stanford. The show premiered on Broadway in 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four including for best musical and score.
The production stars Broadway's Danny Bolero as Kevin Rosario. Bolero played Kevin on Broadway and originated the role in the first national tour. In 2022, he appeared on Broadway in "Plaza Suite," with Sarah Jessica Parker and Mathew Broderick. His additional Broadway credits include "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" and national tours of "Joseph" and "Man of La Mancha."
Joining Bolero in the cast is Desale alumnae Ryan Reyes as Usnavi, who reprises the role ffrom his performance at the Rubicon Theatre Company, in Ventura, California. Reyes made his off-Broadway debut at New World Stages in the new musical "!Americano¡" Reyes was last seen at the festival in 2021 in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and as in the Young Company's Shakespeare Project "Love's Labour's Lost."
The cast also includes Luis-Pablo Garcia, Tauren Hagans, Daisy Marie Lopez, Solomon Parker III, Ralphie Rivera de Jesús, Kevin Matthew Solis, Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield, Ariana Valdes, Gabrielle Villarreal, and Chelsea Zeno.
The production is directed by Valeria Cossu, with musical direction by Walter "Bobby" McCoy, and choreography by Michael Anthony Sylvester.
"In the Heights" will feature costumes by Jeannette Christensen, lighting design by Max Doolittle, and sound design by Hayat Dominguez.
Audience members can meet the actors for a talk-back after the shows on June 22 and 29; there will be an audio-described and open-captioned performance on June 28.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 14-17, 21-23 and 28-30; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 18, 24 and July 1; at 6:30 p.m. June 20 and 27; and at 2 p.m. June 25 and July 2.
Tickets cost $68 for adults; $65 for seniors and $62 for age 6 to 22.
For information, call 610-282-9455, or go to the festival's website.