Independence Day is Monday and communities in both the Lehigh Valley and Berks County are celebrating the summer holiday with music, family activities and, of course, fireworks.
The City of Allentown will hold its free 4th of July Celebration from 3 to 10 p.m. July 4 at J. Birney Crum Stadium, 2027 Linden St.
The event will feature a street festival on Linden Street at the entrance to the stadium with food trucks, vendors, music and family friendly games and free all-day entrance to Mack Pool. There will be patriotic items given away at the gate entrances.
The show inside the stadium will feature live music and entertainment and the fireworks show set to music at 9:30 p.m.
Performers will include East Coast Salsa Scene from 4:30-5:00 p.m.; Lou Franco from 5:30-6:00 p.m.; Hector Rosado y Hache from 6:30-7:00 p.m.; Cherry Bombs from 7:30-8:00 p.m. and Scott Marshall & Marshalls Highway from 8:30-9:00 p.m.
For information, call 610-437-7610 or go to www.allentownpa.gov/.
There will be an Independence Day Celebration featuring an afternoon of free music starting at 3:30 p.m. July 4 at SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem.
The event will be the last chance to view the Hometown Heroes 2022 banner that debuted over 1,500 photos of local military veterans on Memorial Day.
The festivities includes music and food vendors Bull & Bear and MMG Concessions.
Music will be by Kendal Conrad at 3:30 p.m.; Band of Brothers at 5:30 p.m. and a patriotic concert by the Allentown Band, the oldest civilian concert band in the United States, at 7:30 p.m.
Big Bone Daddy will accompany Bethlehem’s municipal fireworks display at 9 p.m.
For information, go to www.steelstacks.org/.
Enjoy music and patriotic readings at the 4th of July Celebration at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site, 2 Mark Bird Ln, Elverson, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4.
The National Park Service and the Friends of Hopewell Furnace will celebrate the 246th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a commemoration ceremony at 2 p.m. from the steps of Ironmaster’s House on site. There will be music by Molly Herman and Amelia Shelgren of The Music Studio of Patricia Keith. The Girl Scouts of the Daniel Boone Service Unit 763 and Boy Scouts of Pack and Troop 595 will do a presenting of the colors and there will be a reading of winning essays by Celia Kerr and Abigail Smith of Owen J. Roberts High School and Danica Leister of Daniel Boone Area High School.
The ceremony will conclude with a reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Other activities will include orientation talks, interactive molding and casting demonstrations, modern and period Junior Ranger activities, blacksmithing demonstrations, and more.
Hopewell Furnace showcases typical industrial operations from 1771-1883, Hopewell and other "iron plantations" laid the foundation for the transformation of the United States into an industrial giant for the time. The park's 848 acres and historic structures illustrate the business, technology and lifestyle of the period. All activities are free and open to the public.
For information, call 610-582-8773 or go to www.nps.gov/hofu/.
The annual patriotic concert by Ringgold Band will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 3 at Conrad Weiser Homestead, 28 Weiser Dr., Womelsdorf.
The concert honors military veterans. Admission and parking are free. Contributions will be accepted by free will collection. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The event is sponsored by The Friends of the Conrad Weiser Homestead.
The Conrad Weiser Homestead is a Pennsylvania state historic site that interprets the life Weiser, an 18th century German immigrant who served as a Native American interpreter and who helped coordinate Pennsylvania's Native American policy. He played a major role in the history of colonial Pennsylvania.
The Conrad Weiser Homestead is located on 26 acres of land. Seven total buildings exist on the property and three are open for touring.
For information, call 610-589-2934 or go to www.conradweiserhomestead.org/.
The IronPigs’ Coca Cola Park will host the Great American Blast Fireworks Spectacular at 6 p.m. July 2 at the park, 1050 IronPigs Way, Allentown.
The event features live patriotic music and family activities including inflatable games, access to the KidsZone along with appearances by IronPigs mascots. Tootsee the Clown & Friends will provide face painting and balloon art.
Food trucks will be parked along the warning track, offering a wide variety of food and Coca-Cola Park's concession stands will be open. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Live music will include a performance from The Swing Time Dolls.
Tickets include access to the field and dugout areas at Coca-Cola Park. Fireworks will be shot off from inside Coca-Cola Park shortly after 9 p.m.
Tickets are $7. Children 2 and under are free. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
For information, go to www.milb.com/lehigh-valley/ or call 610-841-7447.
Kutztown Folk Festival is back
The Kutztown Folk Festival will return in-person July 2-10, at the Kutztown Fairgrounds.
“We are thrilled to welcome people back to the Fairgrounds for the 2022 Kutztown Folk Festival,” says Heather Zimmerman, Festival Director. “We are committed to honoring our rich Pennsylvania Dutch heritage, and we are pleased to start some new traditions, as well.”
One of America’s most celebrated festivals, the Kutztown Folk Festival is the oldest folk life event in the nation attracting more than 140,000 visitors annually. The festival will offer daily entertainment on five different stages, traditional food and music, more than 200 folk artist and craftsmen, as well as the largest sale of authentic Pennsylvania Dutch quilts in the country.
New this year is a Fresh Fest Market offering healthy food options, local craft beers, and specially crafted cocktails made with local ingredients. There will be more hands-on activities for children, including educational sessions, presentations, games, and live animals.
For those who want to learn more about the ways of the Pennsylvania Dutch, the Festival offers seminars on dialect, traditions, and other areas of interest. To introduce visitors to Pennsylvania Dutch culture, the festival works closely with the Kutztown University Pennsylvania German Heritage Center, which will move to a new home this spring. The DeLight E. Breidegam Center: Headquarters for the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center is a newly-renovated facility that is slated to open in May 2022.
Tickets are $16 for adult and $6 for students. Children age 12 and under are free.
For information, call 610-683-1597 or go to www.kutztownfestival.com/.
“Something Rotten!” premieres at NCC
Northampton Community College's Summer Theatre will present the area premiere of the Tony-winning Broadway comedy musical “Something Rotten!”
“Something Rotten!” will run June 29 to July 17 in the Bethlehem Township college’s Lipkin Theatre.
The story follows brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world of 1595 as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary William Shakespeare. Along the way they get assistance from Nick’s wife, Bea, and a soothsayer named Nostradamus who is the nephew of the famous prophet.
The book is by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, with music and lyrics by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick. The show was nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and won one.
The local production is directed by Bill Mutimer, with musical direction by Lucille De Masi Kincaid and choreography by Tina Williams.
Jarrod Yuskauskas, director of Moravian Academy’s theater program, plays Nick Bottom, and Jake Ziman, a professional actor who recently graduated from Millikin University, plays Nigel Bottom.
Meredith Doyle will play Bea. Doyle is a former New York City actor who appeared with Yuskauskas in “Gypsy” and “My Fair Lady” at Muhlenberg College Summer Theatre.
Ric Stoneback plays Nostradamus. Stoneback played Samuel Chase in “1776” on Broadway and will appear in upcoming episodes of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Performances are 7:30 p.m. June 29 to July 2, July 6-9 and 13-16 and 2 p.m. July 3, 10 and 12.
Masks are optional and seating is reserved.
Ticket are $20 for adults; $15 for seniors and $10 for students.
For information, call 484-484-3412, or go to ncctix.org.
Staged reading at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
“The River Bride” will be presented as a staged reading July 1 to 3 at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival in the Schubert Theater on the campus of Desales University in Center Valley.
In “The River Bride” written by Marisela Treviño Orta, Brazilian folklore and lyrical storytelling combine to weave a magical tale of love, fate and transformation.
The river holds many secrets, including a mysterious visitor who arrives just before a much-anticipated family wedding. Set in a small Brazilian fishing village, two sisters grapple with their own happily-ever-after as they are tested to remain true to themselves and to each other.
Director KJ Sanchez, who helmed PSF’s first staged reading, “Native Gardens” in 2021 is the founder and CEO of theater company American Records and head of the MFA playwriting and directing programs at University of Texas at Austin. She is also the voice of many characters on the cartoons “Dora the Explorer” and “Go, Diego, Go!.”
The cast of "River Bride" includes Alina Collins Maldonado as Helena, Orlando Arriaga as Señor Costa, Hugo Carbajal as Moises, Eddie Cruz Jr as Duarte, Sheila Tapia as Señora Costa and Allie Vasquez as Belmira.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. July 1, 2 and 7:30 p.m. July 2 and 2 p.m. July 3.
Tickets are $22. For information, call 610-282-9455, or go to www.pashakespeare.org/.