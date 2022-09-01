An internationally known acrobatic troupe and two acts that competed on "America's Got Talent" are some of the attractions at the Great Allentown Fair, which is celebrating its 170th year at the Allentown Fairgrounds over Labor Day weekend.
One of the nation's top 50 fairs, the Great Allentown Fair will run through Sept. 5.
The grandstand has three national artist concerts plus the Labor Day tradition, the J & J Demolition Derby.
Tickets are still available for The Dropkick Murphys, with special guest The Bouncing Souls; Cole Swindell, with special guest Chase Rice; The Wonder Years, with special guests The Starting Line and Charly Bliss; and the demolition derby.
The world-famous "Flying Wallenda" family will have you at the edge of your seat with their death-defying high-wire circus-themed show.
Farmerama Theater features two attractions that competed on "America's Got Talent." The Puppy Pals comedic stunt dog show returns for a second year. Watch the puppies perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats. The Squawk! The Amazing Bird Show features colorful birds showing off their talents.
Robinson's Pig Paddling Porkers are making another splash at the fair. The "oinkers" are back to race around the turf track and dive into their "pig-lympic"-sized pool. The pigs will be performing at Machinery Avenue Court throughout fair week.
Local chefs go head-to-head when competing in the iron chef competition, an intense three-day event that is known to be a fairgoer-favorite.
WOW Extreme Thrill Circus features fiery fire manipulation, hand balance dexterity, chair-stacking madness, dazzling juggling, and the daring Wheel of Steel.
Agri~Land houses more than 650 farm animals, including cows, pigs, sheep, goats, rabbits and more.
Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Tickets cost $8 for ages 13 and older.
Free admission will be offered from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
First Friday in Bethlehem
Bethlehem will host September's First Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Banana Factory.
Attendees will enjoy guided gallery tours, music, workshops, open studios, and glassblowing demos.
At 7 p.m., the Banana Factory will unveil a mural by artist Symone Salib to celebrate Voces de la Comunidad: The Latinx Experience in Bethlehem. This oral history project, led by Janine Carambot Santoro, focuses on the Latinx/Hispanic community's accomplishments from 1969 to the present.
Other exhibits include the 2022 Resident Artist Annual Exhibition; Studies In Industry and Seijo Intervals: Desert Imprints.
At 6:15 p.m., join the Aja Jefferson Dance Workshop. Learn the smooth and rhythmic steps of salsa music with Mambo Ruby's Dance Studio. Specializing in Salsa On2 "NY Style Salsa"; this workshop will teach the foundation and musicality of the salsa beat, that will leave attendees feeling confident and having fun on the dance floor.
There will be live music by Herencia Jibara in the Crayola Gallery from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
Artist studios on the second and third floors will be open, and there will be demonstrations of glassblowing in the ArtsQuest Glass Studio.
'National Cinema Day' on Saturday
Fox Theatres said Fox Berkshire, 800 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, will participate in "National Cinema Day" with all movies $3 on Saturday.
The one-day event, with more than 3,000 participating theaters across the country, will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies with exclusive previews and deep discounts. Fox Berkshire will offer discounted admission and a special concessions combo priced at $7.
Movie include "Jaws," "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Where The Crawdads Sing," "Bullet Train," "The Invitation," "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero," "DC League of Super-Pets," "Minions: Rise of Gru," "Beast" and "Breaking."
"After the challenges of the pandemic, we want to thank our customers for coming to the movies," said Donald Fox, Fox Theatres' president and CEO. "The shared experience of seeing a movie in the theater can't be replicated at home, and we look forward to welcoming everyone for the magic of seeing a movie on the big screen."
Pines honors Tony Bennett
The Pines Dinner Theatre is presenting the area premiere of "I Left My Heart: A Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett" Sept. 9 to Oct. 23 at the theater at 448 N. 17th St., Allentown.
The show is a tribute to the man Frank Sinatra called "the greatest singer in the world."
"I Left My Heart" features 40 standards that were recorded by Bennett, including "Because Of You," "Stranger in Paradise," "Top Hat, White Tie and Tails," "The Best Is Yet to Come," "On Green Dolphin Street," "When Will the Bells Ring For Me," "Cold, Cold Heart," "Boulevard Of Broken Dreams," "I Wanna Be Around," "The Good Life," "Rags To Riches," and "I Left My Heart In San Francisco." Sprinkled throughout with biographical tidbits and anecdotes, "I Left My Heart" features four decades of music that Bennett recorded, from his early top 40 hits, jazz recordings with Count Basie, Stan Getz, and Bill Evans, to his torch songs, film scores, and even his MTV unplugged performance, which introduced him to a whole new generation of listeners.
The show was created by David Grapes and Todd Olson, with musical arrangements by Vince di Mura.
Featured are Seth Turner, Patrick Phillip Becker and Kent Benwell.
Tickets include a seat for the show. All appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages are available for purchase ala carte.
Dinner and the show happen concurrently. Audiences are welcome to BYOB.
Performances are 12:30 p.m. dinner, 1:30 p.m. show Thursdays; 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show, Fridays & Saturdays, and 12:30 p.m. dinner and 1:30 p.m. show Sundays.
Tickets cost $32 for adults, and $22 for children age 2-12. Performances are 12:30 p.m. dinner, 1:30 p.m. show Thursdays and Sundays; and 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show Fridays and Saturdays.
The show is rated PG-13.
For tickets, call 610-433-2333, or go to the theater's website.
Free concert by Reading Pops Band
Celebrate Labor Day weekend with the Reading Pops Big Band performing a free concert 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the air-conditioned Chateau Tent at Green Valley Swim Club in Lower Heidelberg Township.
The band will perform an evening of jazz and revisit the era of the dance bands with tunes such as "In the Mood," "Begin the Beguine," "Skylark," "Moonglow," and "New York, New York." Cash bar and light refreshments will be available.
The mission of the Reading Pops Orchestra is to promote the musical arts in Reading and Berks County through the preservation of a professional orchestra for the performance of public concerts, and to provide a variety of historical and educational presentations of the classic pops repertoire, exposing the greater community to different musical art forms.
Green Valley Chateau Tent is at 160 Green Valley Rd.
Enjoy Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
The 19th annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival returns Saturday to downtown Hamburg with more than 30 hamburger stands, four stages of musical entertainment, contests, children's activities, beer and wine gardens, professional burger-eating competition, more than 70 arts and crafts vendors, children's activities, shopping and more.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and draw as many as 50,000 people from across the East Coast and beyond. The festival is a family-fun day celebrating America's favorite food – the hamburger.
The nearly three dozen burger stands will grill and serve creative and unique combinations of burgers, all competing for the best burger award.
There will be a professional burger eating competition at 3:30 p.m.
On the sizzler stage at the Fourth and Pine municipal lot will be Howlin' Dawgs Blues Band at 10:30 a.m.; Rockman Blues Band at 12:45 p.m.; Pawnshop Bound at 3 p.m.; and Moe Blues at 5:15 p.m.
On the slider stage at 61 N. Third St. will be Brian Skurski at 10 a.m.; Glenn Miller, The Big One-Man Band at 11 a.m.; Tom Vollmer & Friends at noon; Dairy Princess at 1:30 p.m.; Days of Old at 1:45 p.m.; Marie, Your Reba Impersonator at 3 p.m.; and Dave Kline & The Mountain Folk Band at 4:30 p.m.
The savory stage at 222 State St. will feature Mere Image at 10:15 a.m.; Cody Tyler & Gypsy Convoy at 12:30 p.m.; Girl Crue at 2:45 and 4 p.m.; and Six Times Nine at 5:15 p.m.
The skillet stage at 40 S. Fourth St. will feature Mr. Weaverface at 10:15 a.m.; Phyllis Sands at 11:30 a.m.; Darin Jellison at 12:45 p.m.; Rebekah Leigh at 1:45 p.m.; John Bailey at 2:45 p.m.; Vince Rollins at 3:45 p.m.; and Chip Stanilla at 5 p.m.
Stop by the Beer and Wine Patty-O or the Budweiser & Burgers Beer Garden. Beer gardens will remain open until 7 p.m.
Boyertown hosts Duryea Day
The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, along with the Pottstown Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, will be hosting the 56th annual Duryea Day Antique & Classic Car & Truck Show & Flea Market on Saturday in Boyertown Community Park.
For more than 50 years, Duryea Day has earned its reputation as a family-friendly event in Berks County.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., vehicles will compete for trophies in categories including antique pre-war, antique post-war, antique motorcycle, antique truck – pickup, antique truck – commercial, street machine, street rod and sports car.
Duryea Day benefits the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles and helps the museum to continue its mission of collecting, preserving, and exhibiting our Pennsylvania transportation heritage. The museum, like Duryea Day, began in 1965 and continues to tell Pennsylvania's industrial, cultural, and technological history through the lens of road transportation.
Boyertown Community Park is at 450 Madison St., Boyertown.