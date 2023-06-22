Fleetwood Community Theatre will present "Footloose: The Musical" in the Fleetwood High School auditorium as part of the borough's 150th anniversary celebration.
"Footloose" is a 1998 musical based on the 1984 film of the same name, with music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Jim Steinman and additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman.
In the story, Ren McCormack, a high school student from Chicago, and his mother move to the small town of Bomont, which has banned dancing in the wake of a local tragedy.
The story is inspired by the true tale of the small rural town of Elmore City, Oklahoma, which had an 80-year-old ban on dancing. When students asked the school board to hold a prom, a local Pentecostal pastor opposed the request on the grounds that it would lead to drinking and sex. The ban was finally lifted in 1979.
After reading the news story, actor and songwriter Dean Pitchford (who played "Pippin" on Broadway) wrote the screenplay for the movie "Footloose." With music by Pitchford, Kenny Loggins, Tom Snow and others, "Footloose," which starred Kevin Bacon, was a hit in 1984.
The musical version of the film opened on Broadway in 1998.
The score includes hits "Let's Hear It for the Boy" and the title song, both of which were nominated for an Academy Award.
The Fleetwood Community Theatre production is directed by Jeffery Jones, with music direction by LeAnne Zettlemoyer, and it's choreography by Tara Sands and Jennifer Westbrook.
The cast includes Evan Watkins as Ren; Stephanie Appel as Ariel Moore; and Michael Daniels as the Rev. Shaw Moore. The rest of the cast features Megan Carney, Alyssa Bridges, Leah Zettlemoyer, Asher Zettlemoyer, Steven Gehringer, Katie DeCario, LeAnne Zettlemoyer, Shane Gehringer, Traci Gehringer, Dean Fichthorn, Cathy Leibensperger, Timothy Shuman Jr,, Connor Haas, Joshua Bridges, Jennifer Furniss, Joe Higgins, Ken Dreistadt, Noah Parish, Rileigh Agnew, Ariel Zuluaga-Fasig, Chloe Parish, Lily Smith, Mia Sanders, Madison Brown, Lillian Baker, Jakub Furniss, Viviann Baker, Hadley Sinclair, Abigail Schwegler, and Katie Baker.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Fleetwood Area High School, 809 N. Richmond St.
Tickets cost $18 for adults; $15 for children age 5 to 18 and $1 for children age 4 and under.
NCC to present 'South Pacific'
The classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "South Pacific" will be staged at Northampton Community College Summer Theatre's Lipkin Theater.
The musical, based on James A. Michener's Pulitzer Prize–winning 1947 book "Tales of the South Pacific," is set in an island paradise during World War II, where Nellie Forbush, a wide-eyed nurse played by Jenny Brady, and Joseph Cable, a promising young Marine lieutenant played by Jacob Greening, discover love and confront their own prejudices.
"South Pacific" is composed by Richard Rodgers, with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and book by Hammerstein and Joshua Logan. The plot centers on the Americans who are stationed on a South Pacific island. Nellie falls in love with a middle-aged expatriate French plantation owner, played by Ken McMullen, but struggles to accept his mixed-race children. A secondary romance, between Joe Cable and a young Tonkinese woman played by Jane Lui, explores his fears of the social consequences should he marry someone who is Asian. The issue of racial prejudice is explored throughout the musical, most controversially in the lieutenant's song, "You've Got to Be Carefully Taught."
Supporting characters, including a comic petty officer played by Matthew Wainstein, and the Tonkinese girl's strong-willed mother, played by Shuga Henry, tie the stories together.
Many of the show's songs, including "Bali Ha'i," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair," "Some Enchanted Evening," "There Is Nothing Like a Dame," "Happy Talk," "Younger Than Springtime," and "I'm in Love with a Wonderful Guy," have become musical standards.
The cast also features Justin Ferguson, Isaiah Elleby, Aidan King, Max Wetherhold, Mason Wold, Michael Sheridan, Jim Long, Josh Crowly, Cade Kocher, Janae Gray, Lydia Walker, Michael J Sheridan, Andy Van Antwerp, Connor Sternberg, Isaiah Elleby, Marcell McKenzie, Tessa DeJesus, Sieanna Rahatt, Myriam Zamy, Mina Price, and Faith Stack.
For the Independence Day performance, a cookout will take place prior to the show from 3 to 5 p.m. The menu is all-you-can-eat burgers, hot dogs and veggie burgers with all of the fixings, salads and sides, plus an ice cream sundae bar. The cookout will be in the Quad, the outdoor area adjacent to Kopecek Hall. Tickets are available with or without the cookout.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 28-30, and July 1, 5-8; at 2 p.m. July 2 and 9; and at 5:30 p.m. on July 4,
For information, call 484-484-3412, or go to Northampton Community College's website.
Midsummer at Columcille
Touchstone Theatre ensemble member Emma Ackerman and the Touchstone/Moravian MFA class of 2023 will present a light-hearted, immersive, outdoor theatrical gathering with "Midsummer at Columcille" in collaboration with Columcille Megalith Park near Bangor, Northampton County.
Audience members can join members of the Bethlehem theater at King Arthur's court of Camelot. They can wander in the woods, spar with a knight, watch out for mystical enchantresses, and enjoy an evening of music, magic, and whimsy.
The performance will take place at Columcille Megalith Park at 2155 Fox Gap Rd. in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Parking is very limited. A small lot is located at the park, but the majority of event parking is situated along the road. Guests are advised to arrive early, drive slowly, and watch the road.
They should also wear sturdy shoes and consider taking their favorite walking stick. The evening will include periods of walking around unpaved woodland paths with some hills.
Flower crowns, royal gowns, knightly tunics, and other festive garb are optional and welcome.
Tickets will be available for purchase when guests arrive. Cash is encouraged, as there is no Wi-Fi available. Tickets are pay-what-you-will with a suggested donation of $10.
The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The rain date is Sunday.
'Tick, Tick... Boom!' at Bucks County Playhouse
"Tick, Tick... Boom!" heads to Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope.
A high-octane rock musical, "Tick, Tick … Boom!" follows the life of a young composer facing 30 with little to show for it.
His girlfriend wants to get married and move out the city (Tick...), his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue (Tick...), yet Jon is still waiting tables and trying to write the great American musical (Boom!).
Based on his life of before he wrote "Rent," Jonathan Larson's "Tick, Tick... Boom!" is a youthful, vibrant, and moving musical, reminding us that sometimes dreams can come true.
The Bucks County Playhouse cast of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" features Andy Mientus ("Spring Awakening"), Krystina Alabado ("Mean Girls"), Noah Ricketts ("Frozen"), Nia Ashleigh, and Jonathan Mousset.
The production is directed by Eric Rosen. Bucks County Playhouse Executive Producer, Robyn Goodman is one of the original producers of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" off-Broadway. "Tick, Tick... Boom!" was originally produced in June 2001, by Goodman, Victoria Leacock, Dede Harris, Lorie Cowen, and Levy Beth Smith.
The playhouse is located at 70 S. Main St. in New Hope.
Tickets cost $50 to $65.
For information, call 215-862-2121, or go to the theater's website.
IceHouse to celebrate Ukrainian culture
IceHouse Tonight will present Ivana Kupala, Ukrainian Summer Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the IceHouse, 56 River St., Bethlehem,
Ivana Kupala is a Ukrainian cultural event celebrating the beginning of summer. This will be a family friendly fundraising event and all the proceeds will be used toward humanitarian aid for Ukrainian children.
Event highlights include Ivana Kupala wreath laying, two Ukrainian dance troupes, live music, food, storytelling, vendors and cultural exhibitors.
The event is sponsored by UNWLA, branch 91, Bethlehem- Allentown.
The stage show will begin at 2 p.m. and feature George Hrab, Syzokryli Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, and Innesa Dekajllo.
For information, call 610-865-7081.
Zoocoustic Night at the Lehigh Valley Zoo
The Lehigh Valley Zoo in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, will present its fifth annual Zoocoustic Night on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.
Guests can enjoy the Lehigh Valley's most unique music venue, featuring acoustic music from some of the favorite local artists, like Seth Witcher, Kendal Conrad, Stacy Gabel, Jeiris Cook, Shaun Lally, John Strasburger, and Hayley Jackson.
Attendees who are 21-and-older will also have the opportunity to sample wines from several local wineries. Also available will be gourmet tacos, burgers, and more from Geakers at the Zoo.
The event will allow visitors to experience the zoo after hours, when the animals are most active and enjoying their dinner meals. Stages will be located throughout the zoo, where musicians will be playing simultaneously and music will be continuous throughout the event.
Tickets cost $30 for adults and $20 for children age 2 to 11.
Berks Sinfonietta season ending concert
Berks Sinfonietta will present its season 9 finale concert "Attending the First Viennese School" at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 99 S. Waverly St., Shillington, Berks County.
On the evening's concert are Overture to "Der Schulkandidat" by Maria Theresia von Paradis; "Symphony No. 1" by Franz Schubert, and "Piano Concerto No. 2" by Ludwig van Beethoven, featuring Paulino Contreras on piano.
Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $5 for students and children under 18. Tickets may be purchased online, as well as at the door by cash or check.
For more information, email info@berkssinfonietta.org, or call 484-509-1290.
Inaugural Berks Summer Fest postponed
The weekend forecast for heavy rain and thunderstorms has forced Berks Arts to postpone its inaugural Berks Summer Fest.
The free, two day festival was scheduled to begin on Friday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading. It's now set to begin on Sept. 22 — the last full day of summer — and continue on Sept. 23, when fall will begin at 2:50 a.m.
"While outdoor events are always vulnerable to challenges with weather, we are grateful for the flexibility of the Reading Phils, the performing artists, sponsors, volunteers — everyone who is committed to rescheduling this new, exciting event," said Justin Heimbecker, Berks Arts' executive director. "We look forward to a beautiful weekend in September."
Berks Arts said the festival's headliners — Richie Cannata & The Billy Joel All-Star Band; country singer Timmy Brown; The Royal Scam, performing the music Steely Dan; and Edgardo Cintron Inca Band, celebrating the music of Santana — have confirmed that they will be available to perform in September.
The featured concerts will take place on the field while local and regional bands perform on the ballpark's plaza stage.